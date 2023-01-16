FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — After more than three months of searching, the body of James “Denny” Hurst was recovered by dive teams on Friday. It took a total of 107 days for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) to find Hurst and his boat, “Good Girl.” He was docked at the Island Bay Marina at the end of Pearl Street on Fort Myers Beach when Hurricane Ian hit the island on September 28, 2022.

