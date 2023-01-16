ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

Boys hockey: Andrew Jicha’s hat trick lifts Oregon to Badger Challenge win

Junior forward Andrew Jicha scored seven goals and posted two hat tricks in leading the Oregon boys hockey team to a 2-1 mark in three games last week. Oregon slipped by Monona Grove 3-2 in a Badger Challenge game on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Oregon Ice Arena. The Panthers (9-6, 4-4 Badger West) were riding the momentum after rolling to a 9-0 victory over Baraboo/Portage on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Pierce Park in Baraboo.
Girls hockey: Late equalizer not enough for Stoughton Icebergs

The Stoughton girls hockey co-op dropped a nonconference nail-biter to Lakeshore in overtime and then lost a Badger Conference game to the Rock County Fury. Lakeshore escaped with a 3-2 overtime win over the Icebergs on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Ozaukee Ice Center in Mequon. Stoughton then lost to...
The Wisconsin Badgers Are Finalists For Incredible Four-Star WR

The Wisconsin Badgers have been hot on the recruiting trail ever since Luke Fickell was hired as the Badgers’ head coach. The Badgers’ coaching staff and recruiting game have received a major overhaul. Today it was announced that the Badgers are a finalist for yet another four-star wide receiver. I’Marion Stewart, a four-star prospect, listed the Wisconsin Badgers in his final seven.
The Oregon Culver’s has a tentative opening date

Culver’s has a target opening date for its new Oregon location, according to the franchise’s Director of Public Relations and Communication Eric Skrum and Village of Oregon President Randy Glysch. Residents can mark Monday, March 27 on their calendars as a reminder to potentially stop by 1075 Park...
Wisconsin men's basketball loses starter to injury against Penn State

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team had one of its starting guards ruled out for the second half of Tuesday's game against Penn State. Max Klesmit didn't return after taking an elbow in the face from Penn State's Kanye Clary on defense late in the first half. Klesmit had...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
Winter Storm Watch Called Off

A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
Meet me at a Madison bar

In January, we take the cold plunge into winter. It’s a string of dark, tempestuous days with few seasonal experiences to gather around. This time of year, we’re extra grateful for the hangouts that make weathering January just a little less glum. There are many Madison bars that, for some, feel like an extension of the home living room. It could be the cozy and eclectic spot where you can hide behind a novel while you double-fist an espresso and a glass of wine. Other spots are unassuming dives that let you embrace different sides of your persona on any given night. Will you shrink into the corner this time or perform boldly at the billiards table? And at the neighborhood bar, there’s no need to make plans — just show up and you’ll find familiar faces.
Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
