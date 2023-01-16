ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

Reviewed: The Ribble Endurance SL Disc Is a Great Pick to Step Up Your Road Biking Game

By Geoff Nudelman
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

It’s always surprised me that a storied cycling brand like Ribble hasn’t gained more of a foothold in the US market. I’m more surprised after having tested the Ribble Endurance SL Disc for this review.

The brand designs a range of bikes for seemingly every rider and riding style at a wide range of price points — think of them as the British answer to Specialized, Cannondale, or Giant. Ribble has more than 120 years of heritage, dating all the way back to 1897, so they’ve had some time to perfect their craft. The brand has a long legacy in British racing, including supplying Team Great Britain with their Olympic bike needs on more than one occasion.

Whether you’re a commuter who bikes to work , a casual rider, or a serious enthusiast, there’s a Ribble bike in the lineup for you, including the newest iteration of their Endurance SL Disc — a model amongst the best road bikes built with almost any road need in mind, teetering towards the cyclist ready to take a significant step up in their two-wheeled hobby.

I happen to fall right into that category as a road cyclist — ready for a more meaningful and purposeful road bike, but not ready to drop $6,000 on a superbike. Thankfully, I was able to test out the Ribble Endurance SL Disc on the backroads outside Portland, Oregon through the business end of a damp Pacific Northwest fall and straight into winter. Let’s examine how this bike rides in my Ribble bike review.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6XcS_0kGc0fA500

Ribble Endurance SL Disc

Buy Now at Ribble

$3,646,99
Buy Now

Pros

  • Lots of features for the price
  • Speedy through the straightaways
  • Duly capable on the hills
  • A really nice and functional wheel/tire combo out of the box
  • One of the few brands offering small sizing down to XS and XXS (depending on the exact model)

Cons

  • Some squeaks and tweaks out of the box
  • Be prepared to source any extra components from Ribble directly
  • Potentially long waits for delivery
  • There is almost no good online information to learn how to properly use Di2

What is the Ribble Endurance SL Disc?

Ribble describes the Endurance SL Disc (noting the disc brakes) as a “do-it-all” road bike, which is probably how I’d describe it too. It’s built with a less aggressive saddle and handlebar lineup, which will satisfy the majority of hobbyist riders who aren’t regularly competing. This also means a more comfortable ride should you start moving past mile 50 and towards that century.

It comes in three standard color choices — teal, black, and a very handsome red/white livery with almost all components off the shelf made under Ribble’s house brand, Level. It’s a road bike that draws technology and innovation from Ribble’s more expensive models, but puts it in a general price point between $3,500-$4,500, depending on how you spec it out.

There are multiple options in the Endurance line below and above the SL, so there really is something for every rider.

What Comes With the Ribble Endurance SL Disc?

All Endurance SLs come with a carbon fiber-monocoque frame and in one of three trims — Sport, Pro, and Enthusiast, which is the top range, followed by a fully custom option. The model tested for this Ribble bike was an Enthusiast build with Shimano’s new 105 di2 system, which takes older, higher-grade components and incorporates them into a wireless setup meaning more efficient and dialed shifting compared to most of the mechanical groupsets Shimano makes.

Mine also arrived with the standard Level DB40 Sport, tubeless-ready wheelset wrapped in Schwalbe One road rubber (yours could also arrive with Continental’s Grand Prix tire). In simple terms, either is a solid and dependable wheel/tire combo perfect for this caliber Ribble bike.

You also get a fully integrated handlebar/stem set regardless of trim, most likely Ribble’s Level 5 carbon option. It comes in several sizes and is fairly manageable. You can upgrade, but probably don’t need to unless you need minor weight savings or more aggressive positioning, in which case it may be worth looking at one of Ribble’s racer options like an Ultra.

As for frame color, you can go for one of the stock choices, or use the Ribble Custom Color tool, which isn’t cheap but lets your imagination run free and can customize your frame to just about any look and feel. I’ve previously tried it out and can say it’s a fun process if looks matter to you enough to eat the extra cost.

Lastly, now on my second Ribble bike, it is my experience that the stock bike seats they send with these bikes are really poor, so be prepared to find one that you like. The Selle Italia X3 Boost that arrived with mine gave me lower back pain just looking at it, so I immediately switched it out for my currently-beloved Ergon SMC Core saddle . Ribble does have options to upgrade when you order the bike, but you’re probably better off finding one elsewhere.

