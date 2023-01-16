CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow owns a record he’d rather forget about. Almost exactly a year ago, Burrow was sacked an NFL-record nine times in last year’s divisional playoff victory at Tennessee. Although the Bengals won that game on a walk-off field goal, Cincinnati barely hung on for the win as those nine sacks were just some of the league-leading 70 times Burrow was sacked last season.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO