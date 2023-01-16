ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

hawkeyesports.com

Notes: No. 15 Hawkeyes Head to No.10 Ohio State

The 15th-ranked University of Iowa women’s gymnastics team travels to Columbus Ohio this Sunday to face No. 10 Ohio State for their first Big Ten Matchup. The meet is set to start at 1 p.m. (CT). FOLLOW LIVE. • Fans can follow along via live results at hawkeyesports.com or...
COLUMBUS, OH
hawkeyesports.com

No. 10 Hawkeyes Pull Through Against Michigan State in OT

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The nationally-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team found a way against Michigan State, winning 84-81, in overtime on Wednesday night inside the Breslin Center. There were 18 lead changes, was tied 11 different times, and the Hawkeyes secured its seventh conference win this season. All-American...
EAST LANSING, MI
hawkeyesports.com

Northwestern-Iowa MBB Game Rescheduled

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern, originally scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. (CT) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Wednesday’s contest was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program....
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Watch: Josh Pate calls Iowa a 'mystery team' heading into 2023

The Hawkeyes are hoping to do an overhaul on their offensive production after a lackluster performance in 2022. Iowa has added five transfer so far through the NCAA Transfer Portal including Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill, Michigan tight end Erick All, Saganaw State offensive tackle Daijon Parker and Charleston Southern wide receiver Seth Anderson.
IOWA CITY, IA
Yardbarker

Iowa-Northwestern COVID-related postponement leaves fans fuming

The Big Ten policy states the conference will determine if the game can be rescheduled, declared a no-contest or ruled a forfeit. The decision on the outcome could have a big impact as both teams are on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. A Milwaukee-Rhode Island game in December is...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Notes: No. 2 Hawkeyes Set for 2 B1G Duals

Watch Live on BTN Complete Notes (PDF) Carver Circle. The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team will welcome No. 11 Nebraska to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for an 8 p.m. (CT) dual on Friday night. The dual, which is Military Appreciation Day, is sold out. • The Hawkeyes hit the road Sunday,...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Kris Murray Named to Oscar Robertson Midseason List

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior forward Kris Murray has been named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List. The announcement was made Thursday by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. The USBWA’s list highlights 50 outstanding players from 18 different conferences. Murray is also on...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Illinois-Iowa Game Sold Out

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa announced on Wednesday that its home men’s basketball game against Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 4, has reached sellout status. The game, which is scheduled to tipoff at 1:30 p.m. and be nationally televised on FOX, will be the only regular season contest between the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Northwestern-Iowa Game Will Not Be Played

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern that was scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. The two schools will work with the Big Ten on rescheduling options. All...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Notes: Iowa Travels to Charlotte, Furman

The University of Iowa women’s tennis team opens its 2023 spring season this weekend at Charlotte on Friday and at Furman on Sunday. Friday’s match will start at 1 p.m. (ET) at LifeTime Fitness in Charlotte, while Sunday’s match will begin at 11 a.m. (ET) at the Mickel Tennis Center in Greenville, South Carolina.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City

A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kicdam.com

IHSAA Boys Basketball Rankings: 1/16/23

Boone, Ia (KICD) – The IHSAA released their latest Boys Basketbll rankings on Monday afternoon. The Top Ranked teams are Cedar Rapids Kennedy in 4A, Bondurant-Farrar in 3A, Central Lyon in 2A, and Grand View Christian in 1A. Northwest Iowa Schools in the rankings include Remsen St. Mary’s at...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm system is set to bring impactful winter weather to eastern Iowa. Heavy snow is possible along with a wintry mix that will make travel tricky. Tomorrow morning begins quiet and cool. Highs on Wednesday climb into the 30s. By afternoon, a low-pressure...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Entertainment development continues in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Some may have noticed a lot of land moving around on Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf. What right now is just a big plot of dirt and mud in that area, will soon be a hotel, fast food restaurant, additional sports fields and a state-of-the-art golf entertainment venue named Iron Tee Golf.
BETTENDORF, IA

