Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion

Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
Finance Veteran Anna Coulling to Collaborate with Admirals in Trading Webinar

Broker and financial hub, Admirals is set to host an upcoming webinar for traders with world-renowned author and finance expert, Anna Coulling. In the next edition of Admirals’ MarketTalks, taking place on January 26th (18-19h GMT+2), an interactive discussion and training session will take place alongside well-known finance figure, Anna Coulling.
Finra fines Wedbush Securities for inadequate trade monitoring

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority continues to take disciplinary actions against financial services firms for failing to ensure they had appropriate systems and controls in place to detect market abuse. Today, the industry’s self-regulatory authority ordered Los Angeles-based Wedbush Securities Inc, a provider of private and institutional brokerage in the...
Baxia joins ranks of Financial Commission: €20,000 protection per client complaint

The Financial Commission has approved Baxia Markets as its newest member. The Financial Commission has approved Baxia Markets as its newest member, thus allowing the company and its customers access to a wide range of services and membership benefits including, but not limited to, protection for up to €20,000 per the submitted complaint, backed by the Financial Commission’s Compensation Fund.
Vantage Markets announces Alexandra Mary Hirschi aka ‘Supercar Blondie’ as Brand Ambassador

“I am all for bringing exciting and transformative content to our audience. One of our key goals in 2023 is to empower our audience by providing accessible financial education materials. With that, I’m thrilled to partner with a market leader like Vantage to raise the bar on financial education and strengthen financial literacy for all. Vantage is a company with a big heart, and It’s exciting to see the impact we can make together.”
Should Your Crypto Startup Accept Venture Capital

Should your crypto startup accept venture capital funding? It’s a simple question, but one laced with a web of considerations. The best ideas can’t be realized on a shoestring: the money to form a team, develop a proof of concept, and bring a consumer-ready product to market has to come from somewhere.
Meet the Winners of the UF AWARDS MEA 2023

Recognising the most prestigious brands in finance and fintech in the Middle East and Africa. Setting the standard for excellence in the fintech and financial services industry, the UF AWARDS count among the most coveted accolades that a B2B or B2C brand can attain. Winning an UF Award shines new light on the merits of industry players competing for the same target market. The UF AWARDS MEA are no exception. Crowning the best brokers and the best B2B fintech companies in the Middle East and Africa, they distinguish those industry leaders who continue to innovate and reinvent themselves to keep up with the industry’s transformational pace.
Top Tips to Acquire, Engage, and Retain Traders in 2023

Around 73% of businesses claim that maintaining reliable and relevant customer experience is critical to business performance. Around 73% of businesses claim that maintaining reliable and relevant customer experience is critical to business performance. This includes the first time a prospect comes in contact with the business and continues through the customer’s lifecycle, even to the way in which they part ways. A consumer is more likely to give a positive testimony for business if their exit remains hassle-free even though they decided to leave. So, a brokerage must maintain a consistent and exceptional trader experience to improve acquisition, engagement, and retention on the platform. No wonder that as many as 89% businesses compete solely on the basis of the customer experience they offer. Here are some tips to give your traders a unique and valuable experience.
HashKey Capital named one of most active crypto VC investors

HashKey Capital, the digital assets and blockchain arm of Chinese conglomerate Wanxiang Group, was recently named by The Block as among the world’s most active venture capital firms in the crypto space. Hong Kong’s Web3-focused asset manager was featured in The Block’s Digital Asset Funding Landscape report. The report...
Alpha Group reveals rosy forecasts for revenue, profit

Strong trading volumes prompted institutional finance specialist Alpha Group to raise its income and profits forecast ahead of analysts’ expectations for the year. In a trading update, the London listed platform expects its revenue for 2022 to increase 27% to around £98 million, compared to £77.5 million in the previous year. While its operating profit is anticipated to be in-line with expectations, profit before tax, including interest, is expected to be ahead of forecasts thanks to further positive momentum in late 2022.
HK-regulated Waton Securities taps AWS to deliver B2B brokerage solution

Waton’s Broker Cloud is a data-driven integrated platform with trading, investment research, risk management, and operational systems. The partnership with AWS will fulfill Waton’s ambition of delivering a best-in-class brokerage B2B service. Amazon Web Services has partnered with Waton Securities International to launch a safe, simple, compliant, and...
OctaFX collects the ‘Best Online Broker Global 2022’ accolade

The international broker OctaFX received yet another 2022 distinction. The esteemed global media publication World Business Outlook awarded the company its ‘Best Online Broker Global 2022’ award. In the industry, World Business Outlook has made a name of a resilient inquirer and unbiased gatherer of elite profiles, always...
NAGA Group in talks over merger with global broker

NAGA Group, a provider of brokerage services, cryptocurrency platform and neo-banking app, said it’s discussing a possible merger with an international brokerage firm. The announcement suggests the two companies are hopeful of striking a deal by the end of the year, pending regulatory approval. Naga said it will maintain its current listing status following the consummation of any such transaction.
Refinitiv reports lowest volumes for FX swaps, options since Dec 2019

Refinitiv, the former Financial and Risk business of Thomson Reuters, today reported that the average daily volumes (ADV) of currency trading were $403 billion last month on the company’s main FX trading services. December’s ADV figure is the lowest in in nearly three years, namely since currency volumes bottomed...
IG Wealth Management extends use of Broadridge’s R.Broker solution

“The Broadridge R.Broker Wealth solution provides IG with enterprise-wide benefits through streamlined operations, timely access to market product advantages, and the ability to consistently offer products and services across any channel.”. IG Wealth Management, part of the IGM Financial Inc. family of companies, has signed a multi-year contract extension to...
Integral launches full crypto solution for banks, brokers, and hedge funds

“Together with our partners at Mint Exchange we are able to bring direct connectivity to every major source of crypto liquidity combined with state-of-the-art custody solutions and the highest availability trading infrastructure, all delivered from our cloud datacenters in New York, London, Tokyo and Singapore.”. Integral has announced the launch...
Eurex Clearing connects to OSTTRA’s post-trade network for Exchange Traded Derivatives

“In the past, volumes would increase as a reaction to significant macroeconomic events. Now, every month, we are consistently seeing volume spikes, thus urgently increasing demand for a real-time solution that provides a window into every aspect of the give up and allocations workflow.”. OSTTRA has announced real-time view into...
Bybit survey: 40% of crypto investors spend 2 hours on due diligence

In a new financial literacy study, crypto exchange Bybit promotes the necessity to dive into the journey of retail investors within the wild west of the digital asset space. While the level of investment knowledge is slowly improving and there are signs that crypto retail investors are diversifying their portfolio, there is still more to do, the survey claims.

