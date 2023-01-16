Applications are now open for a spot on the ballot in May. (Courtesy Pexels) Candidate applications are now available for seats up for election this spring on Pearland City Council, Pearland ISD's board of trustees, Friendswood City Council and Alvin ISD's board of trustees. The general election will be held May 6. The deadline for candidates to file for a place on the ballot is 5 p.m. Feb. 17.

PEARLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO