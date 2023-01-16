Around 73% of businesses claim that maintaining reliable and relevant customer experience is critical to business performance. Around 73% of businesses claim that maintaining reliable and relevant customer experience is critical to business performance. This includes the first time a prospect comes in contact with the business and continues through the customer’s lifecycle, even to the way in which they part ways. A consumer is more likely to give a positive testimony for business if their exit remains hassle-free even though they decided to leave. So, a brokerage must maintain a consistent and exceptional trader experience to improve acquisition, engagement, and retention on the platform. No wonder that as many as 89% businesses compete solely on the basis of the customer experience they offer. Here are some tips to give your traders a unique and valuable experience.

2 DAYS AGO