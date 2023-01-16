Old Man's 400-MPH Car; CNH Workers Reject Offer; Deere Grants Right to Repair | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 101

Read full article on original website
Related
Ford Lost a Multibillion-Dollar Deal Over Right-Wing Governor's 'Communism' Fears
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin claims pursuing a partnership in the state is taking a chance with Marxism.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Rejection Criticized By Michigan Gov
As it invests $50 billion in electrification with a goal of producing two million EVs annually by 2026, Ford is leaning on a large number of suppliers from around the globe to secure the materials it needs to meet that lofty goal, in addition to its own-joint venture efforts. One of those companies is Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) – a Chinese outfit that’s the world’s largest producer of batteries – which has been scoping out locations for a new North American-based plant in both Mexico and the U.S. for months now. One such location was the state of Virginia, but as Ford Authority reported last week, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a Ford EV battery plant that would have created 2,500 jobs. Now, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has criticized that decision, calling it a “political determination,” according to Detroit News.
Inside Walmart’s anti-theft camera systems at self-checkout that pushed employees past their breaking point
THE self-checkout systems at Walmart are equipped with cameras that are reportedly designed to prevent theft, but some employees have said they've had enough of the feature. Back in 2017, Walmart notably formed a partnership with the Irish AI company Everseen, dispersing new technology to its kiosks throughout the United States.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Virginia governor kills Ford-CATL battery plant, calling it a “front for the Chinese Communist Party”
Near the end of 2022, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin told the Virginia Economic Development Partnership group to remove the state from the running to host a $3.5 billion battery factory that Ford Motor was considering in partnership with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the world’s largest lithium-ion battery manufacturer.
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Population Explosion of Canadian “Super Pigs” Could Spread Into the Northern U.S.
The U.S. may soon have a new wild pig problem. Until now, the invasive species has largely proliferated in warm places like the southeast, Texas, and California. But in recent years, invasive pigs have started thriving in Canada and may spread into North Dakota, Montana, Michigan, and Minnesota. How Did...
Industrial Distribution
BRP Building New Boat Manufacturing Facility
BRP will begin the construction of an additional boat manufacturing plant in Chihuahua City, Mexico, a major milestone in the company's Marine strategy. With this construction, BRP intends to increase its manufacturing capacity and capabilities to meet demand for its Marine products and fuel the growth of the business. "In...
Washington Examiner
California's plan to support millions of new electric cars is little more than a dream
California’s electric car mandate was always a shortsighted political statement with no feasible plan for the future. Given how frequently the state is already scrambling to keep its energy grid running, the state is all but admitting it itself. State leaders claim that running 12.5 million electric cars on...
Commercial Drivers Forced To Choose Between Their Jobs And Their Medicine, Federal Law Is Clear
Individuals are disqualified to drive commercial motor vehicles if they use any Schedule I controlled substance. Can commercial drivers be medical marijuana patients?. Of course, they can. The question is – will they lose their jobs if they use the medicine prescribed by their doctor? Should they have to choose?
fordmuscle.com
Why You Should NOT Emissions Delete Your Diesel Truck
The first time I heard someone talk about an emissions delete diesel truck was at a welding shop in 2016. My coworker talked about how fast and how much better the truck ran after the “delete”. He was boasting about how his 2015 Denali hit 152 mph. Roughly two weeks later, he, myself, and my boss all went out for lunch and I could tell he was visibly upset. I asked him how the truck was running, which started a conversation that took a very bad turn. During the conversation, I learned that his Duramax had a catastrophic engine failure. Unfortunately, the torched engine was not the worst news for the one-year-old truck.
Major retail store chain closing another location in Oklahoma
A major retail store recently announced that they will be closing another one of their store locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the national retailer Kirkland's Home will be closing one of its Oklahoma stores in Lawton, according to local reports.
agupdate.com
USDA production report shakes grain markets
USDA’s annual production report, released Jan. 12, included surprises that will likely have implications for grain markets going forward. “While it was no surprise that USDA had surprises for us, it shocked the system with its reduction in last summer’s row-crop production estimates,” said Jacob Christy from The Andersons.
ctemag.com
Star Cutter displays tooling solutions for firearms manufacturing
Star Cutter Co., a provider of custom-engineered tooling solutions for precision applications, is displaying its cutting tools tailored for firearms manufacturing at the Shot Show 2023 in the Supplier Showcase, booth #51317. The show is being held in Las Vegas through Jan. 20. Star Cutter is displaying solutions for producing:
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Unintended train brake release spurs FRA advisory
Washington — In response to an incident involving the unintended release of a train’s automatic air brakes while stopped at a signal, the Federal Railroad Administration has issued a safety advisory. According to a notice published in the Dec. 29 Federal Register, the incident occurred June 22 during...
Lawsuit Alert: The Ford Maverick in Hot Water
As a small truck, the 2022 Ford Maverick has been popular. But now, it's getting attention from the wrong places. The post Lawsuit Alert: The Ford Maverick in Hot Water appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
People Are Sharing The "Cozy Spaces" They've Created For Themselves, And It's So Addicting To Look At
People are out here living the coziest lives I've ever seen.
lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
Carscoops
National Auto Parts Distributor To Pay $5.6 Million Over Wage Theft
A nationwide auto parts supplier is going to have to spend 5.6 million over the next few years paying back wages that it stole from employees. The Department of Labor obtained the judgment that will see 1,398 misclassified drivers paid back for their work. Some details of the case date all the way back to 2012.
beefmagazine.com
Bulls and bears in 2023 cattle market
2023 could be quite a year in the cattle markets for profits and losses. That’s what a new report out from HTS Commodities shows. Tightening cattle supplies could be an asset for feeder cattle and live cattle prices. However, a recession and high interest rates could be problems for the industry.
Comments / 0