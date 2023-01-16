Read full article on original website
Pittsfield police seek help identifying two suspects believed to be involved in Ski Area incident
The Pittsfield Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying two suspects.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police K9 tracks down suspect in woods wanted for strangling girlfriend
A K9 recently helped Massachusetts State Police capture a domestic violence suspect. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 6:15 p.m. Monday, Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit Trooper John Areche heard Holyoke Police Dispatch request K9 assistance to search for a domestic assault suspect who had fled from a residence on Kennedy Circle. Trooper Areche and his partner, Tucker, responded to the home within minutes and learned from Holyoke Officers that the suspect, a 33-year-old man had fled into the woods after reportedly strangling and threatening his girlfriend.
Police search for car after fatal hit-and-run in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a car after a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night in East Hartford. Police are looking for a silver Hyundai Elantra or Hyundai Sonata between the years 2011 and 2016 with damage to the front and driver’s side of the car, officials said. The crash occurred at 9:30 […]
Suspect arrested in Holyoke hit and run deadly crash
A suspect has been arrested in the case of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Holyoke.
theberkshireedge.com
Pittsfield Police Department looking for individuals involved in Bousquet Ski Area incident
Pittsfield — The city’s Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who are believed to have been involved in an incident at the Bousquet Ski Area on Saturday, Jan. 14. Additionally, the department has provided two photos of the vehicle that the...
Ware police arrest man after shooting at a 15-year-old
The Ware Police Department was sent to East Court in Ware for a report of a man that was shooting at a 15-year-old juvenile.
Missing Pittsfield teenager found safely
The Pittsfield Police Department has announced that 14-year-old Sergio Ponce has been found safe. Ponce was originally reported missing on Monday after Pittsfield Police asked the public for help.
Car struck by gunfire on Orange St. in Springfield
Springfield police detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's Forest Park neighborhood.
WNYT
Police in East Greenbush solve decades old Violet Filkins murder case
A cold case murder in Rensselaer County going back 28 years has now been solved. Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins was found bludgeoned to death inside the living room of her East Greenbush apartment on Aug. 19, 1994. For 28 years, her murder went unsolved, but NewsChannel 13 has learned...
Car found in Dutchess County sparks investigation
A car found by Forest Rangers in the Village of Red Hook has sparked an investigation. Forest Rangers Russo and Sweeney found the car stuck in Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area.
WNYT
Berkshire County armed robbery under investigation
An armed robbery in a Berkshire County store is under investigation. A masked person displayed a handgun at the East Lee Package Store and Deli Sunday night. The suspect is at large. Three employees were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be evaluated and were later released, the Lee Police...
Court again delays homicide trial of former Westfield Police Detective Brian Fanion
SPRINGFIELD — The start of the jury trial of former Westfield Police Detective Brian Fanion has again been delayed by one month after it had previously been scheduled to begin Jan. 23. The homicide trial is now scheduled to begin Feb. 21 at Hampden County Superior Court in Springfield,...
Person arrested after domestic incident, police chase
Troy police are investigating after a U-Haul crashed on the Northway after a traffic stop.
Albany man charged with aggravated animal cruelty
An Albany man was charged with aggravated animal cruelty after failing to provide necessary food, water, medical care, and shelter to his dog.
Man accused of transporting stolen goods across state lines
A Chinese citizen accused of stealing items from several different states and then bringing them back to his home in Colonie has been charged.
trumbulltimes.com
Family's $500,000 reward in Hartford homicide among largest in CT history
HARTFORD — The family of a man who was shot and killed in Hartford three and a half years ago is offering what may be one of the largest rewards ever in a Connecticut criminal case for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Relatives of Eros Diaz pooled...
Police: Truck pulled from Mohawk was stolen in 1983
Although it was not linked to the disappearance of Samantha Humphrey, the truck pulled from the Mohawk River last week has a history of its own, according to a spokesperson for Schenectady Police.
Paintings stolen from gallery at Pittsfield bar
Pittsfield police are investigating after two paintings were stolen from a gallery at a bar.
Suspect in deadly West Springfield shooting arraigned on manslaughter charges
One person was arrested following a deadly shooting near a gas station on the intersection of Union Street and Memorial Ave. in West Springfield Monday afternoon.
One person injured in Union Street shooting in Springfield
One person was injured Monday night in a shooting on Union Street in Springfield.
