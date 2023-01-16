A K9 recently helped Massachusetts State Police capture a domestic violence suspect. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 6:15 p.m. Monday, Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit Trooper John Areche heard Holyoke Police Dispatch request K9 assistance to search for a domestic assault suspect who had fled from a residence on Kennedy Circle. Trooper Areche and his partner, Tucker, responded to the home within minutes and learned from Holyoke Officers that the suspect, a 33-year-old man had fled into the woods after reportedly strangling and threatening his girlfriend.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO