Read full article on original website
Related
New pedestrian tunnels to open Jan. 19 in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Pedestrians in Abilene will now have a new way to walk from the Cultural District to the SoDa District. At 2 p.m. Jan. 19, two walkable tunnels will be lit up and open to the public for the first time near the T&D Depot. One tunnel...
Texas Gun and Knife Show is Coming to the Big Country January 28 and 29
Last year, Texans set all kinds of records by purchasing more firearms and it seems like gun ownership is on the rise again. I'm wondering if it's because the first of the year and some folks are anticipating some cash refunds from their income tax returns. Nonetheless, find what you've been looking for at the Texas Gun and Knife Show.
What are the safest neighborhoods in Abilene?
It appears that most of these neighborhoods are on the outskirts of the city. I actually live in the Potosi area and have seen it grow immensely. In fact, it seems far south Abilene and far north Abilene has just blown up with growth. And, what's up with Impact? Do people still live there?
brownwoodnews.com
Family home fully engulfed in flames in late night blaze: Abilene fire
No occupants were inside any of the residences at the time of the fire, officials said.
San Angelo LIVE!
Former Brownwood High School Kicker Signs with the XFL
McCrane attended Kansas State University in College, where he was a semifinalist for the Lou Grouza Award. This award is given to College Football’s best kicker every year. He finished his career at Kansas State as their all-time leader in field goals (57), field goal percentage (86.4%), and extra point percentage (99.3%). He also finished third all-time in total points with 304 points.
$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: Kellsea “Sleepy” Graff – Credit Card Abuse Leigha Juanay Marderosian – Aggravated Robbery, Evading ArrestEric Aaron Hubbard – Aggravated Robbery Kinji Kortez […]
ktxs.com
Local man ejected, killed during rollover crash in Eastland
ABILENE, Texas — A Rising Star man was killed this past Saturday following a crash in Eastland just 5.3 miles northeast from Cross Plains. According to a press release, Robert Carmel Martin, 55, was driving a 2003 Honda east on County Road (CR) 376 when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
Crime Reports: Assault reported at Abilene home over WiFi connection issues
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5800 block of Hwy 277 S – Burglary of BuildingA victim reported two drills […]
Crash at intersection in South Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles have crashed into each other around 4:30 p.m. January 13. The crash happened at the intersection of Rebecca Lane and Buffalo Gap Road. A car was turning onto Rebecca Lane and was T-boned by a truck heading south. The car had three occupants, two of which were extracted and […]
Winters police arrest Abilene man for Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping of child
WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Sunday, January 16, 2023, Winters Police Department (WPD) took a report of an attempted Aggravated Kidnapping and Online Solicitation of a Minor. A 12-year-old minor “met” the suspect on social media, and they had been having frequent contact, on the social media account and text messages. The 12-year-old minor agreed […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman finds unknown man trespassing in home
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of ServiceA possible known suspect left a […]
Report: Child in car during fatal crash while mom, 2 others were “drinking. . .driving back roads”
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver has been sentenced to probation in connection to a fatal crash in Abilene that killed one person and injured three others, including a child. Mitchell Stewart received a 10-year probation sentence last week after pleading guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter in connection to the crash, which happened in April 2020. […]
aroundptown.com
Lady Panthers Can’t Solve Eastland
A fundamentally sound Eastland Lady Cougar club used strong second and third quarters on Monday to defeat the EP Lady Panthers 45-28. Strong defense by Eastland and poor shooting by the Panthers combined to give the visitors a 26-10 scoring advantage in the middle two quarters and send the Panthers to their 11 loss against 9 wins.
US105
Temple, TX
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0