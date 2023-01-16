ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 19 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,064.07. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.99% up from its 52-week low and 5.33% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Platinum Futures Bearish Momentum With A 3% Drop In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.48% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:53 EST on Tuesday, 17 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,046.10. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 23272, 99.99% below its average volume of 11915517005.83. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

FuelCell Energy Stock Over 28% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose by a staggering 28.57% in 10 sessions from $2.66 at 2023-01-03, to $3.42 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.08% to $10,975.39, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
CONNECTICUT STATE
via.news

Palladium Futures Drops By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 6.32% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Thursday, 19 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,688.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 529, 99.99% below its average volume of 5407628865.3. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped by a staggering 31.04% in 21 sessions from $5.7 to $7.47 at 14:52 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.82% to $15,752.91, following the last session’s downward trend. QuantumScape’s last close...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Futu Holdings Stock Bullish Momentum With A 20% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose by a staggering 20.88% in 10 sessions from $41.24 at 2023-01-04, to $49.85 at 15:13 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

CBOE Is 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:09 EST on Tuesday, 17 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.40. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.72% up from its 52-week low and 50.18% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news

Corn Futures Bullish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 4.78% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:53 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Corn (ZC) is $685.00. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 10304, 90.67% below its average volume of 110456.53. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

S&P 500 Over 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 3.01% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Tuesday, 17 January, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,009.21. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 381741571, 83.3% below its average volume of 2286600165.76. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news

USD/CNH Falls By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:06 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.77. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.438% up from its 52-week low and 0.306% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
via.news

Nikkei 225 Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:22 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $26,488.70. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.32% up from its 52-week low and 9.36% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 10.39% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 16 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,631.52. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 48.19% up from its 52-week low and 13.65% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

NYSE FANG Slides By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 10.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,862.02. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.78% up from its 52-week low and 0.28% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Carnival Plc Stock Went Up By Over 30% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Carnival Plc (NYSE: CUK) jumped by a staggering 30.79% in 21 sessions from $7.21 at 2022-12-29, to $9.43 at 22:43 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.37% to $15,918.37, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains.
FLORIDA STATE
via.news

Identiv Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) jumped by a staggering 15.02% in 5 sessions from $7.39 at 15.02, to $8.50 at 19:27 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.71% to $11,079.16, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

CBOE Up By 5% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.84% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Tuesday, 17 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.93. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 10.66% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.01 and 2.68% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.41.
via.news

Redfin Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid 9.52% to $5.70 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.87% to $10,998.61, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
WASHINGTON STATE
dot.LA

Mullen Approves Reverse Split, Punts Dilution Vote to Next Week Due to Ongoing Lawsuit

In a brief investor relations call today, Mullen Automotive approved a reverse stock split. The ratio of the reverse split is yet to be determined, but could range from 1-for-2 up to 1-for-25 and will be determined by the company’s Board of Directors. Such a reverse split could help the company raise its share price above $1 and thus avoid delisting on the New York Stock Exchange.
DELAWARE STATE

