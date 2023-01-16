Read full article on original website
Related
queencreeksuntimes.com
Groundbreaking set for Circle K outside Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek
Schnepf Farms of Queen Creek announced a noon groundbreaking Jan. 20 for a Circle K gas station and mini mart. "We're excited to announce that you'll soon have the convenience of a gas station and mini mart just outside of Schnepf Farms! Circle K is breaking ground today at noon," they posted this morning on their Facebook page.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Mici Italian restaurant opens in Queen Creek
Mici Italian (Mici), a fast-growing, family-owned, fast casual chain based out of Denver, Colo. has opened its second Arizona location in Queen Creek. Bringing its brand of fresh, family-focused Italian food and joining the successful location in Gilbert, at 5498 S. Power Road, the new Queen Creek restaurant is located east of the Queen Creek Botanical Gardens and The Pecans of Queen Creek community, at 24750 S. Ellsworth Road. This location will be the third location to debut the brand’s recent brand refresh, with a completely new look and feel. The 1,500-square-foot restaurant has 28 seats and dedicated pick-up and delivery stations, as well as offer delivery and catering.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Phoenix Zoo’s annual 5K run set for Jan. 21
Ready, Set… RAWR! Zoo Move & Groove, the Phoenix Zoo’s annual 5K run, is back and this time it will be positively prehistoric this weekend. The 5K race begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Zoo Move & Groove is an exclusive fundraising event. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit Phoenix Zoo, according to Linda Hardwick, vice president of marketing, communications and events at the Arizona Center for Nature Conservation/Phoenix Zoo.
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in Town
Everyone has a favorite sandwich. It doesn’t matter what your taste buds enjoy, whether you’re vegetarian, vegan, or would rather pile up the meat taller than a goal post. Whatever you enjoy, there’s a sandwich out there for you. Sometimes it does take some searching around to find it though. Not every sandwich joint is going to provide you with that exact, perfect, helping of toppings and bread (or gluten-free wrap, if that’s what you’re into). If you’re in metro Phoenix though, a brand new sandwich restaurant, coming from our neighbors to the west in California, has officially opened and is offering a number of hunger-satisfying sandwiches.
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location
Pizza chains from all around the country have landed in Arizona. You might be surprised that a large number of prominent chains originate in Michigan (Domino’s, Little Caesars, Marco’s, and Hungry Howies, to name a few). Despite the influx of pizza chains from the Midwest and other pockets of the country, what is often lost between slices of pepperoni and cheese is the fact that there is a state-wide pizza chain from right here in Arizona, that has been around for over 40 years now. While it doesn’t have the sheer number as the other top chains, it continues to grow, and it just announced a new location in metro Phoenix.
KOLD-TV
Casa Grande student allegedly caught with firearm at school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 18-year-old Casa Grande Union High School student has been arrested after he allegedly brought a gun to campus. Kyren Lee Antone was arrested by Casa Grande police after administration was told that he had hidden a gun in his backpack. Officers confiscated the...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Grand opening for Cyber Quest Family Arcade at Arizona Boardwalk Jan. 21
Cyber Quest, a leader in family arcade entertainment, will host its grand opening Saturday, Jan. 21 at Arizona Boardwalk entertainment destination in Scottsdale. Guests of all ages can enjoy a vibrant atmosphere, skill-based games and incredible prizes. A unique aspect that separates Cyber Quest from other arcades is its dedication to providing games with only non-violent content. The Cyber Quest at Arizona Boardwalk will feature about 40 total redemption, crane and video games with an exciting array of prizes in its signature Prize Zone, including small toys, designer accessories and high-end technology.
prescottenews.com
The White Rabbit Bar Opening Second Location in Prescott, AZ
Fans of The White Rabbit Speakeasy in Gilbert, AZ will be excited to hear that a second location is set to open in Prescott, AZ. The speakeasy will be located at the historic Grand Highland Hotel on Whiskey Row. The boutique hotel was recently purchased by Medina Hospitality in late 2021.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Police Department launches K-9 unit
The Queen Creek Police Department (QCPD) recently introduced its new K-9 unit as a great asset to both the department and the community during its first year of service. This K-9 unit includes two German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mixed breed dogs and their handlers: Obi works with officer Deanna Kuhn and Jack works with officer Ryan Grossman. Both specialty trained police canines are now working in the Queen Creek community for search and detection operations or tasks. Jack is being trained in narcotics detection and Obi is trained in explosives detection.
AZFamily
Casa Grande high school student arrested for having a gun, ammo on campus
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Casa Grande Union High School senior has been arrested for allegedly carrying a gun on campus. According to Casa Grande police, school administrators were notified that 18-year-old Kyren Lee Antone had a handgun in his backpack. Faculty and security then took the teen into custody before seizing his bag. Officers were contacted, and police ultimately found a Glock handgun with an extended magazine and several rounds of ammunition.
azbigmedia.com
Here are the new businesses coming to Park West in Peoria
Park West, the West Valley’s premier lifestyle center located at 9744 W. Northern Ave. in Peoria, is starting the New Year off with growth and even more offerings for its customers. Throughout the early part of 2023, consumers can expect multiple openings at the center. “It’s our mission to...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek science teacher recognized with Equity in STEAM Initiative grant
Intel Corporation, YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix and Salt River Project (SRP) has recognized three educators and 18 nonprofits as participants of the Equity in STEAM Initiative 2.0 cohort, including a science teacher at Casteel High School in Queen Creek. The initiative invested $120,000 towards closing the Grand Canyon-sized gap of women...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
queencreeksuntimes.com
Mary Fortune Burghart
Mary Fortune Burghart was born in 1946 in Girard, Kansas, and passed away in Gilbert, Arizona on January 12, 2023. Mary spent her childhood in Girard with her brothers James Patrick (Jimmie) Cavanaugh and Andrew James (A.J) Cavanaugh. She graduated from Pittsburg State University with a degree in finance and accounting. She married Jon Burghart and they enjoyed a close relationship for over 55 years.
queencreeksuntimes.com
ADOT: Weekend freeway travel advisory for the Phoenix area Jan. 20-23
Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend, Jan. 20-23, in the Phoenix area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes. The following freeway restrictions are scheduled:. Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road...
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: Chicken, fish tacos, burgers and more!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Still looking for some of the best happy hour deals across Phoenix and around the Valley? So are we! We’ve featured some great spots so far, and are adding another one to the list in Chandler. Hop Social Tavern. We reached out to viewers...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service.
Innovative restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular sandwich chain that makes innovative, handcrafted sandwiches, salads, soups, and more, recently opened a new restaurant location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop opened its newest Arizona eatery location in Scottsdale, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
kjzz.org
How Phoenix police plan to reduce gun violence
A pilot program to address rising gun violence in Phoenix revealed some gaps in police efforts — gaps the department is now addressing. Last summer, two house parties ended in gunfire and murder. Two people were killed, 13 hurt and 39 guns used. For the pilot program, Assistant Police Chief Anthony Vasquez said ten detectives focused on ballistic evidence and databases to track guns.
Comments / 0