Titans and 49ers 'will join the Raiders in pursuing Tom Brady, 45, for the 2023 season'

Tom Brady 's attention right now is firmly on the Bucs and the playoffs but if they lose to the Cowboys on Monday night, he'll have plenty to turn his thoughts to.

The legendary 45-year-old quarterback is out of contract with the Tampa Bay team after this season. If he doesn't retire, he will have a number of offers to continue his career.

According to NFL Network , the San Francisco 49ers and the Tennessee Titans will join the race for his signature for the 2023 season - with the Las Vegas Raiders also expected to make a move.

Brady was born in California - in San Mateo, about 20 miles away from San Francisco, so the 49ers may especially appeal.

Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to leave when his contract is up so a new quarterback will be needed but Brock Purdy has filled the void fantastically since Garoppolo broke his foot.

The 49ers won their first playoff game 41-23 against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday and Purdy could still make the position his own.

The Titans may seem like more of a long shot. They don't have a manager at present with Jon Robinson sacked in December, so it may take longer for them to formalize an approach for Brady.

The Raiders, meanwhile, have a slot at quarterback. Their head coach is Josh McDaniels, who was the offensive coordinator in New England for years when Tom was there.

On top of that, Brady would also be familiar with Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler, who also spent a considerable amount of time with the Patriots.

Las Vegas may be able to use the chance to pair Brady with Davante Adams as a pitch to recruit the greatest quarterback to play the game.

All this is happening while Vegas decides what to do with current starting quarterback Derek Carr. The team benched Carr for the final two games of the regular season - as the Raiders were already eliminated from the playoffs.

It hasn't yet been decided if Carr will be cut by the Raiders or if they'll be able to find a way to trade him.

But for now at least, Brady's attention is on the playoffs and facing the Cowboys on Monday night.

