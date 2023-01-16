Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Alex Cappa still on scooter, Jonah Williams off crutch as OL rehab continues
Cincinnati Bengals offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams weren’t on the practice field Wednesday as the team began prep for the divisional round encounter with the Buffalo Bills. That was a bad sign for both guys as Cappa works back from the ankle injury suffered in the season...
Report: 1 team would do almost anything to hire Sean Payton
Sean Payton is the hottest head coach candidate available this offseason, and several teams are jostling to hire him. However, one team may be more eager than others to win him over. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is desperate to hire Payton and would give the coach “just about anything he wants,” according to Mark... The post Report: 1 team would do almost anything to hire Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Breaking: Chargers Fired Multiple Coaches Tuesday Morning
After blowing a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in the playoffs, the Chargers have decided to make major changes to their coaching staff. Head coach Brandon Staley won't be going anywhere this offseason. He will, however, have a new supporting cast. Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi ...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
NFL Mock Draft: Texans and Bears Make a Deal; Both Win on Day 1
With the Chicago Bears holding the top pick in April's NFL Draft, the Houston Texans may need to pay a fee to secure the future of their franchise.
Look: NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired On Tuesday
It wasn't a good night for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. They got blown out by the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 after they were down by as many as 24 in the second half. They couldn't do anything on either side of the ball as their struggles from the regular season carried over in a big ...
Breaking: Baltimore Ravens Announce Official Decision On Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman
For the second time on Thursday, an NFL team that reached the postseason has announced that it will search for a new offensive coordinator. The Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with Greg Roman, according to a release from the team. Roman has spent six seasons on head coach John Harbaugh's staff, ...
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
Top NFL Assistant Coach Not Interested In Head Coaching Opportunities
Dozens of coaches are getting interviewed for head coaching opportunities across the NFL this month. But one top candidate is reportedly fine with where he's at - for now, at least. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he doesn't consider ...
Amy Adams Strunk: We’re excited to add Ran Carthon as our new G.M.
The Titans have made it official, announcing the hiring of Ran Carthon as their new General Manager on Wednesday morning. Carthon had been with the 49ers since 2017, originally as the team’s director of pro personnel. He was promoted to director of player personnel in 2021. “We are excited...
8 players who will swing the NFL divisional round
Eight teams remain in the NFL playoff bracket as the divisional round begins. The following players span every position group on the field and will help determine which squads advance this weekend. Jaguars at Chiefs. Travis Etienne, JAX running back: Trevor Lawrence's torrid finish to the wild-card win over the...
Hurts making progress in recovery from shoulder injury ahead of divisional round
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said quarterback Jalen Hurts will be a full participant in Tuesday's practice ahead of Saturday's divisional-round matchup versus the New York Giants. "He'll be ready to roll today, full go," Sirianni said. Hurts wasn't listed on the injury report Tuesday. He suffered a shoulder...
Why Lynch considers CMC the Bosa of 49ers' offensive huddle
The 49ers hit a home run when trading for star running back Christian McCaffrey. San Francisco’s offense became even more lethal with the addition of the 26-year-old running back. While the 49ers did pay a steep price, sending a 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round pick and a 2024 fifth-round...
Chargers announce big change to coaching staff
The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced a major change to their coaching staff, and it may signal that Brandon Staley will be back with the team in 2023. The Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. They also terminated passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day. It is unlikely that L.A. would have announced those... The post Chargers announce big change to coaching staff appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
