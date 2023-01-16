Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Exclusive: Ex-Football Player Brandon Marshall Talks About Building His Brand ‘I Am Athlete,’ Importance of Mental Fitness
Thirty eight-year-old retired football player and founder Brandon Marshall is making it his mission to humanize the collective experiences of athletes and turn transformative conversations into a resource with his brand, I Am Athlete. Created in 2020, I Am Athlete is a round table talk show that is revolutionizing sports...
Bills, Bengals fanbases come together as divisional matchup approaches
As we have seen the past couple of weeks, the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest, albeit a tragedy, has been able to bring together not just football fans, but people in general.
Eagles fans won’t make it easy on the Giants: ‘Expect a fight’
PHILADELPHIA — I am standing approximately one Daniel Jones downfield pass to Darius Slayton away from the Linc. And the Linc has some venomous things to say to me: “Hey New York guy, do your New York Effin Giants know what’s in store for them here on Saturday night (LMFAO)? “Your Giants picked the wrong time and the wrong place this time, and oh, tell ’em to hide the women and children if they’re thinking of making the trip down the Turnpike. “The Ghost of Chuck Bednarik will be joining us here with a seat on the 50-yard line — your owner John Mara...
KSN News
Chiefs milestones to hit vs. Jags in playoffs
There is history to achieve in almost every single Kansas City Chiefs game and the playoffs are no different.
KSN News
Five plays that shaped the Week 10 Chiefs-Jags game
In Week 10, the Chiefs beat the Jags 27-17 in a game that was well in hand by the fourth quarter.
Nation's top cornerback flips from Miami to Colorado, commits to play for Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders and Colorado landed five-star 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain, who originally pledged to the Miami Hurricanes.
This Black Woman Founder of Popular Sneaker Store Partners with Nike on New AF1 Sneaker
She’s a sneakerhead with a vision. Jennifer Ford, a Houston native and owner of sneaker store Premium Goods, has confirmed a new collaboration with longtime supporter Nike on a new Air Force 1. According to Vogue, the design was created by Ford, who was inspired by items in her own closet.
Black Enterprise
