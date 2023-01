NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Winter weather has been a rarity this month, but the overnight storm still did some damage as snow keeps swirling Friday. That's the case in North Andover, where businesses off Route 125 near the Lawrence Airport are adjusting to mother nature. A utility pole started leaning over the road, shutting down the highway.

