St. Cloud State Takes Home Fourth National Dance Title
(KNSI) – St. Cloud State University took home some hardware from the 2023 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship. The Huskies dance team won first place in the Open Dance Game Day competition with a score of 93.65. Finishing second was Minnesota State University in Mankato with a score of 92.6; third was The College of New Jersey with a tally of 90.8667. The SCSU team also took second place in the Open Pom Dance category and third place in the Open Jazz competition. This was the Huskies’ fourth straight national title.
