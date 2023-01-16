ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team would do almost anything to hire Sean Payton

Sean Payton is the hottest head coach candidate available this offseason, and several teams are jostling to hire him. However, one team may be more eager than others to win him over. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is desperate to hire Payton and would give the coach “just about anything he wants,” according to Mark... The post Report: 1 team would do almost anything to hire Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Breaking: Chargers Fired Multiple Coaches Tuesday Morning

After blowing a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in the playoffs, the Chargers have decided to make major changes to their coaching staff.  Head coach Brandon Staley won't be going anywhere this offseason. He will, however, have a new supporting cast.  Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi ...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired On Tuesday

It wasn't a good night for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.  They got blown out by the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 after they were down by as many as 24 in the second half. They couldn't do anything on either side of the ball as their struggles from the regular season carried over in a big ...
TAMPA, FL
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Amy Adams Strunk: We’re excited to add Ran Carthon as our new G.M.

The Titans have made it official, announcing the hiring of Ran Carthon as their new General Manager on Wednesday morning. Carthon had been with the 49ers since 2017, originally as the team’s director of pro personnel. He was promoted to director of player personnel in 2021. “We are excited...
NASHVILLE, TN
theScore

8 players who will swing the NFL divisional round

Eight teams remain in the NFL playoff bracket as the divisional round begins. The following players span every position group on the field and will help determine which squads advance this weekend. Jaguars at Chiefs. Travis Etienne, JAX running back: Trevor Lawrence's torrid finish to the wild-card win over the...
NBC Sports

Why Lynch considers CMC the Bosa of 49ers' offensive huddle

The 49ers hit a home run when trading for star running back Christian McCaffrey. San Francisco’s offense became even more lethal with the addition of the 26-year-old running back. While the 49ers did pay a steep price, sending a 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round pick and a 2024 fifth-round...
STANFORD, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Chargers announce big change to coaching staff

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced a major change to their coaching staff, and it may signal that Brandon Staley will be back with the team in 2023. The Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. They also terminated passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day. It is unlikely that L.A. would have announced those... The post Chargers announce big change to coaching staff appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE

