oregonobserver.com
Boys hockey: Andrew Jicha’s hat trick lifts Oregon to Badger Challenge win
Junior forward Andrew Jicha scored seven goals and posted two hat tricks in leading the Oregon boys hockey team to a 2-1 mark in three games last week. Oregon slipped by Monona Grove 3-2 in a Badger Challenge game on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Oregon Ice Arena. The Panthers (9-6, 4-4 Badger West) were riding the momentum after rolling to a 9-0 victory over Baraboo/Portage on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Pierce Park in Baraboo.
oregonobserver.com
Boys swimming: Finnley Conklin reunited with Oregon, setting school records
This season has been a homecoming of sorts for Oregon sophomore Finnley Conklin. Conklin has been training for about a decade with the Oregon Community Swim Club to put himself in a position to win gold medals and chase state records. Yet, that isn’t his only goal. He’s dreaming big....
oregonobserver.com
Girls hockey: Late equalizer not enough for Stoughton Icebergs
The Stoughton girls hockey co-op dropped a nonconference nail-biter to Lakeshore in overtime and then lost a Badger Conference game to the Rock County Fury. Lakeshore escaped with a 3-2 overtime win over the Icebergs on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Ozaukee Ice Center in Mequon. Stoughton then lost to...
wisportsheroics.com
The Wisconsin Badgers Are Finalists For Incredible Four-Star WR
The Wisconsin Badgers have been hot on the recruiting trail ever since Luke Fickell was hired as the Badgers’ head coach. The Badgers’ coaching staff and recruiting game have received a major overhaul. Today it was announced that the Badgers are a finalist for yet another four-star wide receiver. I’Marion Stewart, a four-star prospect, listed the Wisconsin Badgers in his final seven.
oregonobserver.com
The Oregon Culver’s has a tentative opening date
Culver’s has a target opening date for its new Oregon location, according to the franchise’s Director of Public Relations and Communication Eric Skrum and Village of Oregon President Randy Glysch. Residents can mark Monday, March 27 on their calendars as a reminder to potentially stop by 1075 Park...
CBS 58
'She belongs': Belgian foreign exchange student in West Allis blocked from competing on varsity gymnastics team
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Anaëlle 'Ana' Glineur of Belgium has dreamed of visiting the United States of America since her older sister studied abroad in Wisconsin around 15 years ago. So, when the newly turned 18-year-old received an opportunity to study at Nathan Hale High School in...
big10central.com
Wisconsin men's basketball loses starter to injury against Penn State
The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team had one of its starting guards ruled out for the second half of Tuesday's game against Penn State. Max Klesmit didn't return after taking an elbow in the face from Penn State's Kanye Clary on defense late in the first half. Klesmit had...
Woman killed in weekend crash in Sun Prairie identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie over the weekend. Adrienne Nash, 52, of Madison, was pronounced dead at a hospital from injuries she suffered in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. RELATED: One person...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
Trial of former Badger football player charged with double homicide begins Tuesday
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The trial of Marcus Randle El is set to begin on Tuesday in Rock County after being delayed for months. Randle El is charged with double homicide for the murders of Brittany McAdory and Seairaha Winchester, who were found dead along the side of a road near the interstate in Janesville in February 2020. Randle El pleaded...
nbc15.com
Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
Hundreds gather to remember Badger Ridge Middle School principal Beth Steffen
The community remembers a wife, mother, and educator killed by a car while on a walk.
Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch Called Off
A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars. Columbia County Jail officials have confirmed...
Channel 3000
Meet me at a Madison bar
In January, we take the cold plunge into winter. It’s a string of dark, tempestuous days with few seasonal experiences to gather around. This time of year, we’re extra grateful for the hangouts that make weathering January just a little less glum. There are many Madison bars that, for some, feel like an extension of the home living room. It could be the cozy and eclectic spot where you can hide behind a novel while you double-fist an espresso and a glass of wine. Other spots are unassuming dives that let you embrace different sides of your persona on any given night. Will you shrink into the corner this time or perform boldly at the billiards table? And at the neighborhood bar, there’s no need to make plans — just show up and you’ll find familiar faces.
Snowmobile competitor seriously injured, airlifted from race course
A competitor in a snowmobile race near Nisswa was seriously injured Sunday in a crash on the course. The 26-year-old man from Mayville, Wisconsin was competing in the Cor PowerSports' Snowmobile Race Series' Nisswa 100 in the small town of Lake Shore. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the...
NBC26
Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
