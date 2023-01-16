Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Australian Open: Russian, Belarusian flags banned after courtside incident
Russian and Belarusian flags have been banned from the Australian Open, officials said Tuesday.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
CNBC
Qatar does not advocate 'forgive and forget' for Russia, foreign minister says after colleague's controversial remarks
"Qatar has a very clear political stance on this: we don't accept the invasion of another country," Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told CNBC. He maintained that it was up to Europe to decide its energy future. Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday appeared...
Zelensky adviser resigns after linking Ukraine air defense to apartment strike
An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky resigned shortly after suggesting Ukraine's air defense systems could be to blame for the massive strike on a Dnipro apartment that killed more than 40 people.
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Kremlin says new Western armoured vehicles for Ukraine will 'deepen suffering'
Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that new deliveries of Western weapons, including French-made armoured vehicles, to Kyiv would "deepen the suffering of the Ukrainian people" and would not change the course of the conflict.
Ukraine boasts that it used a drone to steal a radio from a dead Russian soldier, letting it listen in on enemy plans
Ukraine's 54th mechanized brigade said its troops were able to use the radio to secretly listen to Russian communications.
U.S. Patriots for Ukraine Will Have Unimaginable Result: Russian Envoy
Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said any U.S. or NATO personnel helping Ukrainians with the anti-aircraft system will be at risk.
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Is Extremely Concerned by Ukrainian Missile Downed Over Belarus
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was extremely concerned about a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that was shot down after flying into the air space of its close ally Belarus on Thursday. Belarus' defence ministry said on Thursday its air defence forces had shot down a Ukrainian S-300...
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's resignation from politics prompted by 'brutal attacks'
Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation as New Zealand's Prime Minister was sparked by the relentless criticism she and her family faced, according to the leader of the country's Maori Party.
Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine on one condition
Poland will send a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, President Andrzej Duda announced on Wednesday, but only if other Western countries participate, too.
coinchapter.com
Joe Biden does it again- His Administration will allocate another $2.5B in military aid to Ukraine
The United States will provide a fresh $2.5 billion aid package to Ukraine. Kyiv is expected to receive some new armored vehicles, including Stryker combat vehicles. US citizens are unhappy that the US Government continues to prioritize the war before them. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will complete...
Zelenskyy aide resigns after suggesting Ukraine air defense caused a Russian missile to hit an apartment building, killing 44
There was an outcry after Oleksiy Arestovych suggested Ukrainian air defense caused the Russian missile to strike a residential building in Dnipro.
Russia says Britain's foreign minister yet to answer for supporting Kyiv
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Monday that British Foreign Minister James Cleverly, who has been sanctioned by Moscow over Ukraine, is yet to answer for his support of Kyiv.
Serbia asks Russia to end recruitment of its people for Ukraine war
BELGRADE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia should halt its efforts to recruit Serbs to fight alongside its Wagner paramilitary group in Ukraine, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.
Fans Taunt Ukrainian Tennis Star with Banned Russian Flag at Australian Open
The Ukraine ambassador to Australia has lodged a complaint after fans unfurled a Russian flag during the Australian open when a Ukraine player was on the court.Vasyl Myroshnychenko tweeted his condemnation on Tuesday. “I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today,” he wrote. “I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its ‘neutral flag’ policy.”Tennis Australia had banned the flying of Russian and Belarus flags during the competition to avoid tension. Russian players are supposedly competing as neutral athletes not representing their country...
Comments / 0