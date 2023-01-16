Read full article on original website
Miss USA wore a homemade swimsuit cape made of plastic bottles before winning the 71st Miss Universe pageant
Miss Universe winner R'Bonney Gabriel, a textile artist from the US, designed the swimsuit cape to show how we can make art from trash.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo says she hides her crown in a locked box in her closet but has caught her sisters wearing it
Olivia Culpo, who won Miss Universe in 2012, is returning to host the 2023 Miss Universe pageant alongside Jeannie Mai Jenkins.
Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation
A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
A TikTok video that appeared to be posted by a cabin crew member who died in the Nepal plane crash is going viral as people pay tribute to her
A clip appearing to show a cabin crew member who was reportedly on the flight that crashed in Nepal resurfaced as people pay tribute to those who died.
A man who told his friend he hooked a 'huge' fish moments before being dragged underwater is still missing 4 days later
"These fish are fighting for their lives, their adrenaline is pumping," the owner of a deep sea fishing company told Insider. "Anything can happen."
Jennifer Lopez shares never-before-seen pictures of her wedding dress
Jennifer Lopez is looking back at a stylish 2022. The “Marry Me” star, 53, shared an overview of “one of the best years yet” on Instagram New Year’s Eve, and among the never-before-seen pictures and videos in her Reel were some snaps of the Ralph Lauren reception gown she wore during her August wedding to Ben Affleck. In the video, which was labeled by month, the new Mrs. Affleck included some full-length photos of her stunning hooded dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The mermaid-style gown, which was the third custom look she wore for the lavish nuptials, featured a sheer, organza overlay...
Miss Mexico Irma Cristina Miranda Valenzuela Shines in Silver Heels at Miss Universe 2023
Miss Mexico Irma Cristina Miranda Valenzuela made a statement onstage during the Miss Universe 2023 pageant. While speaking during the competition on Saturday night at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center, Miranda shone alongside Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun, Miss Malaysia Cheam Wei Yeng, Miss Malta Maxine Formosa Gruppetta and Miss Mauritius Alexandrine Belle-Étoile at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. For the occasion, she wore a deep purple minidress covered in sparkling sequins, given added glamour through a keyhole cutout, swirling silver crystal-embellished bodice and matching arm sleeves. Sparkly teardrop earrings finished her ensemble. When it came to footwear, Miranda’s shoes of choice...
Upworthy
Married dad-of-three wears skirts and heels to work to prove clothes have no gender
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 20, 2020. It has since been updated. Somewhere along the course of human history, society decided that there are only two genders among humans and that each should be defined by a set of strict and distinct parameters. Any deviation from one's assigned gender tropes would be met with strong condemnation and ostracism, forcing generations of our kind to speak, walk, act and dress in accordance with these arbitrary rules forced on them from birth. Fortunately, recent years have seen more and more individuals questioning and dismantling the overwhelming number of gender stereotypes still thriving in our midst. Among them is Mark Bryan, an American robotics engineer currently living in Germany, who firmly believes clothes are the last thing that should be gendered.
Miss Universe R’bonney Gabriel Pops in Blue Crop Top, Platform Heels & Bejeweled Crown on ‘Good Morning America’
Miss Universe R’bonney Gabriel made a sharp appearance during “Good Morning America” this week. The pageant winner’s new title is a historic one, as she is the first Miss USA to win Miss Universe in 10 years — as well as the first Filipino American to do so. While leaving the program’s Times Square studio in New York City on Tuesday morning, Gabriel was spotted in a sharp black wool overcoat and Louis Vuitton’s brown checked $2,030 Damier Ebene Neverfull MM tote bag. The former Miss USA winner’s outerwear was layered atop a wide-leg set of shimmering cross-hatch-textured trousers in a deep indigo...
Chelsea Handler Puts Chic Spin on Rainy-Day Style With Mini Trench Coat & Tall Hunter Boots
Chelsea Handler put a chic spin on rainy day style while out in New York City on Jan. 11. The television host and producer was spotted leaving NBC studios in ideal footwear to combat the wet weather. Handler, who is set to host the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 15, strut through the streets of the Big Apple in a black knee-length trench coat. The outerwear featured a double-breasted closure, buckles on the cuffs, buttons along the bodice and a belted waist. The “Fun Size” actress layered the jacket over a navy blue midi dress. Handler completed her look with Hunter Original...
The Best Lunar New Year’s Gifts for Everyone, From Luxe Fashion and Beauty to Sweet Treats and More
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. The Lunar New Year starts Sunday, Jan. 22 — marking another chance to start 2023 on the right foot. Commonly observed in China, Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Mongolia and other Asian countries, the 15-day holiday celebrates the beginning of the new lunisolar calendar year and typically involves gifts of money in red envelopes and food that symbolize good fortune.More from The Hollywood ReporterBTS and Samsonite Debut 'Butter'-Inspired Travel CollectionThe Best Women's Winter Jackets for Every Locale and Style, from...
