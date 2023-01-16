ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Browns interview Seahawks' Desai for defensive coordinator

By TOM WITHERS
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Y2ga_0kGchxfT00

The Cleveland Browns began the second week of their search for a new defensive coordinator by interviewing their fourth candidate, Seattle associate head coach Sean Desai.

The 39-year-old Desai visited the Browns' training facility on Monday, two days after the Seahawks were eliminated from the playoffs.

Desai has been with the Seahawks for one season after serving as Chicago's defensive coordinator in 2021. He spent nine seasons with the Bears after pursuing a career in academic administration.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Desai had a major role in Seattle's success during his first season with the team.

“He brings a wealth of experience in the system and in the scheme," Carroll said Monday. "The connection that he has with (defensive coordinator) Clint (Hurtt) was really valuable as they put stuff together. He factors into a lot of different things. He has a lot of input in different areas with the defense.

"He’s a valuable guy that helps coaches different guys. He’s coached the linebackers some, helps coach the nickels and the safeties. We have kind of a unique role for him and hope we can get him to come back. Wish the best for him but hoping he’ll come back.”

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski followed up a disappointing season by firing coordinator Joe Woods, who failed to get his unit to play consistently in 2022. Woods was with Cleveland for three seasons.

The Browns already have met with former Lions coach and Titans senior adviser Jim Schwartz, Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores and Eagles passing game coordinator Dennard Wilson.

Flores, who was hired in Pittsburgh by Mike Tomlin after his controversial firing in Miami, has drawn head coaching interest elsewhere.

Only Desai and Schwartz have experience as coordinators among the four candidates to meet with the Browns so far.

The Seahawks were eliminated from the playoffs Saturday with a 41-23 loss to San Francisco in the wild-card round.

With Desai on the staff, Seattle's defense ranked 25th in scoring (23.6) and 26th in yards allowed (361.7). The Seahawks were bad against the run, ranking 30th (150.2), and that also was Cleveland's major deficiency this season.

Desai started his NFL career as a defensive quality control coach for the Bears in 2013. He coached the team's safeties before being promoted to coordinator in 2021.

___

AP Sports Writer Tim Booth in Seattle contributed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Aaron Donald Announces His Decision On Next Season

The good news keeps arriving for Los Angeles Rams fans. Despite the team's injury-plagued, 5-12 season in 2022, just about all the stars from the squad that won the Super Bowl less than a year ago are getting back together in 2023. We can now officially add defensive tackle Aaron Donald to that ...
OnlyHomers

Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To Extension

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a surprisingly successful season, finishing with a 9-8 record and making a playoff appearance. People wrote off the Seattle Seahawks before the season when the team traded away Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson and announced they would give the starting job to backup quarterback Geno Smith.
SEATTLE, WA
San Diego Union-Tribune

NFL Injury Report

The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation): Divisional Round Saturday JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — JACKSONVILLE: QUESTIONABLE: WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder), WR Kendric Pryor (shoulder), OL Luke Fortner (back), QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), OL Brandon Scherff (abdomen).
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy