His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In WheelchairWestland DailyPhiladelphia, PA
"Inadvertently Misplaced" says Biden's Lawyers concerning WH DocumentsA. M. RayWilmington, DE
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Philly College Sports
Villanova Cruises to Win Over Xavier
The Villanova Wildcats led from start to finish in a dominant 76 – 36 win over the Xavier Musketeers at the Finneran Pavilion. Xavier turned the ball over 17 times which led to a 24 – 10 edge for Nova in points off turnovers, and held the Musketeers to less than 30% shooting. On offense Villanova had nine players score, and 11 of the 12 who played had an entry in the stat line. It was a complete effort for the Wildcats on both ends of the floor, with the focus on defense.
Philly College Sports
Familiarity Breeds a Close Game
La Salle Holds Off Saint Joseph’s for a 61 – 58 Win. La Salle wins this game. Saint Joseph’s won the previous battle in a possession game 68 – 64. The rivalry continues between the teams. Why? Familiarity. The coaches, one saw the other play in college. Some players played for their coach, even both. They played against and with each other in their school days. Everyone knows each other very well. A rivalry, and a fierce and friendly rivalry.
Philly College Sports
Old Nassau and University City Ivy Rivalry Doubleheader
Princeton Sweeps the Women’s and Men’s Basketball Games. The Ivy League most heated rivalry featured two games on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. In women’s basketball the University of Pennsylvania traveled to Princeton University for an afternoon game. A few hours later the men’s team played at the Palestra.
Phillymag.com
OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?
Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
Atlas Obscura
The Scientist Bringing Fresh Fish Back to Philadelphia’s Underserved Neighborhoods
This article is republished from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Must-Try Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia
Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies has served Philly cheesesteaks for over half a century. If you haven't tried the famous sandwich, you are missing out. There are several different varieties of cheesesteaks served at Dalessandro's. Besides the basic one, you can also opt for a buffalo cheesesteak, pepperoni pizza steak, or marinara sauce. Dalessandro's is one of the best places in Philadelphia to enjoy a cheesesteak. While their menu is limited, the meat is perfectly cooked. They also have root beer, sodas, and a few bottled beverages.
The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
phillyvoice.com
Over 175 years ago, an enslaved couple escaped to Philadelphia through a daring disguise
On the morning of Dec. 20, 1848, William and Ellen Craft began their roughly 1,000-mile journey to freedom. The enslaved couple had planned an elaborate escape from Macon, Georgia, one that hinged on a gutsy gambit: that Ellen could pass as a rich, sickly white man and William as her slave.
Brandon Graham and Montgomery County bakery raise money for charity
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is partnering with a Montgomery County bakery to raise money for charity.Graham, who is a Detroit native, has launched the Detroit 55 Pizza at Collegeville Italian Bakery ahead of Saturday's playoff game. The No. 1 seed Eagles are taking on the New York Giants in the divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.The pizza is loaded with pepperoni, bacon, sauce, mozzarella and other cheeses - all toppings personally chosen by Graham.For every Detroit 55 Pizza sold, $2 will be donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation. The charity, which supports autism research and care, is one Graham has supported before - he wore cleats with the charity's logo during a game against the Tennessee Titans in November last year.The pizza can only be purchased at the bakery's Collegeville location.
McDonald’s Location at 40th And Walnut Streets Philadelphia Closed
A sign on the door of the McDonald's restaurant states that it is "CLOSED FOR REBUILD" and suggests that customers visit a nearby location at 133 S. 69th St. in Upper Darby, PA.
thedp.com
McDonald’s officially closes to make way for redevelopment into new Penn office building
McDonald’s longtime location on 40th and Walnut streets closed on Jan. 16, paving the way for its redevelopment into a mixed-used office building operated by Penn. Construction of the redeveloped property, which will cost around $35 million, is expected to begin early this year and conclude by fall 2024. The new building will include a modernized McDonald’s on the ground floor and will house administrative offices for the University, according to a press release from Penn's Facilities and Real Estate Services.
Surviving Family Looking for Closure in Joseph Zarelli Case
A headstone at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia is finally in place for Joseph Augustus Zarelli, once known only as the “The Boy in the Box” following a dedication ceremony Friday. Surviving family members were there, writes Joseph Holden for CBS Philadelphia. CBS Philadelphia is reporting that the...
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken native and PW grad to appear in national touring musical
Colin Mash, a 21-year-old Conshohocken native and 2020 graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, is set to appear in a nationally touring musical titled Hits! The Musical. Locally, Mash has performed with Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Colonial Players and the Methacton Community Theater. He won a BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Award for his portrayal of Lucas Beineke in The Addams Family with the Methacton Community Theater.
16-Year-Old Collegeville Student Co-Founds National Political Analytics Firm
Patriot Polling — a nonpartisan firm gauging voter sentiment — aims to fill two statistical voids identified by its two founders: faulty analyses and unfocused demographics. Wakisha Bailey covered their solution for CBS Philadelphia.
All things new in Philadelphia for the New year
Nydia Han and Ducis Rodgers show you what's new in Philadelphia, from new spots for fried chicken and International cuisine to new theatres and live shows.
African American Church and Art Deco Store Added to the Local Register
The ambitious agenda for the January meeting of the Philadelphia Historical Commission was met with many continuances. However, a historic African American church, a Art Deco store, and a small row of Georgian Revival homes were added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places. Mount Olivet Tabernacle Baptist Church at...
billypenn.com
Bynum brothers’ brunch and jazz favorite Relish closing in West Oak Lane
Northwest Philadelphia will lose one of its most celebrated restaurants when Relish closes for good after service next weekend. On Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane, the brunch hot spot and jazz lounge flourished for more than a decade under the management of Robert and Benjamin Bynum, the restaurateurs behind South Jazz Kitchen who previously ran Zanzibar Blue and other well-respected Philly soul food and music venues.
phillygrub.blog
Five Saints Distilling in Norristown
Over the years, I’ve heard many great stories about people pursuing their passion and making their dreams a reality in the food and beverage world. As this site has evolved, I’ve endeavored to meet these people and introduce their stories to the world. If it’s one thing the Philadelphia area does not lack, it’s entrepreneurial people who want to take an idea and grow it into a business.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge
Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
