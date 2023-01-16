Read full article on original website
Related
California natural gas bills are soaring, and help is limited
Californians are getting hit with outrageously high natural gas bills this January as utility companies pass on the increased cost of procuring gas to their customers. According to SoCalGas, which serves most of Southern California, prices are running about five times higher than last January. Among the reasons: below-normal temperatures along the West Coast which […]
natureworldnews.com
Gas-Fired Peaker Plants in California are Adding Energy Storage to their Facilities
Four natural gas-fired plants in California will co-locate 420 MWh of storage from a North Carolina-based company that offers battery energy storage and software solutions. On January 17, Durham-based FlexGen Power Systems announced that Chicago, Illinois-based Middle River Power (MRP) would get energy storage from the firm. According to UCS, to manage and run the power production assets that Avenue Capital had purchased and developed via Avenue's managed investment funds, MRP was established in 2016.
GV Wire
Sierra Snowpack Might Be Biggest on the Planet Right Now
The gold standard for figuring out how much water will be delivered to California communities, businesses, and farms is the annual April 1 snowpack measurement. Finally, after three years of drought, things are looking up. Thanks to a long parade of storms, the statewide snowpack has already surpassed the April...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California went from drought to ‘epic’ snow. What it could mean for spring flooding
Nearly every square mile of California was in a severe drought four months ago. The first six months of 2022 were the driest on record and, in many corners of the state, the rest of the year wasn’t much better. Now we’re worrying about whether we have too much...
Drone footage shows dramatic improvement in California reservoir levels
In the wake of the atmospheric rivers that have brought an onslaught of rain, wind and snow to California over the last few weeks, short-term drought conditions and reservoir levels have improved, but the Golden State is not in the clear yet when it comes to the long-term drought, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
To reel in oil industry, California should examine its maintenance practices – not tax profits
To reduce gas prices, Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a tax on the oil industry's excess profits, but that won't necessarily help. California lawmakers should instead take a closer look at how refiners use maintenance shutdowns for their benefit.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Beverage wholesaler Breakthru enters California with Wine Warehouse acquisition
An East Bay beverage alcohol distributor with ties to Napa Valley and Solano County has been acquired by an East Coast wholesaler. New York-based Breakthru Beverage Group purchased Richmond-headquartered Wine Warehouse. The latter is a family-owned and -operated company founded in 1973 that distributes fine wine, beer and spirits in California.
Will wet weather return to California before winter ends?
Will California see more storms and wet weather this winter? We talked to the experts.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
California’s New $25,000 Contractor Bond Requirement In 2023
If you’re planning to start a business in California, you will have to pass the California Contractor Bond Requirement. It is important to understand what this means for you. Fortunately, there is plenty of information available on this topic. Cost of Bonds. The cost of bonds for California contractors...
mymotherlode.com
Local California Assemblyman Calls For More Water Projects
Sacramento, CA — Republican Heath Flora, whose California Assembly district stretches into the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County, along with communities like Oakdale and La Grange, is urging Governor Newsom to take bold action on water. Flora joined other GOP lawmakers at a press conference in Sacramento, and argued,...
Antelope Valley Press
Will PUC allow another consumer ripoff?
Almost any way you look at it, the current request by California’s largest utility company for $1.36 billion over the next three years in subsides for its wildfire prevention program can only be described as yet another attempt to rip off its 16 million customers. It will be up...
Silicon Valley
Opinion: California’s economy is in danger. It can go one of two ways
The much-celebrated California boom is facing a harsh reality. Everything was looking good, based on enormous growth in capital gains in tech stocks and property, and some in Sacramento assumed the bounty would last — until it didn’t. The latest bad news is the evaporation of the state budget surplus that is now rapidly turning into a deficit that could run as high as $22 billion to $40 billion, particularly if there’s a recession.
informnny.com
California is blocking diesel big rigs with pre-2010 engines
California is now actively banning older diesel trucks from operating on its roads. A new rule states that any diesel vehicle weighing over 14,000 pounds with an engine built before the 2010 model year is banned from California roads effective January 1, 2023. The rule, part of a set of emissions regulations implemented by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in 2008, affects around 200,000 trucks and buses, including 70,000 big rigs, according to SFGate.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newsom says 95% of Texans pay more than Californians in taxes. But is he correct?
Gov. Gavin Newsom recently proclaimed that “95% of Texans pay higher taxes than Californians.”. But is that true? Some Sacramento Bee sleuthing concludes that, well, Newsom’s statement cannot be independently verified. Asked to provide a source for the assertion, Newsom’s office cited a 2018 study by the Institute...
kion546.com
Best places to retire on the West Coast
Palm trees, a golf course and mountains in the background. If planned well, retirement can be fun, social, and relaxing. But much of that depends on where you end up living. For many, the West Coast is ideal, with natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more to offer. But what areas of this region are best for retirees?
Storms tell California to upgrade its plumbing
A series of storms has dumped immense amounts of water on California, but the state needs some new plumbing to take advantage of such events and counteract the effects of drought.
'Out of our control': California farmers struggle after recent atmospheric rivers
A California farmer couldn't plant some crops because of flooding from atmospheric river storms. That was not as concerning to him as a long-term water management solution.
hflamppost.com
California is in Deep Waters
On December 31, 2022, record levels of rain began to fall affecting parts of Southern California, Central Coast, Northern California and Nevada. As California is streaming with rivers throughout, the extended periods of heavy rainfall are causing the state to flood. The floods have caused devastation throughout the state of...
KTVU FOX 2
California's swarm of potholes will continue to grow
OAKLAND, Calif. - Yes, the weather has placed us where we are in a period of pothole pandemonium with more potholes showing up by the hours. So, let’s look at why they are showing up and what's being done to prevent them in the future as never before. Even though we're about to go into a dry spell Thursday, years of failing to expect lots more potholes to appear.
