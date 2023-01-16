Strong trading volumes prompted institutional finance specialist Alpha Group to raise its income and profits forecast ahead of analysts’ expectations for the year. In a trading update, the London listed platform expects its revenue for 2022 to increase 27% to around £98 million, compared to £77.5 million in the previous year. While its operating profit is anticipated to be in-line with expectations, profit before tax, including interest, is expected to be ahead of forecasts thanks to further positive momentum in late 2022.

2 DAYS AGO