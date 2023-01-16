Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Public Comment for S.R. 138 and Paint Creek Recreational Trail Culvert Replacements
CHILLICOTHE – As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation—District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a project to replace a culvert on S.R. 138 in Ross County. ROS-SR 138-10.98 (PID: 105103) – It is proposed to replace the culvert...
cwcolumbus.com
Construction along busy intersection raising concerns for nearby neighbors
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Neighbors in Harrison West are saying the intersection along West 3rd Avenue and Olentangy River Road is getting too close for comfort. The streets are surrounded by orange barrels due to construction from a city project and people are calling it a roadway danger. Harvey...
NBC4 Columbus
North Market Downtown’s surface parking lot closes for good
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The surface lot at the Columbus dining and shopping destination is officially closed as of Thursday. Work on the Merchant Building, the project previously known as the North Market Tower, now is shifting to the lot where it will be built. Utility work...
WHIZ
State High Patrol Explains the Importance of the Move Over Law
ZANESVILLE, OH – In 2022, troopers issued approximately 3,000 citations for violation of the Move Over Law. 50 of those were issued in Muskingum County. The Move Over Law has been around since 1999 and is in all 50 states. The law is designed to protect the lives of those who works on or uses the roadways. The Move Over Law requires drivers to move over one lane while passing by any vehicle with flashing lights parked to the side of the road.
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Dogwood Festival Moved After Growth
PIKE COUNTY – The Pike County Dogwood festival is being moved to a new location this year, mostly because of growth according to authorities. “After years of discussion, the Committee has decided to move the Dogwood Festival to the Pike County Fairgrounds,” said the festival, “The committee realized there is not enough electric or water to accommodate our vendors and guests on the streets of Piketon.”
Wind gusts cause power outages and blow trampolines across central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It didn’t stick around for long, but a January wind and rain storm still managed to pack a punch in central Ohio. At one point there were more than 8,000 American Electric Power customers in Franklin County without power Thursday evening. At the peak of outages, more than 19,000 AEP customers […]
Application Under Review For Proposed Gas Pipeline To Feed Intel; Delaware County Impacted
As we have shared more than once in stories concerning the construction of two silicon chip manufacturing facilities for Intel in northeast Licking County, the closeness of Delaware County – the border of which is just a few thousand feet away – is certain to be impacted by the project.
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – High-Speed Chase Ends in Murray City with Crash
ATHENS – A high-speed chase ended with a crash, but the driver ran away and left his passenger behind on Friday. According to the Athens sheriff department on Friday, January 19th around 5:45 pm a deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Buchtel area when he observed the driver handling the vehicle recklessly at high rates of speed. During the high-speed chase, deputies terminated the pursuit in the area of SR78 leaving Buchtel and heading toward Murray city. However, shortly afterwards a call for a crash that had just occurred just outside of Murray City came into dispatch.
sciotopost.com
Overnight – Pickaway County High-Speed Chase Goes into Corn Field
PICKAWAY COUNTY – A high-speed chase ends after the driver was chased into a cornfield in an attempt to escape Ohio State Highway patrol. Around 1:30 am on Thursday morning Ohio State Highway patrol attempted a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the area of SR-56 west. The driver did not stop but took off from the post. Speeds were clocked at over 85 mph, when the driver attempted to lose the trooper by entering a farm field in the area of Mclean Mill road. The driver then fled by foot into a backyard where he was caught.
Here are the roadway, transit projects that could come to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission wants the public’s feedback on projects proposed to receive $148 million of the Biden administration’s dollars. In its largest funding commitment to date, the planning agency for Columbus’ urban area proposed last week a slate of 23 much-needed transportation and infrastructure projects that it aims to […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Serious Crash in Hocking County
Hocking – A two-vehicle crash has occurred in the area of the Rockbridge Valero just outside of Logan. According to early reports, a two-vehicle crash with injuries has been reported. When firefighters arrived at the scene they requested an emergency helicopter but it was declined. Since then they have transported at least two people.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Snow is returning to Ohio this weekend; here's what to expect in the Columbus area
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week has been one for the books. On Thursday, we were talking about 60s and thunderstorms. On Friday, the spring-like temperatures were gone and winter was making itself known. And by Sunday morning, snow showers will come to central Ohio and most of us will...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
As Adena cuts jobs, records show they spent millions on land to block competitor
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — What can $6.5 million dollars buy you in Ross and Pickaway counties? Well, it turns out, not much, even if you are a mega-health system that is trying to block your competitor. But does it come at the price of letting go of employees?. Some background.
Abandoned Argyle Park market catches fire
Watch in the video player above: Firefighters on the scene at the old Hudson Street Market, which caught fire Thursday morning COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A fire has been contained at a former business on the northeast side of Columbus Thursday morning. Firefighters on the scene said that a fire broke out at what was […]
WSYX ABC6
Prairie Township cleans up rat-infested apartment complex, fines owner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s already been declared a nuisance property six times, and Prairie Township had a small army of workers back out at Galloway Village Apartments on Thursday. Prairie Township Administrator James Jewell said this was the third time in about a month they have had...
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Avery Road in Dublin is closed after a 40-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Thursday morning. Christopher Arrigo, 40, was struck on Avery Road at 8:54 a.m., according to the Dublin Police Department. The accident has caused Avery Road to close between Cara Road and Rings Road. […]
sciotopost.com
Petland Donates 300,000 Dollars to Ross County to Build New Shelter
Ross County – Petland Charities is grateful to be able to provide much-needed funds to the Ross County (OH) Humane Society’s Capital Campaign with a total donation of $300,000 to build a new shelter. Petland Charities’ year-end giving also included $21,000 in donations to 21 local shelters and rescues across the country.
614now.com
Long-standing east side eatery announces temporary closure
Columbus Thai food fanatics will have to wait to get their fix from a popular east side spot. Bangkok Grocery & Restaurant, which is located at 3277 Refugee Rd., temporarily closed its restaurant portion this week as its owners prepare to leave for a vacation. According to the statement, the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vehicle flees the scene following crash in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of South Bridge Street and Eighth on a crash that occurred at 1 p.m. today. According to first responders, one person was complaining of knee pain. Another vehicle, law enforcement said, fled the scene traveling down Eastern Avenue....
WHIZ
Zanesville Resident Charged After Tuesday Pursuit
A 24-year-old Zanesville resident has been charged after a chase through the city on Tuesday. Zanesville Police said that around 6:30am, Jordyn Dudley took a vehicle without permission. Dudley was reported to be hallucinating at the time. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said patrol officers located the vehicle on Maple Avenue, but Dudley failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
