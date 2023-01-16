ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Philly College Sports

Villanova Cruises to Win Over Xavier

The Villanova Wildcats led from start to finish in a dominant 76 – 36 win over the Xavier Musketeers at the Finneran Pavilion. Xavier turned the ball over 17 times which led to a 24 – 10 edge for Nova in points off turnovers, and held the Musketeers to less than 30% shooting. On offense Villanova had nine players score, and 11 of the 12 who played had an entry in the stat line. It was a complete effort for the Wildcats on both ends of the floor, with the focus on defense.
VILLANOVA, PA
Philly College Sports

Familiarity Breeds a Close Game

La Salle Holds Off Saint Joseph’s for a 61 – 58 Win. La Salle wins this game. Saint Joseph’s won the previous battle in a possession game 68 – 64. The rivalry continues between the teams. Why? Familiarity. The coaches, one saw the other play in college. Some players played for their coach, even both. They played against and with each other in their school days. Everyone knows each other very well. A rivalry, and a fierce and friendly rivalry.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philly College Sports

Old Nassau and University City Ivy Rivalry Doubleheader

Princeton Sweeps the Women’s and Men’s Basketball Games. The Ivy League most heated rivalry featured two games on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. In women’s basketball the University of Pennsylvania traveled to Princeton University for an afternoon game. A few hours later the men’s team played at the Palestra.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?

Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Atlas Obscura

The Scientist Bringing Fresh Fish Back to Philadelphia’s Underserved Neighborhoods

This article is republished from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

8 Must-Try Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies has served Philly cheesesteaks for over half a century. If you haven't tried the famous sandwich, you are missing out. There are several different varieties of cheesesteaks served at Dalessandro's. Besides the basic one, you can also opt for a buffalo cheesesteak, pepperoni pizza steak, or marinara sauce. Dalessandro's is one of the best places in Philadelphia to enjoy a cheesesteak. While their menu is limited, the meat is perfectly cooked. They also have root beer, sodas, and a few bottled beverages.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Brandon Graham and Montgomery County bakery raise money for charity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is partnering with a Montgomery County bakery to raise money for charity.Graham, who is a Detroit native, has launched the Detroit 55 Pizza at Collegeville Italian Bakery ahead of Saturday's playoff game. The No. 1 seed Eagles are taking on the New York Giants in the divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.The pizza is loaded with pepperoni, bacon, sauce, mozzarella and other cheeses - all toppings personally chosen by Graham.For every Detroit 55 Pizza sold, $2 will be donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation. The charity, which supports autism research and care, is one Graham has supported before - he wore cleats with the charity's logo during a game against the Tennessee Titans in November last year.The pizza can only be purchased at the bakery's Collegeville location. 
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
thedp.com

McDonald’s officially closes to make way for redevelopment into new Penn office building

McDonald’s longtime location on 40th and Walnut streets closed on Jan. 16, paving the way for its redevelopment into a mixed-used office building operated by Penn. Construction of the redeveloped property, which will cost around $35 million, is expected to begin early this year and conclude by fall 2024. The new building will include a modernized McDonald’s on the ground floor and will house administrative offices for the University, according to a press release from Penn's Facilities and Real Estate Services.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken native and PW grad to appear in national touring musical

Colin Mash, a 21-year-old Conshohocken native and 2020 graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, is set to appear in a nationally touring musical titled Hits! The Musical. Locally, Mash has performed with Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Colonial Players and the Methacton Community Theater. He won a BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Award for his portrayal of Lucas Beineke in The Addams Family with the Methacton Community Theater.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
billypenn.com

Bynum brothers’ brunch and jazz favorite Relish closing in West Oak Lane

Northwest Philadelphia will lose one of its most celebrated restaurants when Relish closes for good after service next weekend. On Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane, the brunch hot spot and jazz lounge flourished for more than a decade under the management of Robert and Benjamin Bynum, the restaurateurs behind South Jazz Kitchen who previously ran Zanzibar Blue and other well-respected Philly soul food and music venues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Five Saints Distilling in Norristown

Over the years, I’ve heard many great stories about people pursuing their passion and making their dreams a reality in the food and beverage world. As this site has evolved, I’ve endeavored to meet these people and introduce their stories to the world. If it’s one thing the Philadelphia area does not lack, it’s entrepreneurial people who want to take an idea and grow it into a business.
NORRISTOWN, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge

Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
ALLENTOWN, PA

