Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
By Craig Daly: Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of him and Ryan Garcia with the contract sent to him from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for an April 15th mega-fight on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya made a big production about having the contract, but it’s...
BoxingNews24.com
Stephen Espinoza explains why Spence vs. Crawford failed to happen
By Chris Williams: Showtime president Stephen Espinoza has revealed that a combination of Terence Crawford’s stubbornness, insistence on getting transparency for expenses, and the slowness of his responses to the deal points ultimately sunk the negotiations for the Errol Spence Jr fight. Espinoza says if talks do restart for...
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou reveals bold post-UFC plans after refusing Brock Lesnar-esque payday to fight Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou stuck to his guns. The world’s hardest puncher has officially been stripped of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight crown and parted ways with the promotion after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal. The hope was to pair Ngannou with former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, for “Bones” divisional debut. That honor will instead go to Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Boxing Scene
Ricky Hatton Very Interested in Having Exhibition With Floyd Mayweather
Former world champion Ricky Hatton, returned to the ring last year for an exhibition fight with fellow former champ Marco Antonio Barrera. Hatton is interested in the idea of having more exhibition fights, but he's not interested in facing any Youtubers. The retired fighter, however, is open to the idea...
Diego Sanchez wants to see the Diaz Brothers fight in BKFC: “Real gangsters take the gloves off, homie”
Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez has welcomed the idea of Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz competing in bare-knuckle boxing. When you’re talking about enigmas in the realm of combat sports, Nate and Nick Diaz are two of the best. The brothers are eccentric, they’re popular, and they are gangsters at heart.
MMAmania.com
Slap Fighter Disfigured At Las Vegas Finals
Dana White’s Power Slap League is set to debut this Weds. night (Jan. 18) on TBS and for those fans who aren’t sure what to expect from a sport where two opponents slap the s—t out of each other, may I introduce you to International bruiser Sorin Comsa, who survived 10 rounds of open-handed violence to win the RXF heavyweight title in Romania.
sportszion.com
He’s got no chance’ Ex-UFC Light Heavyweight Champ Chuck Liddell offers dying urges in fighting Youtuber-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul
When celebrity boxing first started, some fans were critical while the majority were supportive; today, those celebrities who have transitioned to fighting make more money than the majority of other professional boxers. As most fighters want to bag a hefty check so they are ready to square off against any...
sportszion.com
Deontay Wilder to face Andy Ruiz Jr in WBC final eliminator to challenge Tyson Fury‘s heavyweight belt
Soon, the anticipated fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Deontay Wilder will take place. Although there have been many talks and predictions surrounding the fight but Tyson Fury isn’t acknowledging any of them. Furthermore, this is the fight most likely going to decide the WBC heavyweight belt challenger, which...
MMAWeekly.com
Jon Jones training footage released ahead of UFC return
Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will return to the octagon for the fist time since 2020 at UFC 285 on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “Bones” trains with former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo in Phoenix to prepare for his heavyweight title fight vs Ciryl Gane. Jones last fought at UFC 247 in February 2020, defeating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision. Widely considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time, Jones will try to add another championship to his resume.
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan replaced: Paul Felder called up ahead of UFC 283
Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan does not travel to international pay-per-view (PPV) cards, so the promotion will enlist former lightweight and current “Fight Night” analyst Paul Felder for UFC 283. “The Irish Dragon” will join play-by-play veteran Jon Anik and former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Pushing For Dmitry Bivol to Fight Joshua Buatsi In the Spring
Eddie Hearn hasn’t stopped batting for one of his highly regarded British light heavyweight clients. The Matchroom head suggested in a recent interview that he “would like” for London’s Joshua Buatsi to take on Russian WBA titlist Dmitry Bivol in the spring. It would easily be the toughest challenge of the young Briton’s career.
BoxingNews24.com
Edgar Berlanga now a promotional free agent, part ways with Top Rank
By Sean Jones: Super middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga and Top Rank have parted ways after the two failed to reach an agreement. ESPN’s Mike Coppinger is reporting the news of the 25-year-old Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) now being a promotional free agent. The big question is, who will sign Berlanga next? Will it be one of these promoters: Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, PBC, or Queensbury?
MMAmania.com
Chuck Liddell retired, but would fight Jake Paul if offered enough money: ‘He’s got no chance’
Chuck Liddell is done fighting, but will “never say never” to a return. “The Iceman” already made one ill-advised return from retirement in 2018 after eight years away, suffering a forgettable first-round knockout loss to longtime rival, Tito Ortiz. In 2023, there’s no thought of coming back ... unless provoked by YouTuber-turned-boxing star, Jake Paul.
BoxingNews24.com
Davis vs. Garcia: Can Gervonta take Ryan’s power?
By Dan Ambrose: The April 15th fight between Ryan Garcia & Geronta ‘Tank’ Davis could come down to which of the two can handle the power of the other fighter. Gervonta (28-0, 26 KOs), as good as he is, he’s not been fighting anyone near the level of power of Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) during his ten-year professional career.
UFC 283 'Embedded,' No. 2: Glover Teixeira trains with champ Alex Pereira
The UFC is back with its first pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 283 takes place Saturday at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main card airs on pay-per-view following...
UFC parts ways with 11 fighters
The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
Boxing Scene
Fernando Martinez-Jade Bornea: IBF Postpones Purse Bid For Title Fight, Both Parties Granted Extension
A title fight whose talks were previously unproductive is now back at the negotiating table. BoxingScene.com has confirmed the IBF has postponed a purse bid hearing scheduled for Tuesday to have determined promotional rights for the Fernando ‘Puma’ Martinez-Jade Bornea IBF junior bantamweight title fight. An extension was granted by the New Jersey-based sanctioning body after both parties requested an extension.
Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez Scheduled For March
Former IBF super middleweight champion, Caleb Plant, and current interim WBC champ, David Benavidez are set to meet on March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN's Mike Coppinger was the first to report the news that the bout has been set for March, with...
Boxing Scene
Diego Pacheco-Jack Cullen Fight Set For March 11 DAZN Show Featuring Callum Smith
One of the sport’s hottest prospects will travel abroad for his next step up in competition. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that unbeaten super middleweight Diego Pacheco and Jack Cullen are set for a bout that will land on a March 11 DAZN show from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The crossroads clash will come in supporting capacity to local hero Callum Smith (29-1, 21KOs), a former WBA super middleweight champ and current WBC light heavyweight mandatory challenger who will headline versus a yet-to-be-named opponent.
BoxingNews24.com
George Groves: “If Eubank targets the body, he might stop” Liam Smith
By Scott Gilfoid: George Groves believes Chris Eubank Jr can stop Liam Smith if he targets his body on Saturday night and focuses on combination punching in their headliner at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs), unless he’s grown old overnight since his one-sided unanimous...
Comments / 0