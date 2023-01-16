Read full article on original website
OSBI: Child remains found, can’t confirm connection to missing 4-year-old
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The remains of a child have been recovered in rural Grady County, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tuesday. OSBI said they could not confirm if this was Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old at the center of a missing person and murder investigation. The remains are expected to be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for identification.
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Newly released court documents shed new light into the murder of Athena Brownfield. In the court documents charging Ivon Adams with first degree murder and child neglect, officials lay out the timeline and more details about what happened to the 4-year-old. According to the paperwork, after...
Cyril residents left heartbroken by details of Athena’s death
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The community of Cyril is heartbroken after new court filings allege violent details in the final moments of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. Both of her former caretakers, Alysia and Ivon Adams, are in police custody. An arrest affidavit said Alysia told police that her husband beat Athena and then punched her three times in the chest at their home in Cyril at around midnight on Christmas.
