In a brief investor relations call today, Mullen Automotive approved a reverse stock split. The ratio of the reverse split is yet to be determined, but could range from 1-for-2 up to 1-for-25 and will be determined by the company’s Board of Directors. Such a reverse split could help the company raise its share price above $1 and thus avoid delisting on the New York Stock Exchange.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO