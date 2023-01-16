Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr.
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr. Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr., age 92, of Garfield, GA., passed peacefully away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.
Hollis Ray Tremble
Mr. Hollis Ray Tremble, passed into eternal rest on Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Medical University Heart and Vascular Center, Savannah, Georgia after an extended illness. He was a native of Bulloch County and a member of Mt. Zion AME Church. Mr. Tremble was a former employee of...
Melba Jean Griner Jeffers
We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great-grandmother Melba Jean Griner Jeffers, age 85, of Sylvania, Ga on January 16, 2023 at Magnolia Senior Living, Loganville, GA, surrounded by loved ones. Jean was born in Screven County on July 8, 1937 to Lee...
Sylvia Williams
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Sylvia Williams. Ms. Sylvia Williams, age 63, of Statesboro, GA., passed peacefully away on Monday, January 16, 2023 after a brief illness. She was a Bulloch County native and...
Queensborough’s Brian Dart promoted to Group Vice President, Market Manager
Brian Dart has been promoted to Group Vice President, Market Manager in the bank’s coastal market. In addition to commercial lending, Dart will oversee the bank’s branches in Statesboro and Pooler, as well as the Hodgson Memorial Drive branch in Savannah. Dart has been with Queensborough for over...
Mildred Davis
Mildred Myers Kangeter Davis, age 94, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia. Mildred was employed by Pembroke Manufacturing Company where she was a seamstress for many years. After retiring, she became a full time homemaker. She was married to her first husband, B.W. Kangeter for 25 years before he passed away in 1974.
Charles Shepard
Charles Jerry Shepard, age 80, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Westwood Nursing Center in Statesboro, Georgia. Charles was born on March 8, 1942, to the late Charles Lesley Shepard and Garnet Virginia Berry in Lesage, West Virginia. Mr. Shepard proudly served in the United States Army as...
Georgia Ports Authority handles nearly 6 million TEUs in 2022
The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) handled a record 5.9 million twenty-foot equivalent container units in Calendar Year 2022, an increase of 5% over 2021. “It was a challenging year, but collaborative effort across Georgia’s supply chain ensured cargo movement remained fluid,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch. “I want to thank our Board for approving new infrastructure that allowed us to handle more cargo. Our gratitude also goes out to GPA employees and our partners at Gateway International, the International Longshoremen’s Association, trucking and rail. Their long hours and dedication were key to our success.”
George Walter Williams, Jr.
Mr. George Walter Williams, Jr., age 92, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton. The Bulloch County native was a 1950 graduate of Nevils High School, while in school, he played basketball and was proud of winning the State Championship one year. Following his graduation, George...
Spring Boro Browse is Thursday at the Russell Union
Georgia Southern’s Spring Boro Browse event is Thursday, January 19, on the Statesboro campus. The Browse gives campus departments, community businesses, and non-profit agencies an opportunity to visit campus and share information about their goods and services with Georgia Southern students, staff, and faculty. It is an excellent opportunity...
Eli Max Bradley
Eli Max Bradley, age 12, passed away on Wednesday, January 11th 2023 in Statesboro, GA. Eli was born on February 23rd 2010 in Savannah, GA. He attended elementary school at Mattie Lively where Math became his favorite subject and he was a member of the Math Team. Eli was currently a 6th grader at William James Middle School. He enjoyed playing video games, was a master LEGO builder, and loved food and his pets. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Max Bradley.
Sweetheart Circle flagpole replaced after 60 years of service
Sweetheart Circle is one of the most famous and frequented places at Georgia Southern University. Sitting at the heart of campus, the landscape is spacious and full of live oaks and pecan trees with plenty of places to sit and read a book or throw a frisbee around with friends. Local legend holds that if one walks with their sweetheart around the circle three times, they are sure to get married one day.
Statesboro author Janice Case publishes debut novel on grief and love
Janice Case and her main character Liza have a lot in common: they are both mothers to children who live out of state, both live in South Georgia, are wonderful grandmothers who love their grandbabies, and are both widows. In Case’s debut novel A New Life: A Story of Grief...
Bulloch Sheriff advise Portal residents of active situation
UPDATED 2:17 PM – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s department has detained the subject without incident. It is safe to return to normal activities. UPDATED 1:25 PM – A little after 10:38 am on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 the Portal Police Department and Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident on Coleman Street in Portal, Georgia.
Follow the footsteps of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Have you ever wanted to follow the footsteps of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.? You can at regional stops before or after MLK Day on Monday, Jan. 16. In fact, Grice Connect’s readers can do this through following the Georgia’s Footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Trail. The “trail” is more of a virtual compilation of landmarks or stops related to the legacy of the late Rev. Dr. King, Jr. from Explore Georgia.
Video | Bulloch Sheriff’s Armed Standoff in Portal
Updated to include charges against Wilkes. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 around 10 o’clock a.m. Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Coleman Street in Portal, Georgia in reference to a distraught male armed with a handgun walking around outside. The male made comments that indicated he possibly...
Peggy Mallard Skinner
Mrs. Peggy Mallard Skinner, age 87, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. A native of Bulloch County, she attended Marvin Pittman School. She retired from Carrier Classics and Cooper Tools. She enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, fishing, and loved traveling. She was known...
Bulloch County home destroyed by fire on Monday
Bulloch County Fire and Statesboro Fire Departments responded to a house fire on Monday. Statesboro Fire Chief, Tim Grams was the first on the scene on the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. Chief Grams requested additional firefighters, engines and tankers to the scene. Bulloch...
Kathy Woodrum
Kathy Seckinger Woodrum was welcomed into this life on September 9, 1954, by her loving parents Gideon Waldhour Seckinger and Kathleen Wendelken Seckinger in Savannah, Georgia. Over the nearly seven decades to follow, she lived a life guided by the principles of respect, kindness, and love, until her passing on...
GS Women’s Basketball at James Madison Thursday
Georgia Southern hits the road for a pair of Sun Belt contests this week, beginning on Thursday at conference-leading James Madison. The Eagles are 11-4 overall and 3-3 in the Sun Belt after falling, 96-88, to App State on Saturday. James Madison is 16-2 overall and a perfect 6-0 in the league after notching a 62-57 win over Georgia State on Saturday. The Dukes have won 13 straight going into Thursday’s game. Thursday’s contest features the top two scorers in the Sun Belt this season, with the Eagles’ Terren Ward (18.9 ppg) and the Dukes’ Kiki Jefferson (18.2 ppg).
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0