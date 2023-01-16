Read full article on original website
EUR/GBP Bearish Momentum: 0.95% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 0.95% for the last 10 sessions. At 21:07 EST on Thursday, 19 January, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.87. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.631% up from its 52-week low and 5.284% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
GBP/EUR Is 1% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.52% for the last 5 sessions. At 12:07 EST on Friday, 20 January, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.604% up from its 52-week low and 6.309% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 2.7% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:04 EST on Friday, 20 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,730.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1358, 99.99% below its average volume of 5308859406.56. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
HANG SENG INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.09% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Thursday, 19 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,802.23. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 49.36% up from its 52-week low and 12.97% down from its 52-week high.
NYSE Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,695.65. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 32.67% up from its 52-week low and 6.17% down from its 52-week high.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 3.34% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,049.24. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 64565961, 82.08% below its average volume of...
Platinum Futures Is 5% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.6% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:04 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,047.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 995, 99.99% below its average volume of 11734705059.1. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Futu Holdings Stock Bullish Momentum With A 20% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose by a staggering 20.88% in 10 sessions from $41.24 at 2023-01-04, to $49.85 at 15:13 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
NYSE FANG Slides By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 11.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,788.82. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.14% up from its 52-week low and 0.17% down from its 52-week high.
Lumber Futures Over 17% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 17.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Friday, 20 January, Lumber (LBS) is $433.90. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 39, 99.99% below its average volume of 20597875.38. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Canaan Stock Over 34% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) jumped by a staggering 34.42% in 21 sessions from $2.15 at 2022-12-19, to $2.89 at 12:28 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.18% to $10,828.09, following the last session’s downward trend. Canaan’s last close...
Nikkei 225 Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:22 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $26,488.70. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.32% up from its 52-week low and 9.36% down from its 52-week high.
QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped by a staggering 31.04% in 21 sessions from $5.7 to $7.47 at 14:52 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.82% to $15,752.91, following the last session’s downward trend. QuantumScape’s last close...
IBOVESPA Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Thursday, 19 January, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $112,232.33. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.81% up from its 52-week low and 7.72% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.11% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,396.60. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. The S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index is up over...
Copper Futures Jumps By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 10.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:51 EST on Friday, 20 January, Copper (HG) is $4.28. If you’re wondering whether copper futures are a good investment, it’s important to remember that you’re taking a risk when you invest. You may have to accept a large loss on your investment, but if you can diversify your portfolio, you’ll be better protected against massive losses.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 6% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 6.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,989.35. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.36% up from its 52-week low and 4.75% down from its 52-week high.
Kosmos Energy Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) jumped by a staggering 27.88% in 21 sessions from $6.17 to $7.89 at 15:53 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.9% to $15,709.14, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
CBOE Over 6% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.97% for the last session’s close. At 04:09 EST on Thursday, 19 January, CBOE (VIX) is $20.71. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 10.69% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.71 and 0.63% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.58.
Redfin Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid 9.52% to $5.70 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.87% to $10,998.61, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
