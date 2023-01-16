ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parrish, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Two missing Bradenton children have been found, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is reporting Wednesday that two young children who had been missing overnight have been found. Police say 10-year-old Shakeyla Riggins and 9-year-old Shamonie Riggins had been last seen traveling westbound direction on 22nd Avenue West. toward Ninth Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Justin Darr’s neighborhood are coming to terms with the news the 39-year-old school teacher was found dead last weekend. Darr’s body was found dead early Sunday morning after being missing for a week. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Darr was found on undeveloped land near his residence on Cottage Hill Avenue in Parrish.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Crews respond to house fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in Bradenton responded to a house fire Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to a report of a house fire with visible flames in the 4000-block of 25th Street West. Officials on scene tell ABC7 it is believed the fire started outside and spread into the attic.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

K-9 apprehends one of four involved in auto theft

Motor vehicle theft: Officers responded to a reported vehicle theft as a chase ensued when an officer spotted the vehicle traveling south on North Tamiami Trail. Once lights and sirens were activated, the chase moved into neighborhood streets and, after it came to a stop, four suspects got our and ran. As the suspects entered tall grass, the dog bit one of them. The four surrendered.
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Punta Gorda man caught unloading septage into vacant lot

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old man from Punta Gorda was caught dumping over 500 pounds of septage into vacant lots. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 8382 Sweden Blvd after a witness observed a thin man drive a white Freightliner with a tank on the rear with the words, “Shoreline Sewer and Drain.”
PUNTA GORDA, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

‘We never gave up’: daughter speaks out after deputies found her father 107 days after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — After more than three months of searching, the body of James “Denny” Hurst was recovered by dive teams on Friday. It took a total of 107 days for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) to find Hurst and his boat, “Good Girl.” He was docked at the Island Bay Marina at the end of Pearl Street on Fort Myers Beach when Hurricane Ian hit the island on September 28, 2022.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police investigating after schools buses hit by BB guns

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police have two juveniles in custody after two Manatee County school buses were hit with a BB gun. The Bradenton Police Department has the two BB guns they say were used in the incidents. No students were aboard either bus and the drivers were not injured.
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Teen accused of stabbing student on Pinellas County school bus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police said he stabbed another student with a box cutter on a school bus. St. Petersburg police officers responded just after 7 a.m. near 3rd Avenue North and 10th Street North near downtown St. Pete to a report of a cutting on a school bus, according to department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

