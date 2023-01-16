Read full article on original website
John Willie Littles
Mr. John Willie Littles, age 61, entered rest, Monday, January 16, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Margo Littles, Statesboro, GA; his daughters, Sheena Littles and Toya (Inesha) Littles, both of Statesboro, GA; sisters, Ida Wigfall, Statesboro, GA and Vonnie Fair, Glenville, GA; grandchildren, Zyir Littles, Malachi Harley, Sh’Keema Jackson, Markell Jackson and Heaven Keeby all of Statesboro, GA; a host of other relatives and friends.
Sylvia Williams
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Sylvia Williams. Ms. Sylvia Williams, age 63, of Statesboro, GA., passed peacefully away on Monday, January 16, 2023 after a brief illness. She was a Bulloch County native and...
Mildred Davis
Mildred Myers Kangeter Davis, age 94, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia. Mildred was employed by Pembroke Manufacturing Company where she was a seamstress for many years. After retiring, she became a full time homemaker. She was married to her first husband, B.W. Kangeter for 25 years before he passed away in 1974.
Dr. Craig Kent Kellogg
Dr. Craig Kent Kellogg, loving husband and father, died peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Gentilly Gardens, Statesboro. Craig was born on December 3, 1937 to Langdon C. and Anna (Dresser) Kellogg in Westfield, Massachusetts. After graduating from Boca Ciega High School in St. Petersburg Florida, he went on to study chemistry at Georgia Tech where he received his doctorate in 1963.
Melba Jean Griner Jeffers
We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great-grandmother Melba Jean Griner Jeffers, age 85, of Sylvania, Ga on January 16, 2023 at Magnolia Senior Living, Loganville, GA, surrounded by loved ones. Jean was born in Screven County on July 8, 1937 to Lee...
George Walter Williams, Jr.
Mr. George Walter Williams, Jr., age 92, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton. The Bulloch County native was a 1950 graduate of Nevils High School, while in school, he played basketball and was proud of winning the State Championship one year. Following his graduation, George...
Theresa Carolyn Watson Randall
Mrs. Theresa Carolyn Watson Randall, age 71, died early Friday, January 13, 2023 in Savannah, Georgia. She was born in Savannah to the late Charlie L. Watson and Margaret Carolyn Moody Watson. Theresa worked for many years at Savannah Bank and Dr. Costrini’s office as a medical coder. She then...
Statesboro author Janice Case publishes debut novel on grief and love
Janice Case and her main character Liza have a lot in common: they are both mothers to children who live out of state, both live in South Georgia, are wonderful grandmothers who love their grandbabies, and are both widows. In Case’s debut novel A New Life: A Story of Grief...
8th annual Behold, Here Cometh the Dreamer is Jan. 19 at the Emma Kelly Theater
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had a grand dream and expressed that dream eloquently. In fact, many who share in that dream will be participating in a spoken word celebration at the Emma Kelly Theater on the Thursday after Martin Luther King Day in Statesboro. The 8th annual...
Sweetheart Circle flagpole replaced after 60 years of service
Sweetheart Circle is one of the most famous and frequented places at Georgia Southern University. Sitting at the heart of campus, the landscape is spacious and full of live oaks and pecan trees with plenty of places to sit and read a book or throw a frisbee around with friends. Local legend holds that if one walks with their sweetheart around the circle three times, they are sure to get married one day.
Eli Max Bradley
Eli Max Bradley, age 12, passed away on Wednesday, January 11th 2023 in Statesboro, GA. Eli was born on February 23rd 2010 in Savannah, GA. He attended elementary school at Mattie Lively where Math became his favorite subject and he was a member of the Math Team. Eli was currently a 6th grader at William James Middle School. He enjoyed playing video games, was a master LEGO builder, and loved food and his pets. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Max Bradley.
Young artists at Brooklet Elementary honor Martin Luther King Jr. with mural
To celebrate the amazing legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., each art class at Brooklet Elementary School was recently given the opportunity to express their understanding of his importance to our world. Through art, the students were able to discuss, write, and draw all that Dr. King’s life represented....
Bulloch Sheriff advise Portal residents of active situation
UPDATED 2:17 PM – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s department has detained the subject without incident. It is safe to return to normal activities. UPDATED 1:25 PM – A little after 10:38 am on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 the Portal Police Department and Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident on Coleman Street in Portal, Georgia.
Peggy Mallard Skinner
Mrs. Peggy Mallard Skinner, age 87, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. A native of Bulloch County, she attended Marvin Pittman School. She retired from Carrier Classics and Cooper Tools. She enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, fishing, and loved traveling. She was known...
Statesboro Library to host “Homeschool Fridays” each week
The Statesboro-Bulloch County Library will be hosting “Homeschool Fridays” gatherings on each Friday of every month. The gathering will begin at 10am in the Isabel Sorrier Conference Room to promote camaraderie and friendship among local homeschooling families. All Bulloch County homeschooling families are invited to attend to partake in activities and fellowship.
SPD arrests fugitive from Garden District incident
Statesboro Police Department (SPD) officers have arrested Dequar Stephenson, 21. Stephenson was involved in an incident at an apartment in the Garden District on Wednesday evening. He has been charged with:. Theft by taking – Misdemeanor. Criminal Trespass Damage to Property. Probation violation for fingerprintable charge – Felony.
Follow the footsteps of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Have you ever wanted to follow the footsteps of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.? You can at regional stops before or after MLK Day on Monday, Jan. 16. In fact, Grice Connect’s readers can do this through following the Georgia’s Footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Trail. The “trail” is more of a virtual compilation of landmarks or stops related to the legacy of the late Rev. Dr. King, Jr. from Explore Georgia.
Georgia Ports Authority handles nearly 6 million TEUs in 2022
The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) handled a record 5.9 million twenty-foot equivalent container units in Calendar Year 2022, an increase of 5% over 2021. “It was a challenging year, but collaborative effort across Georgia’s supply chain ensured cargo movement remained fluid,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch. “I want to thank our Board for approving new infrastructure that allowed us to handle more cargo. Our gratitude also goes out to GPA employees and our partners at Gateway International, the International Longshoremen’s Association, trucking and rail. Their long hours and dedication were key to our success.”
Jacqueline M. Robbins
An obituary is not available at this time for Jacqueline M. Robbins. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline M. Robbins, please visit our floral store. Arrangements entrusted to Deal...
Larry Floyd Harrison
Mr. Larry Floyd Harrison, age 63 of Portal, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, January 8, 2023, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Friends may sign the online register book, express online condolences, send flowers or other memorial gifts via our website: https://www.mhlovettandsonsfuneralhome.com. Matthew H....
