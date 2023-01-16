Read full article on original website
The latest on Browns DC Jim Schwartz; Cavaliers trade options: Tom Withers, Garrett Bush, Chris Fedor on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Tom Withers of The Associated Press and Garrett Bush of 92.3...
Jim Schwartz has turned around defenses before and he can do it again with the Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In 2015, things weren’t great for the Eagles defense. They ranked 20th in defensive DVOA and 29th against the run under defensive coordinator Bill Davis. They gave up 26.9 points per game, 28th in the league. They gave up the 28th-most passing yards and the most rushing yards.
Why Jim Schwartz’s hire is great news for Myles Garrett; Is Donovan Mitchell already a Cavs franchise great? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. Today we discuss the Browns’ hiring of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz; plus the Cavs’ win over the Pelicans on Monday and what we learned from it; plus we answer some Hey, Terry! questions.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on the offensive line, Sunday reactions and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A day after the Bengals’ thrilling wild card win over the Ravens, coach Zac Taylor addressed the state of the offensive line, talked about the reception he received after the game and more. Here’s a transcript:. Any update on Jonah?. “Jonah (has a) dislocated...
Browns hire hard-nosed Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator in part to bring discipline to the unit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — New Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, hired Tuesday from a pool of four candidates, undoubtedly had some choice words regarding the defense’s discipline problems in 2022 during his interview last week. And some of them might’ve begun with an F. “That’s kind of on...
Cowboys kicker Maher looks steady in practice after meltdown
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brett Maher was perfect on all six field goals reporters were allowed to see at Dallas Cowboys practice Thursday. The beleaguered kicker who made NFL history — regular season or playoffs — by missing his first four extra points in a wild-card victory over Tampa Bay must be heeding star running back Ezekiel Elliott’s advice.
Saints' Jordan wins appeal, critical of NFL's process
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan says he's won his appeal of the NFL's decision to fine him $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury during a game. And New Orleans' career sack leader is also questioning the NFL's process for handing down punishment before requesting medical records needed to make an informed ruling.
Guardians, manager Terry Francona enter 2023 season under ‘unique’ arrangement
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The clock is running on January. Guard Fest is Saturday and pitchers and catchers will report to spring training in Goodyear, Arizona on February 14. Another season of Cleveland baseball is approaching and this one features a unique contract between manager Terry Francona and the organization. Francona’s...
Browns planning for additional on-field seats at FirstEnergy Stadium for the 2023 season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns received a positive response to the introduction of on-field seats during the 2022 season, so they have decided to bring them back and add more for 2023, pending approval by the NFL. The team has emailed season ticket holders with news that they will increase...
Bengals’ reworked offensive line preparing for most important test of season
CINCINNATI, Ohio — By the end of the second quarter of Sunday’s wild card game against the Ravens, the Bengals were frantically trying to plug various holes along the offensive line. Left tackle Jonah Williams exited the game with a left knee dislocation, forcing Jackson Carman to fill...
‘He has incredible touch’: Pelicans coach Willie Green on Evan Mobley - What they’re saying about the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Evan Mobley contributed with a perfect performance under the hoop to help the Cavaliers surge past the New Orleans Pelicans, 113-103 in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Monday afternoon. Mobley scored eight points in the first quarter and continued his high...
Myles Garrett and 2 other Browns who’ll thrive in Jim Schwartz’s defense, and what must be fixed: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jim Schwartz brings a ton of experience and stability to the Browns organization. He has been a defensive coordinator for three different teams, along with being the head coach of the Detroit Lions. More importantly, he brings Super Bowl experience and the attention to detail needed to reach that level.
Linebackers of all sizes welcome in new Browns DC Jim Schwartz’s defense: Takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- Jim Schwartz isn’t too picky about the size of the guys his linebacker room. For the new Browns defensive coordinator, it’s all about intangibles at the position. “I’ve seen some 250-pound guys that didn’t have a physical presence on the field and I’ve seen some...
Can Bengals QB Joe Burrow avoid a repeat of last year’s playoff sacks? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow owns a record he’d rather forget about. Almost exactly a year ago, Burrow was sacked an NFL-record nine times in last year’s divisional playoff victory at Tennessee. Although the Bengals won that game on a walk-off field goal, Cincinnati barely hung on for the win as those nine sacks were just some of the league-leading 70 times Burrow was sacked last season.
Colts request an interview with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan: Report
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has reportedly been requested to interview for the Colts’ head coach opening, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Callahan has been the offensive coordinator for the Bengals since the 2019 season, where he’s helped oversee one of the league’s most...
Boys basketball statistical leaders: CVCA’s Darryn Peterson tops in scoring
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy sophomore Darryn Peterson leads the area in scoring as the only player in cleveland.com’s seven-county coverage area averaging more than 30 points per game. Peterson, who is one of the country’s top players in the Class of 2025 with a slew...
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.
