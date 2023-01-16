ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Kremlin: the Sooner Ukraine Accepts Our Demands, Sooner Conflict Can End

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that the sooner Ukraine accepted Russia's demands, the sooner the conflict there could end. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would achieve its goals "one way or another" and Kyiv would be better off accepting Russia's position and settling at the negotiating table.
US News and World Report

Canada Says Cameroon Warring Parties Agree to Enter Peace Process

YAOUNDE (Reuters) - The government of Cameroon and some separatist factions in the English-speaking regions of the country have agreed to enter into a process aimed at resolving a conflict that has killed over 6,000 people, Canada's foreign ministry said. "Canada welcomes the agreement by the parties to enter a...
US News and World Report

Fed's Brainard Says Data May Be Aligning for 'Soft Landing' Scenario

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Evidence in favor of a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy, in which inflation declines without major job losses, appears to be growing, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Thursday in remarks that excluded any explicit policy preference for the U.S. central bank's upcoming meeting but noted signs of slowing growth.
US News and World Report

Sacked GM Workers in India Sue Company, CEO Barra for Unpaid Compensation

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -A union in India has sued General Motors' local unit and its global CEO for failing to pay court-ordered compensation to sacked factory workers, deepening the U.S. automaker's struggles to exit the country years after it shuttered local operations. GM stopped selling cars in India in 2017...
US News and World Report

Thousands Join Rightist Rally Against Spanish Government

MADRID (Reuters) - Thousands of people packed into central Madrid on Saturday to protest against the Socialist government and accuse it of undermining the constitution, in a rally backed by rightist parties. Protesters massed in the Plaza de Cibeles in front of City Hall, waved Spanish flags, called on Prime...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Honours Interior Minister, Other Senior Officials, Killed in Helicopter Crash

KYIV (Reuters) - A tearful Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attended a memorial service on Saturday to commemorate seven senior Interior Ministry officials killed in a helicopter crash this week, a fresh blow to a nation already grieving its many war dead. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy and five other...
US News and World Report

Taiwan Premier, Cabinet Submit Resignations Ahead of Reshuffle

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang submitted his resignation along with that of his cabinet to President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday ahead of a widely expected government reshuffle, but there was no immediate word about his successor. Su's move follows the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) trouncing at local polls...
US News and World Report

Palestinian Killed by Israeli in West Bank, Palestinians Say

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A Palestinian man was killed by an Israeli on Saturday in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, and the Israeli military said the Palestinian had earlier tried to stab Jewish residents. CCTV footage released by the Israeli military showed an individual running through the entrance gate...
US News and World Report

Treasury to Designate Wagner Transnational Criminal Group

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia's military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced Friday that Treasury will designate Wagner as a...
US News and World Report

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern, an Icon to Many, to Step Down

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose empathetic handling of the nation's worst mass-shooting and health-driven response to the coronavirus pandemic led her to become an international icon but who faced mounting criticism at home, said Thursday she was leaving office. Fighting back tears,...
US News and World Report

Berlin Will Allow Exports of German Tanks to Ukraine if U.S. Sends Its Tanks -Source

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will allow German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine to help its defense against Russia if the United States agrees to send its own tanks, a German government source told Reuters. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stressed the stipulation several times in recent days behind closed...
US News and World Report

China Says Critical COVID Cases Have Peaked as Holiday Travel Surges

BEIJING (Reuters) - The number of COVID patients needing critical care in China's hospitals has peaked, health authorities said on Thursday, as millions travelled across the country for long-awaited reunions with families, raising fears of fresh outbreaks. There has been widespread scepticism over China's official COVID data since it abruptly...
US News and World Report

Poland Ready to Send Ukraine Tanks Even if Germany Opposes It -Deputy FM

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland could send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine even without Germany's re-export approval, a deputy foreign minister said on Friday, ahead of a crunch meeting on weapons for Kyiv. Warsaw and other NATO allies have been urging Germany to give them the go-ahead to send the German-made...

