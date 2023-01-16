Read full article on original website
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'Zack LoveHouston, TX
Conroe ISD board of trustees keeps book in high school libraries, looks to amend library polices
At an eight-hour board meeting filled with two hours of public comment and a lengthy debate, the board voted to keep "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" in high school libraries and to amend its library book review and opt-out policies. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) After eight hours and three failed...
Conroe ISD sets 2023-24 school calendar
The Conroe ISD board of trustees adopted a 2023-24 school calendar Jan. 17. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Conroe ISD unanimously approved a recommendation for its 2023-24 school calendar at its Jan. 17 meeting, including 174 total days of school starting Aug. 9. A district-level committee considered several options as well as...
Fort Bend ISD trustee positions up for election in May
Fort Bend ISD trustee candidate applications are now open. (Courtesy Pexels) Candidate applications are now open for the Fort Bend ISD election to be held this spring. The general election will be held May 6. The deadline for candidates to file for a place on the ballot is 5 p.m. Feb. 17.
Alvin, Pearland ISDs receive the Meritorious Budget Award for FY 2022-23 budgets
From left, Alvin ISD Budgeting Director Sonja Hockin and Alvin ISD Superintendent Carol Nelson hold the award. (Courtesy Alvin ISD) The Association of School Business Officials International, a Virginia-based nonprofit, awarded Alvin ISD and Pearland ISD with the Meritorious Budget Award for the fiscal year 2022-23 budget year, according to releases from AISD and PISD.
Friendswood ISD selects 2023-24 instructional calendar
Friendswood ISD students will begin the school year Aug. 15. (Courtesy Unsplash) Friendswood ISD has determined its instructional calendar for the 2023-24 school year with students set to begin the year Aug. 15. The district drafted three calendars and, following feedback from staff and parents, chose Option C. This calendar...
Montgomery ISD approves Creekside Elementary design
The Montgomery ISD Board of Trustees approved the design for Creekside Elementary at a regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 17. (Rendering courtesy Montgomery ISD) Montgomery ISD Board of Trustees approved the design for Creekside Elementary at a regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 17. In a news release following the meeting, details on...
Harris County ESD No. 9 approves pay raises for Cy-Fair first responders
The Harris County ESD 9 commissioners met Sept. 22 to finalize the 2023 tax rate. (Courtesy Daniel Arizpe) Commissioners with the Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9—the taxing district that supports operations for the Cy-Fair Fire Department—voted 4-1 on Dec. 22 to modify the budget previously approved in September, solidifying 4% salary increases for personnel.
8 Katy parks master plan projects to conclude in 2023
A new monument over Katy City Park's playground was unveiled at the 125th MKT anniversary event Jan. 14. (Courtesy city of Katy) Multiple projects on the city of Katy’s parks and recreation system have been completed since its Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan was adopted in October, Katy Parks Director Kevin Browne said.
fox26houston.com
Katy ISD cancels author Emma Straub's visit for repeated use of the 'F' word
KATY, Texas - A best-selling author had her school visit canceled after organizers learned of "inappropriate and foul language on her social media platforms." Emma Straub is perhaps best known for her books: Modern Lovers, The Vacationers, Laura Lamont’s Life in Pictures, and All Adults Here. American author Emma...
Pearland, Friendswood positions up for election in May
Applications are now open for a spot on the ballot in May. (Courtesy Pexels) Candidate applications are now available for seats up for election this spring on Pearland City Council, Pearland ISD's board of trustees, Friendswood City Council and Alvin ISD's board of trustees. The general election will be held May 6. The deadline for candidates to file for a place on the ballot is 5 p.m. Feb. 17.
Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan underway in Tomball
Tomball City Council approved the contract to develop the Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan during its Dec. 19 meeting. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball's Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan is underway after City Council approved a professional services agreement with Four and One LLC during its Dec. 19 meeting.
Magnolia ISD to begin work on priority bond projects
Following the passage of Magnolia ISD’s Proposition A on the Nov. 8 ballot, the district anticipates beginning projects in 2023. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Following the passage of Magnolia ISD’s Proposition A on the Nov. 8 ballot, the district anticipates beginning projects in 2023. The bond allocates money for projects such as additional schools, renovations and new buses.
Around 450 lots completed in Magnolia’s Audubon development
Around 450 lots have been built in Magnolia's Audubon development with around 300 lots under construction. (Community Impact file photo) Around 450 lots have been built in Magnolia’s Audubon development with around 300 lots under construction and about 200 lots coming later this year, said Sam Yager III, executive vice president of Sam Yager Inc. and developer of Audubon, in a Jan. 6 phone interview.
Construction on Blackhawk Boulevard to kick off in 2023
Friendswood will cover $1.2 million of the $2.4 million project cost, with Precinct 2 contributing $1.2 million. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In partnership with Harris County Precinct 2, Friendswood will make improvements to a stretch of Blackhawk Boulevard this year. Engineering for the project is ongoing since the county signed an...
Latest community data shows slight shift in local race demographics
Pearland and Friendswood both have comparable demographics in 2021 to the 2020 census survey. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2021 American Community Survey data results, which break down a wide variety of topics in communities across the country, including population, income, employment and housing statistics. Here is a breakdown of the race and ethnicity demographics in the Pearland and Friendswood communities in 2021.
Work continues on Fort Bend County EpiCenter, set to finish in August
The 230,000-square-foot facility was designed for agriculture, sports, and local school district events, officials said. (Rendering courtesy Stonehenge Holdings LLC) Work is still underway on the 230,000-square-foot, 10,000-seat-capacity Fort Bend County EpiCenter in Rosenberg. Site developers for the county’s newest sports and entertainment complex said the project is slated for completion in August 2023.
Fort Bend ISD considers budget cuts in 2023
One savings option the district implemented is reducing the bus stops for its Academy programs. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) Fort Bend ISD had looked to the Nov. 8 midterm elections as a chance to raise the district’s tax rate to bridge a $47 million budget shortfall by fiscal year 2024-25. However, 54% of voters denied a proposition during the election that would have resulted in a $0.0755 tax rate increase and an additional $47.7 million in revenue.
Status of Montgomery County public health services manager under discussion
The Montgomery County Public Health District originally voted to transfer management of public health from the hospital district to the county in a special joint meeting July 26. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Montgomery County commissioners appointed Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack as the county’s representative to manage the transfer of public...
Code Wiz to bring coding, robotics classes to Cy-Fair children
The business offers coding and robotics classes for children ages 7-17, and aims to teach kids to think outside the box and develop problem-solving skills. (Courtesy Code Wiz) Code Wiz coding and robotics learning center is planning a grand opening for March 11 at 16718 House & Hahl Road, Ste. I, Cypress. The business offers coding and robotics classes for children ages 7-17, and aims to teach kids to think outside the box and develop problem-solving skills all while having fun, owner Ton Bui said in an email.
hellowoodlands.com
Spring Festivals in The Woodlands Area 2023
Celebrate Spring at one of these outdoor festivals! Discover local music festivals, art festivals, nature festivals, cook-offs, and more! The Hello Woodlands Spring Festivals Guide is brought to you by Vogt Engineering. January 21, 2023 – Creekside Park Chili Cook-Off & Winter Festival – Come join the fun at the...
