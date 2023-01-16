ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregg County, TX

Comments / 2

Pat Fette
3d ago

Amazes me how many people are charged with a 3RD DUI or DWI…Are they gonna have to kill somebody before they do some serious time??

Reply(1)
5
easttexasradio.com

Woman Shot In Diana

A Longview man is in the Upshur County Jail after a shooting in Diana. Deputies responded to the disturbance on Hwy 154 and found a 28-year-old woman from Center, TX, who someone had shot during the incident. They also fired gunshots at four other people at the residence, but they were not injured. Authorities charged 43-year-old Reginald Perry with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
DIANA, TX
KLTV

Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Officials identify suspect involved in SWAT standoff in Cherokee County

New Texas House caucus to prioritize water problems in rural Texas. everal East Texas lawmakers are committed this legislative session to learning more about the state’s aging and fragile water infrastructure. State representatives Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches), Cody Harris (R-Palestine), and Keith Bell (R-Forney) are among the 42 lawmakers who make up the new bipartisan Texas House Water Caucus.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Smith County DA gets continuance in case against former deputy constable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County judge has granted a continuance in the case against a former deputy constable who testified against her employer in December. LaQuenda Rena Banks, 43, of Tyler, appeared in Judge Debby Gunter’s court on Tuesday. Banks is charged with theft and official oppression in connection with a theft case which occurred during an eviction in October of 2021.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

3 people in custody after standoff situation in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested after a search warrant turned into a standoff situation in Cherokee County. Sheriff Brent Dickson with Cherokee County said a search warrant issued and executed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department on CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. The search warrant was issued for stolen property in the area.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview man accused of shooting woman during family disturbance in Diana

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is in jail after officials say he shot a woman on Monday during a family disturbance. On Jan. 16 at 3:18 p.m., Upshur County deputies were called to a shooting in the 13000 block of SH 154E in Diana. When they got there they found that a 28-year-old woman from Center had been shot during a family disturbance. She is in a Longview hospital and is stable, the sheriff’s office says.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler man accused of burning child in tub wants trial

Updated:...
TYLER, TX
ktalnews.com

Missing Harrison County teen found in Carthage

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Harrison County Marshall Texas Sheriff’s Office located a missing teenager after releasing a request for public assistance. Officials say the 17-year-old girl was last seen walking away from her residence in south-central Harrison County. At the time, they believed she might be in the Marshall area.
CARTHAGE, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 13 – Jan. 17

Deputies charged Omar Cazares, 20, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Cazares was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond. Deputies charged Hugo Chavez, Jr., 45, of Tyler, with interfere with emergency request for assistance and assault causes bodily injury family member. Chavez was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSLA

HCSO: missing teen found by Carthage Police Department

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sherrif’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home. According to HCSO, the runaway teen has been located by the Carthage Police Department. They thank the community for helping locate her. The girl was last...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
