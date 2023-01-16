ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Is Extremely Concerned by Ukrainian Missile Downed Over Belarus

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was extremely concerned about a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that was shot down after flying into the air space of its close ally Belarus on Thursday. Belarus' defence ministry said on Thursday its air defence forces had shot down a Ukrainian S-300...
TheDailyBeast

Fans Taunt Ukrainian Tennis Star with Banned Russian Flag at Australian Open

The Ukraine ambassador to Australia has lodged a complaint after fans unfurled a Russian flag during the Australian open when a Ukraine player was on the court.Vasyl Myroshnychenko tweeted his condemnation on Tuesday. “I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today,” he wrote. “I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its ‘neutral flag’ policy.”Tennis Australia had banned the flying of Russian and Belarus flags during the competition to avoid tension. Russian players are supposedly competing as neutral athletes not representing their country...

Comments / 0

Community Policy