2 tractor trailers involved in I-25 crash
A serious crash along Interstate-25 has left multiple people hospitalized and a portion of the roadway shut down to traffic.
I-25 northbound back open near Mead after serious crash
MEAD, Colo. — Crews responded to a serious crash Friday afternoon that closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 north of the Denver metro area. The interstate reopened about 3:30 p.m. The crash was near Colorado 66, which is Exit 243 to Longmont and Platteville. It involved two semi-trucks...
Denver police seeking 2 suspects following bank robbery on Sheridan Boulevard
Authorities in Denver are searching for two suspects following a bank robbery that occurred on Sheridan Boulevard Saturday afternoon. Officers say at approximately 12:56 p.m. a report was received about a bank robbery at the U.S. Bank at 3100 S. Sheridan Blvd. The bank was hit by two suspects as they presented demand notes and fled the scene on the foot. Police describe the first suspect as a Black male, standing approximately 5 foot 10, possibly weighing 180 to 190 pounds, and in their 30s. The second suspect is described to be a white male, standing 5 foot 8 to 6 foot, possibly weighing 140 to 150 pounds, and in their 20s. Anyone with additional information on the bank robbery or the whereabouts of the suspects is encouraged to contact Denver Metro Crime stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a monetary reward.
KDVR.com
A look on the clean up of I-70
After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. Mountain lion reported in Englewood. Police said they received a report of...
9 semis, 12 other vehicles involved in major 'pile-up' on Colorado interstate
A crash involving nine semi trucks and 12 passenger vehicles closed both directions of Interstate 70 from Airpark to the Kansas border Wednesday evening, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol. I-70 was closed between E-470, which is 3 miles west of Watkins, and the Kansas border, roughly...
Colorado State Patrol vehicle struck on C470
Two Colorado state troopers were outside their cruiser on Wednesday morning when it was struck. It happened in snowy conditions at C470 and Highway 85 in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area. The crash was one of multiple crashes at the bottom of the hill. No one was injured, according to the Colorado State Patrol. But the trooper's cruiser was wrecked, according to a Facebook post.
DPD: Man intentionally hit 4 people with his car after argument
The Denver Police Department arrested a man Tuesday and accused him of intentionally hitting four people with his car after an argument in a parking lot.
1310kfka.com
1 dead in US 34 crash in Greeley
One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Greeley. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 34 west. The Greeley Tribune reports police said the driver of a vehicle that caught fire was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was also hospitalized. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. For more details, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Man dies after early morning shooting in Denver
A man has died after he was shot in the 5100 block of North Broadway Street in Denver early Wednesday morning.
Tragic: 97-Year-Old Woman Freezes to Death Outside Colorado Nursing Home
It's one of those stories that you dread: A loved one is in a facility, and then that facility drops the ball, and your loved one is gone. Nobody really likes the idea of admitting a family member into a "home," especially when you hear about a woman locked outside, screaming for help, and then passing away from the cold.
Mountain lion spotted in Englewood, police say
A mountain lion was reportedly spotted Friday night in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue in Englewood, according to the police department.
1310kfka.com
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Berthoud
A man on parole is back in a familiar place: the Weld County Jail. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Ray Nieto after he failed to stop at a stop sign. He was pulled over on Colorado 56 in Berthoud earlier this month. Police said during that traffic stop they found large amounts of meth and fentanyl in the vehicle. Passenger Madison Byrd was also arrested. Police said Nieto’s license had already been revoked as a habitual traffic offender. Now, he faces multiple felony drug counts. For more, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
More than 20 vehicles involved in I-70 pileup near Strasburg
A winter storm that dumped several inches of snow in Denver Wednesday is wreaking havoc on I-70 near Strasburg as multiple crashes involving more than 20 vehicles have led to a pileup in the area.
Suspected street racer, drunk driver involved in crash that injured 7 people in Colorado
A crash involving a suspected street racer and a drunk driver left seven people injured in Denver early on Saturday morning, according to officials from the Denver Police Department (DPD). Police and crews from the Denver Fire Department responded to the intersection of Federal Boulevard and Jewell Avenue at about...
Troopers arrest Colorado man after road rage incident
LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:00 p.m., when Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver. A trooper was able to locate the suspect vehicle, a Ford Fusion, as it was traveling westbound. The trooper performed a traffic stop at the Lexington interchange, at mile marker 237.
Fort Morgan Times
1 dead after two-vehicle crash, vehicle fire west of Greeley
A person was killed Tuesday evening after a two-vehicle crash resulted in a vehicle fire on U.S. 34 west of Greeley. About 5:35 p.m., police responded to the crash near U.S. 34 and Weld 15. The driver of the vehicle that caught fire died at the scene, according to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler. The other driver was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure.
Suspect arrested months after man fatally shot in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — A suspect was arrested this week in connection with a fatal shooting last June in Aurora. Darrion Rouse, 28, faces a charge of first-degree murder related to the death of Jeremiah Lashae Quashawn Cannady on June 23. Rouse was arrested Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest last week.
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Scott Beebe
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
Driver crashes truck into Lakewood home
A truck ended up in a Lakewood resident's living room early morning Wednesday but the misplacement of the vehicle wasn't due to weather.
1 killed in shooting, suspect wanted
One man was killed in an early morning shooting in Denver.
