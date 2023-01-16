Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
NFL Star Player Taken To Hospital With Serious InjuryOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Two missing Bradenton children have been found, police say
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is reporting Wednesday that two young children who had been missing overnight have been found. Police say 10-year-old Shakeyla Riggins and 9-year-old Shamonie Riggins had been last seen traveling westbound direction on 22nd Avenue West. toward Ninth Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
‘Don’t see that every day’: Flaming Corvette whizzes by police in Bradenton
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police detectives were in the right place at the right time when they spotted an older-model Chevrolet Corvette driving, on fire. Authorities said the sports car was driving along Barcarotta Avenue near 1st Avenue Wednesday evening when it erupted in flames. The department said detectives ran after the car […]
Garbage truck strikes Bradenton woman, 71, critically injuring her
A 71-year-old Bradenton woman was left with critical injuries after being hit by a garbage truck on Tuesday.
Mysuncoast.com
Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Justin Darr’s neighborhood are coming to terms with the news the 39-year-old school teacher was found dead last weekend. Darr’s body was found dead early Sunday morning after being missing for a week. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Darr was found on undeveloped land near his residence on Cottage Hill Avenue in Parrish.
Manatee County inmate dies after suffering ‘medical event,’ deputies say
An inmate died Wednesday morning after deputies said he suffered a "medical event."
Mysuncoast.com
Crews respond to house fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in Bradenton responded to a house fire Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to a report of a house fire with visible flames in the 4000-block of 25th Street West. Officials on scene tell ABC7 it is believed the fire started outside and spread into the attic.
Longboat Observer
K-9 apprehends one of four involved in auto theft
Motor vehicle theft: Officers responded to a reported vehicle theft as a chase ensued when an officer spotted the vehicle traveling south on North Tamiami Trail. Once lights and sirens were activated, the chase moved into neighborhood streets and, after it came to a stop, four suspects got our and ran. As the suspects entered tall grass, the dog bit one of them. The four surrendered.
‘It’s a bad sight’: Rep. Steube hospitalized after 25-foot fall at Sarasota home
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) is recovering in the hospital after falling from a ladder at his home in Sarasota on Wednesday.
Tampa man killed after tow truck hauling school bus strikes car, flees scene
A Tampa man has died following a crash on Wednesday evening after a tow truck hauling a school bus struck his car and then fled the scene.
Missing Manatee County gym teacher found dead nearly a week after disappearing
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 39-year-old Bradenton gym teacher was found dead Sunday morning after being missing for a week, according to an update from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Justin Darr was found not far from his home in Parrish. The cause of death is still...
Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun to school, Tampa police say
A 16-year-old high school student was arrested Wednesday for carrying a loaded handgun on school grounds, according to a release from the Tampa Police Department.
Punta Gorda man caught unloading septage into vacant lot
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old man from Punta Gorda was caught dumping over 500 pounds of septage into vacant lots. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 8382 Sweden Blvd after a witness observed a thin man drive a white Freightliner with a tank on the rear with the words, “Shoreline Sewer and Drain.”
Teen accused of speeding, causing Lutz deadly crash arraigned
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Oct. 22, Michael Hoerig was involved in a car crash that left him brain-dead. His family decided to donate all of his organs, giving dozens of others a second chance. That car crash is now in court as a teen faces vehicular homicide and...
fox13news.com
Polk County deputies searching for individuals tossing trash at illegal dumpsite: ‘It’s nasty’
LAKE WALES, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into what appears to be a massive illegal dump site. Old stained clothes, worn-out mattresses, and who knows what else is strewn from one end of the property to the other. The site is just off...
‘We never gave up’: daughter speaks out after deputies found her father 107 days after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — After more than three months of searching, the body of James “Denny” Hurst was recovered by dive teams on Friday. It took a total of 107 days for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) to find Hurst and his boat, “Good Girl.” He was docked at the Island Bay Marina at the end of Pearl Street on Fort Myers Beach when Hurricane Ian hit the island on September 28, 2022.
Pinellas teen in custody after student stabbed on bus with box cutter
A 14-year-old was taken into custody after he allegedly stabbed another student in the arm with a box cutter on a school bus in St. Petersburg Tuesday morning, police said.
Manatee County school buses hit by gunfire; 2 juveniles in custody, police say
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police said two school buses were struck by what appears to be a BB or pellet gun. Officers said the first incident happened around 1:15 p.m. They said the bus was traveling northbound on 9th Avenue East near 27th Avenue East when it was struck twice on the right […]
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police investigating after schools buses hit by BB guns
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police have two juveniles in custody after two Manatee County school buses were hit with a BB gun. The Bradenton Police Department has the two BB guns they say were used in the incidents. No students were aboard either bus and the drivers were not injured.
Sarasota woman faces charges after setting house on fire with 1-year-old twins, 3 women inside
A Sarasota woman has been arrested after allegedly setting a house on fire with infant twins and three women inside.
Teen accused of stabbing student on Pinellas County school bus
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police said he stabbed another student with a box cutter on a school bus. St. Petersburg police officers responded just after 7 a.m. near 3rd Avenue North and 10th Street North near downtown St. Pete to a report of a cutting on a school bus, according to department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.
Comments / 1