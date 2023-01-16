ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Bears GM Ryan Poles Said About Phone Calls for No. 1 Pick

The phone doesn't seem to be ringing off the hook for Bears GM Ryan Poles yet, at least with teams looking to offer trade packages for the No. 1 pick in the draft it hasn't. For another reason it did. "Right now, everyone's on the same schedule," Poles said of...
Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium

New Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday since accepting the job. And the new president made it clear what the team’s top priority was – a new stadium. The prospect of a new stadium for the Bears has been floated around. The city of Chicago is expected Read more... The post Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New mock draft from The Athletic has the Bears trading #1 pick

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has released a mock draft that shows the Bears trading down in the 2023 draft. Many fans were happy when the #1 overall pick fell into the arms of the Chicago Bears. While the season was full of anguish, there was finally a stroke of luck when the Texans lost out on the #1 pick in the final week.
