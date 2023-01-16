National Western Stock Show boasts fair food favorites while adding tasty new twists

This ain’t your mama’s rodeo food.

Sure, the old favorites are here — deep-fried Oreos, turkey legs, the Coors truck, kettle corn and nachos — but there’s also a wine bar and up-scale dining for those with more refined tastes.

“We still have a lot of the same staples, but we’re definitely trying to bring a new experience for all of the guests,” said Ben Stephens, general manager of SSA Group, which is partnering with the National Western Stock Show to provide culinary and retail services.

Stephens added: “We’re just trying to show off a little bit.”

Take the Bar & Grill.

More than 70 executive chefs who have earned every cut and burn were flown in from around the country to work the line at this year’s stock show.

And it shows.

The slow roasted prime rib (an annual favorite) is hand carved to order.

The menu boasts Rocky Mountain Oysters, a house wedge salad, chili, local beef aged on site and chicken tenders on the kids’ menu.

“I think we check all the boxes,” said James Miller, executive chef with SSA Group.

For those who come for the carnival food, it’s here, too, sans the rickety rides.

Before the bulls have bucked their last rider, Tyler Schacht estimates his nut stand will have scooped nearly 3,000 pounds of almonds, pecans and cashews.

“It’s crazy, ain’t it?” Schacht said.

Need an adult beverage?

You don’t have to settle for what’s on tap.

Matt Stringham can pour a white or a red glass of wine or throw together a mixed drink. Mojitos are a little tough because of the need for fresh fruit, but Stringham says with a little creativity almost anything is possible.

Want a libation without the line?

The stock show has a robot bartender that works the weekend shift at a self-order kiosk. The only downside is that a bigger tip won't translate into a heavier pour.

Walk the stock show grounds and you’ll see all the familiar favorites: corn dogs, funnel cake and curly fries.

Almost anything tastes good battered and deep fried.

Wyly Coyote Concessions puts the theory to the test with a Pickle Dog. Not sure what a Pickle Dog is? In other parts it’s called a Dilly Dog or a Pickle Corndog. Essentially, a Pickle Dog is a hollowed-out pickle stuffed with a hotdog and then battered and deep fried.

With more than 300 retail vendors at the National Western Stock Show complex, there will be ample opportunity to walk off the extra calories.

“The stock show is a family atmosphere, it’s a destination,” Miller said.

Come hungry.

For more information, schedule and tickets visit nationalwestern.com .