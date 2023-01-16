ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live updates, recaps: 2023 King Showcase in Kent

By Hailey Palmer
 4 days ago

The Puyallup and Kentlake boys basketball teams kicked things off at the ShoWare Center to open the 2023 King Showcase with the Vikings coming out on top, 65-44.

Follow along here for updates from all eight games as they happen.

Puyallup boys 65, Kentlake 44

Puyallup earned its seventh win of the season with a dominant win over Kentlake in the first game of the King Showcase in Kent.

Junior  guard Isaiah Sonntag shot the lights out, scoring a game-high 22 points with six 3-pointers made. Junior wing Carsen Lovett and freshman post Will Nasinec added nine and eight each, respectively.

Senior forward Cannon Wilton led the Falcons with nine points in the loss.

Rogers (Puyallup) boys 54, Mercer Island 51

Game highlights of Rogers (Puyallup) win over Mercer Island (; 1:09)

Junior guard Syver Lanctot led all scorers with 14 points, but it wasn't enough for the Islanders in a close, back-and-forth game, but eventual 54-51 loss to Rogers.

Leading the Rams with 13 points was junior forward Amanna Anusiem to help complete the comeback effort by Rogers. Sophomore guard Treyshawn Weatherspoon contributed 12.

The Rams trailed for most of the game and didn't take their first lead until near the end of the fourth quarter after finally figuring out Mercer Island on both ends of the floor.

Mercer Island also got double-digit scoring efforts from senior forward Jackson Bredy with 12 points and junior forward Spencer Kornblum with 11.

Bellarmine Prep girls 49, No. 5 Eastlake 45

Photo by Vince Miller

The first basket of the game not coming until about the three-minute mark of the first quarter might have been a sign of things to come between Bellarmine Prep and Eastlake.

Both squads got off to slow starts trying to get a feel for the other, but it was the Lions who found their groove at the most crucial time in a 49-45 win over the No. 5 Wolves.

The most pivotal moment of the game came after Eastlake rattled off an 11-0 run to take a 38-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Bellarmine Prep, down by nine, didn't flinch and went on a double-digit run of its own, scoring 10 straight points to take a 41-40 lead before holding on for the victory.

The Lions got a game-high 17 points from Taylor Teeple with 11 of those coming in the final frame.

Senior Ava Schmidt and junior Sofia Aluas each scored 15 for the Wolves.

