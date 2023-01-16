Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 19 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,064.07. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.99% up from its 52-week low and 5.33% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Platinum Futures Bearish Momentum With A 3% Drop In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.48% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:53 EST on Tuesday, 17 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,046.10. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 23272, 99.99% below its average volume of 11915517005.83. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 28% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose by a staggering 28.57% in 10 sessions from $2.66 at 2023-01-03, to $3.42 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.08% to $10,975.39, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Palladium Futures Drops By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 6.32% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Thursday, 19 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,688.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 529, 99.99% below its average volume of 5407628865.3. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped by a staggering 31.04% in 21 sessions from $5.7 to $7.47 at 14:52 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.82% to $15,752.91, following the last session’s downward trend. QuantumScape’s last close...
via.news
Futu Holdings Stock Bullish Momentum With A 20% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose by a staggering 20.88% in 10 sessions from $41.24 at 2023-01-04, to $49.85 at 15:13 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
CBOE Is 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:09 EST on Tuesday, 17 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.40. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.72% up from its 52-week low and 50.18% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
Corn Futures Bullish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 4.78% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:53 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Corn (ZC) is $685.00. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 10304, 90.67% below its average volume of 110456.53. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
S&P 500 Over 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 3.01% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Tuesday, 17 January, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,009.21. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 381741571, 83.3% below its average volume of 2286600165.76. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
USD/CNH Falls By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:06 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.77. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.438% up from its 52-week low and 0.306% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
via.news
Nikkei 225 Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:22 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $26,488.70. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.32% up from its 52-week low and 9.36% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 10.39% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 16 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,631.52. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 48.19% up from its 52-week low and 13.65% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
NYSE FANG Slides By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 10.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,862.02. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.78% up from its 52-week low and 0.28% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Carnival Plc Stock Went Up By Over 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Carnival Plc (NYSE: CUK) jumped by a staggering 30.79% in 21 sessions from $7.21 at 2022-12-29, to $9.43 at 22:43 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.37% to $15,918.37, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Identiv Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) jumped by a staggering 15.02% in 5 sessions from $7.39 at 15.02, to $8.50 at 19:27 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.71% to $11,079.16, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
CBOE Up By 5% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.84% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Tuesday, 17 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.93. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 10.66% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.01 and 2.68% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.41.
via.news
Redfin Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid 9.52% to $5.70 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.87% to $10,998.61, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
Mullen Approves Reverse Split, Punts Dilution Vote to Next Week Due to Ongoing Lawsuit
In a brief investor relations call today, Mullen Automotive approved a reverse stock split. The ratio of the reverse split is yet to be determined, but could range from 1-for-2 up to 1-for-25 and will be determined by the company’s Board of Directors. Such a reverse split could help the company raise its share price above $1 and thus avoid delisting on the New York Stock Exchange.
via.news
Canaan And Global X AI On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Canaan, Marathon, and Riot Blockchain. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
via.news
Biolase And Clean Diesel Technologies On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Biolase, Gyrodyne, and Cadiz. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Biolase (BIOL) 0.51 14.61% 2023-01-17...
Comments / 0