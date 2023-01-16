ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cisco, TX

Rock 108

What are the safest neighborhoods in Abilene?

It appears that most of these neighborhoods are on the outskirts of the city. I actually live in the Potosi area and have seen it grow immensely. In fact, it seems far south Abilene and far north Abilene has just blown up with growth. And, what's up with Impact? Do people still live there?
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Former Brownwood High School Kicker Signs with the XFL

McCrane attended Kansas State University in College, where he was a semifinalist for the Lou Grouza Award. This award is given to College Football’s best kicker every year. He finished his career at Kansas State as their all-time leader in field goals (57), field goal percentage (86.4%), and extra point percentage (99.3%). He also finished third all-time in total points with 304 points.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: Kellsea “Sleepy” Graff – Credit Card Abuse Leigha Juanay Marderosian – Aggravated Robbery, Evading ArrestEric Aaron Hubbard – Aggravated Robbery Kinji Kortez […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Local man ejected, killed during rollover crash in Eastland

ABILENE, Texas — A Rising Star man was killed this past Saturday following a crash in Eastland just 5.3 miles northeast from Cross Plains. According to a press release, Robert Carmel Martin, 55, was driving a 2003 Honda east on County Road (CR) 376 when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
EASTLAND, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crash at intersection in South Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles have crashed into each other around 4:30 p.m. January 13. The crash happened at the intersection of Rebecca Lane and Buffalo Gap Road. A car was turning onto Rebecca Lane and was T-boned by a truck heading south. The car had three occupants, two of which were extracted and […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman finds unknown man trespassing in home

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of ServiceA possible known suspect left a […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Report: Child in car during fatal crash while mom, 2 others were “drinking. . .driving back roads”

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver has been sentenced to probation in connection to a fatal crash in Abilene that killed one person and injured three others, including a child. Mitchell Stewart received a 10-year probation sentence last week after pleading guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter in connection to the crash, which happened in April 2020. […]
ABILENE, TX
aroundptown.com

Lady Panthers Can’t Solve Eastland

A fundamentally sound Eastland Lady Cougar club used strong second and third quarters on Monday to defeat the EP Lady Panthers 45-28. Strong defense by Eastland and poor shooting by the Panthers combined to give the visitors a 26-10 scoring advantage in the middle two quarters and send the Panthers to their 11 loss against 9 wins.
EASTLAND, TX
US105

US105

