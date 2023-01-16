Read full article on original website
Fox47News
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
Crab salad
Needing a break from all those holiday desserts? Today, I am making a delightful crab salad with a mixture of different salad greens. If you prefer to use only lettuce, over the salad mix that I am preparing, that's yummy too!
Andrew Zimmern's Roasted Cabbage Is A Delicious Way To Down More Veggies
Although it's common knowledge that eating fruits and vegetables are good for you, it's easier said than done to get your daily recommended servings. According to ABC, a recent report states that only 10% of American adults are eating enough vegetables each day, and only 6.8% of Americans living at or below the poverty line get their daily servings of vegetables in.
Creamy Chicken Soup with Vegetables
Give a meal a creamy twist and its cozy factor immediately skyrockets. It doesn’t matter if it’s pasta, a casserole, or pot of soup — make it creamy and it’s a new level of comfort food. Case in point? Chicken soup. Chicken soup with thick-cut vegetables...
Easy 'Sheet Pan Taco Quesadillas' Give Takeout a Run for Its Money
These are just so easy to throw together.
Creamy - Sausage Tortellini Soup 🍲
I love soup, I could eat it everyday especially in the winter months, it helps to take the chill out of your bones after a long day. This creamy sausage tortellini soup is absolutely delicious, just wait until you taste it! It cooks in about 30 minutes and it's packed full with vegetables, protein and pasta. You know... the trifecta of deliciousness. This will absolutely be going on your dinner rotation of favs! This soup pairs well with a salad and some good crusty bread.
Woman shares genius hack to get microwave clean in just five minutes
After pulling all the gunk out of the dishwasher, cleaning the microwave is one of the grimmest jobs available in a house. But a woman may have just the thing to make the chore a lot more bearable:. Yep, for many of us, the microwave is our nemesis. While we...
thetasteedit.com
Hot and Sour Soup
This quick and simple, heart-warming hot and sour soup can be made in minutes, using what you already have to hand at home. This is a real favourite of mine. I love adding extra black vinegar to give it an even tangier edge. For a more ‘authentic’ version you can use shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced wood ear mushrooms, dried lily flowers and thin slices of cooked pork shoulder or ham.
Air Fried Hand Pies
Air-fried hand pies are the quickest dessert to get on your table with very few ingredients. These pies can be filled with canned or fresh ingredients, homemade or store-bought pie crust.
Slow Cooker - Chicken and Gravy
This is one of those meals that everyone will eat in our home, it's quick and easy to make, clean up is a breeze and it's comfort food at it's best, so filling on a cold winter night. I love to serve my chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes, but you could use egg noodles, rice or boiled potatoes in place of mashed. You could serve this chicken and gravy over Texas toast for an open chicken and gravy sandwich. Heck this gravy is so good you could pour it in a mug and drink it! Pair this with some green beans or a salad and you have a easy weeknight dinner.
Trader Joe's 11 best vegan snacks being sold right now
Vegan is in. As the amount of plant-based or animal-free products in grocery stores and online marketplaces soar, the sheer breadth of the vegan products available is much more expansive than even just five years ago. Something just as popular as veganism is Trader Joe's, the cult classic grocer that...
Tasting Table
What Do The High And Low Settings Actually Mean On A Slow Cooker?
As any working mom might tell you, a slow cooker is the culinary gods' gift to those with mouths to feed, but no time to spare. And if you've never used one before, know that the device, which was first invented as a bean pot and hit the market in 1971, has likely exceeded its inventor's expectation (via NPR). A slow cooker can make soups and stews, and coax chunky, potentially tough cuts of pork or beef into tender, saucy submission. It can even take the stress out of cooking casseroles, per The Spruce Eats. Not bad for a device that predates the Instant Pot by more than a few decades.
Tasting Table
Do Self-Crusting Pie Recipes Actually Work?
Pie is the way to many hearts. Whether you favor the crust or the filling, it's highly enjoyable and has enough flavors to be seasonal year-round. From the classic pies served around Thanksgiving and Christmas like pumpkin, sweet potato, pecan, and apple, and tart summer favorites like rhubarb, strawberry, blueberry, and key lime, to more unique pie flavors with a delicious twist such as coconut custard, chocolate chess, and peanut butter pie, the options are endless, allowing you to make this decadent dessert your very own.
Recipes from Ronee: Cabbage and Noodles
I think this can be added to that list of comfort foods we all have. It’s easy to make and does not use many ingredients — my kind of recipe. The other reason I included this recipe is that I found out cabbage is low in calories, a good source of fiber, an immune booster […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Cabbage and Noodles appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Pork Osso Bucco Recipe
When it comes to comfort food, Pork Osso Bucco is at the top of my list. This amazingly delicious, tender, soul-warming dish is perfect for the colder months but can be enjoyed any time of the year.
Tasting Table
Oven To Cast Iron Reverse Sear Steak Recipe
Every steak enthusiast needs the reverse sear in their arsenal, and luckily, it's not hard to master. In fact, the reverse sear is practically foolproof for making perfect, wall-to-wall pink steaks, and a whole lot easier than using a sous vide (and a lot cheaper, too). The key is cooking the steak low and slow first, until it's barely done, then searing the outside until it's crisp. This breaks down, and softens the inside of the steak to buttery soft doneness, while achieving a perfect crust on the exterior.
Tasting Table
How To Stretch Party Appetizers For A Crowd
In their 2018 book "Brunch Is Hell," co-authors Rico Gagliano and Brendan Francis Newnam champion the "dinner party" as a cultural institution to be celebrated and carefully maintained. Dinner parties, say the authors, should be a place "where friends new and old share food, debate ideas, and boldly build hangovers together. If we revive the fading art of throwing dinner parties, the world will be better off." It's a beautiful sentiment — but on a Friday night after coming home late from work with nothing in the oven and 20 guests on the way, the illustrious, gilded carrot that is the "dinner party" can feel more like a weirdly dated pipe dream than a fun reality.
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake
This is a no-bake strawberry cheesecake that's one of those desserts you just have to love because it's so simple to make, it's fast, and can be made with any fruit with this basic recipe.
Prime Rib Roast Recipe
Prime Rib Roast also known as a standing rib roast, is a cut of beef most people think is too difficult to cook at home. The truth is cooking Restaurant Quality Prime Rib at home couldn’t be easier with my standing rib roast recipe.
