ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police K9 tracks down suspect in woods wanted for strangling girlfriend

A K9 recently helped Massachusetts State Police capture a domestic violence suspect. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 6:15 p.m. Monday, Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit Trooper John Areche heard Holyoke Police Dispatch request K9 assistance to search for a domestic assault suspect who had fled from a residence on Kennedy Circle. Trooper Areche and his partner, Tucker, responded to the home within minutes and learned from Holyoke Officers that the suspect, a 33-year-old man had fled into the woods after reportedly strangling and threatening his girlfriend.
HOLYOKE, MA
WTNH

Police search for car after fatal hit-and-run in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a car after a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night in East Hartford. Police are looking for a silver Hyundai Elantra or Hyundai Sonata between the years 2011 and 2016 with damage to the front and driver’s side of the car, officials said. The crash occurred at 9:30 […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WNYT

Berkshire County armed robbery under investigation

An armed robbery in a Berkshire County store is under investigation. A masked person displayed a handgun at the East Lee Package Store and Deli Sunday night. The suspect is at large. Three employees were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be evaluated and were later released, the Lee Police...
WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7

Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wnaw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy