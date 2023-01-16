ZANESVILLE, OH – In 2022, troopers issued approximately 3,000 citations for violation of the Move Over Law. 50 of those were issued in Muskingum County. The Move Over Law has been around since 1999 and is in all 50 states. The law is designed to protect the lives of those who works on or uses the roadways. The Move Over Law requires drivers to move over one lane while passing by any vehicle with flashing lights parked to the side of the road.

