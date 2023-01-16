Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Finra fines Wedbush Securities for inadequate trade monitoring
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority continues to take disciplinary actions against financial services firms for failing to ensure they had appropriate systems and controls in place to detect market abuse. Today, the industry’s self-regulatory authority ordered Los Angeles-based Wedbush Securities Inc, a provider of private and institutional brokerage in the...
financefeeds.com
Lightyear integrates Quartr’s stock market data API on its low cost European brokerage
“We are excited to partner with Quartr and bring earnings calls, as well as reports and transcripts into the Lightyear app, for our customers all across Europe”. Quartr continues to move forward on its mission to bring the financial community closer together by signing an API deal with Lightyear, an online broker based in London with customers in 20 countries all across Europe.
financefeeds.com
Finance Veteran Anna Coulling to Collaborate with Admirals in Trading Webinar
Broker and financial hub, Admirals is set to host an upcoming webinar for traders with world-renowned author and finance expert, Anna Coulling. In the next edition of Admirals’ MarketTalks, taking place on January 26th (18-19h GMT+2), an interactive discussion and training session will take place alongside well-known finance figure, Anna Coulling.
financefeeds.com
TradingView adds German broker Finanzen.net
Finanzen.net zero, one of the largest German no-fee brokers, is now integrated with TradingView, enabling users to perform technical and fundamental analysis, as well as trade through charts without leaving the site. The professional charting and trading platform describes Finanzen.ne, which launched in 2021, as a promising and constantly evolving...
financefeeds.com
21Shares launches crypto staking index ETP
“Staking is a long-standing feature of the blockchain ecosystem that allows crypto holders to earn rewards in exchange for locking up their assets.”. 21Shares, one of the largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products, has unveiled its first crypto staking index ETP in order to offer diversified staking income. Available...
financefeeds.com
Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion
Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
financefeeds.com
NAGA Group in talks over merger with global broker
NAGA Group, a provider of brokerage services, cryptocurrency platform and neo-banking app, said it’s discussing a possible merger with an international brokerage firm. The announcement suggests the two companies are hopeful of striking a deal by the end of the year, pending regulatory approval. Naga said it will maintain its current listing status following the consummation of any such transaction.
financefeeds.com
Crypto.com’s 2022 report notes that global crypto ownership increased by 39% despite ‘winter’
Ethereum (ETH) owners grew by 263% from 24 million in January to 87 million in December, accounting for 20% of global owners. Crypto.com has published its Crypto Market Sizing Report 2022, which provides insights into the actual dynamics within the digital asset market. The key takeaway of the report is...
financefeeds.com
Interactive Brokers reports record revenues for Q4 2022
Interactive Brokers reported largest-ever quarterly profit, buoyed by a favorable interest rate environment and an increasing user base. The discount broker posted strong fourth-quarter earnings led by a recovery in interest income and its investment in Tiger Brokers. However, IBKR’s commission revenue was muted due to higher operating expenses and lower customer stock trading volume.
financefeeds.com
AllianceBlock partners with ARTBANX to make art a bankable asset class on blockchain
AllianceBlock has joined forces with ARTBANX to bring art-backed financing to Web3, according to their announcement. AllianceBlock is a decentralized and trustless infrastructure that provides gateways between TradFi and DeFi. The partnership with ARTBANX, a collection management system for collectors, art professionals, and financial institutions, is a first of its kind in the market and further bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi.
financefeeds.com
OKX’s third PoR shows $7.5 billion in BTC, ETH, and USDT
OKX, formerly known as OKEx, has released its third proof-of-reserves report amid increasing demand of crypto investors asking for transparency from exchanges they trade with. Published on its website, the updated report shows on-chain and off-chain asset balances, and a complete list of wallet addresses is available for public viewing. The third monthly Proof of Reserves shows $7.5 billion held by the exchange in BTC, ETH, and USDT.
financefeeds.com
Integral launches full crypto solution for banks, brokers, and hedge funds
“Together with our partners at Mint Exchange we are able to bring direct connectivity to every major source of crypto liquidity combined with state-of-the-art custody solutions and the highest availability trading infrastructure, all delivered from our cloud datacenters in New York, London, Tokyo and Singapore.”. Integral has announced the launch...
financefeeds.com
Eurex Clearing connects to OSTTRA’s post-trade network for Exchange Traded Derivatives
“In the past, volumes would increase as a reaction to significant macroeconomic events. Now, every month, we are consistently seeing volume spikes, thus urgently increasing demand for a real-time solution that provides a window into every aspect of the give up and allocations workflow.”. OSTTRA has announced real-time view into...
financefeeds.com
HashKey Capital named one of most active crypto VC investors
HashKey Capital, the digital assets and blockchain arm of Chinese conglomerate Wanxiang Group, was recently named by The Block as among the world’s most active venture capital firms in the crypto space. Hong Kong’s Web3-focused asset manager was featured in The Block’s Digital Asset Funding Landscape report. The report...
financefeeds.com
Should Your Crypto Startup Accept Venture Capital
Should your crypto startup accept venture capital funding? It’s a simple question, but one laced with a web of considerations. The best ideas can’t be realized on a shoestring: the money to form a team, develop a proof of concept, and bring a consumer-ready product to market has to come from somewhere.
financefeeds.com
Alpha Group reveals rosy forecasts for revenue, profit
Strong trading volumes prompted institutional finance specialist Alpha Group to raise its income and profits forecast ahead of analysts’ expectations for the year. In a trading update, the London listed platform expects its revenue for 2022 to increase 27% to around £98 million, compared to £77.5 million in the previous year. While its operating profit is anticipated to be in-line with expectations, profit before tax, including interest, is expected to be ahead of forecasts thanks to further positive momentum in late 2022.
financefeeds.com
South Korea’s Busan to launch tokenized commodities platform
South Korea’s “blockchain hub” city of Busan has seemingly shelved plans to launch a crypto exchange of its own. Instead, South Korea’s second-largest city will roll out a city-backed digital commodities platform in the second half of this year. Busan, located on the southeastern tip of...
Nadhim Zahawi: the questions over his tax affairs that won’t go away
Opposition calls for the Conservative party chairman to reveal details of the settlement he arrived at with HMRC
financefeeds.com
Refinitiv reports lowest volumes for FX swaps, options since Dec 2019
Refinitiv, the former Financial and Risk business of Thomson Reuters, today reported that the average daily volumes (ADV) of currency trading were $403 billion last month on the company’s main FX trading services. December’s ADV figure is the lowest in in nearly three years, namely since currency volumes bottomed...
financefeeds.com
OKX introduces copy trading tool to all users
OKX, formerly known as OKEx, has finally rolled out its flagship copy trading tool to its global user base, nearly six months after the initial launch of the service in May 2022. OKX’s Social Trading platform allows everyday investors to search and compare the performance of hundreds of proven cryptocurrency...
Comments / 0