Highlights of the Ribble Endurance SL Disc

Before I could even ride the bike, I had to get the seatpost cut, which I wasn’t prepared for. Ribble seems to only make one seatpost length, even for its shortest frame sizes, so if you’re a size Small or under, be ready to have a shop cut the post. It is crucial you have this done by someone who knows what they’re doing because the main battery for the di2 system lives in the seatpost.

Once up and running, it’s clear this bike is more than ready for long-distance riding . I opted for an easy ten miles just to break things in, and the Ribble Endurance SL Disc was ready to easily rip another 15 or 20. It’s spritely, cruise-worthy, and comfortable enough for enduring over 50-mile days with the local cycling club.

The Schwalbe’s were plenty grippy through the first two initial rides, even on wet roads, and the wheelset felt more than capable through all of the bumps and nooks, dodging down trees and debris following a recent wind storm.

I’ve had a bit of experience with a (top-line) di2 system on a previous test bike, but at the time, I simply wasn’t experienced enough of a rider to fully understand the value and potential of going that route. My Ribble CGR SL gravel bike has Shimano’s mechanical 105 groupset, so shifting (every pun intended) to di2 was a logical next step. So far, I’m impressed. Every shift has been smooth and clean, and I really feel I’m shifting more efficiently and with more purpose. I get the most feel from this coming down inclines of any kind as I move through gears. The switch is responsive and I have more control during my descents. However, getting to this point was a bit of a headache (more below).

Criticisms of the Ribble Endurance SL Disc

The number one criticism I have about this bike isn’t even directly related to Ribble. Shimano has almost no consumer-focused directions on how to use and maintain a di2 system. For someone like me who wants to take the next step into more serious road biking (including learning more complex maintenance), Shimano doesn’t have much more than a dealer manual available. If you’re considering di2, please follow and read Better Shifting . He’s the undeniable source for all things di2, keeps up with the changes in technology, and has an excellent introductory guide to the 105 system.

As for this Ribble bike, I don’t have too many complaints beyond that there are unique eccentricities of buying from a DTC brand that also makes many of their own parts. For example, the lack of third-party bike accessories . I’ve been looking for a new GPS mount for my bike computer, and it turns out that because of the spacing on the handlebars on the S and below sizes, only the one from Ribble will work. They’ve just redesigned it and I have one on order, so I have yet to report on installation.

Ribble continues to suffer from supply chain delays like the rest of the bike industry, so be prepared to wait multiple months (if not longer) for a bike. It’s wise to peruse their Available Now page to see if an Endurance SL Disc is available.

The Verdict: Should You Buy a Ribble Endurance SL Disc?

At the price point and feature list of this Ribble bike, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better value for this caliber of road bike. Ribble has done a really nice job making a bike that definitely feels like the right step up for someone who is getting more serious about road biking. It’s a logical move into something more capable and a bike you can grow with as a rider. That “feel” is in how the frame, cockpit, wheels, and group all work together to create a compelling package. Even if di2 isn’t in the cards, there are still great mechanical choices to match up with this particular frame.

Ribble Endurance SL Disc

Buy Now at Ribble

$3,646,99
Buy Now

Available to customize however you choose.

How We Tested the Ribble Endurance SL Disc

This Ribble bike review is meant to be a holistic look at the Endurance SL Disc. I chose not to get into the minutiae of gear ratios, weight savings, or other very cycling-specific points here, because, frankly, I don’t have the bike knowledge yet to judge those very specific details.

What I prioritized instead was this Ribble bike as one of the first offerings with Shimano’s new wireless 105 di2 (Digital Integrated Intelligence) shifting, a significant entry point and a more budget-conscious choice to get into wireless control. Above all, I considered the bike as a whole and landed on this being a great day-to-day road ride compared to looking at every small detail for a more bike-savvy audience.

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

My Friends Keep Buying These Boots After Seeing Me Wear Them

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I can’t tell you how many different kinds of boots I’ve worn in the last handful of years but it’s upwards of three dozen. And the thing is, many of them are good, but only a handful of them are really special — and when it comes to footwear, special is what makes an impression. Through all the Chelsea boots, the combat boots, and even the sneaker sole boots I’ve received, I keep coming back to the Beckett Simonon Dowler Boots in the...
SPY

Reviewed: Meet the New Single-Serve Coffee Machine Had Me Throw Out My Keurig

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’ve been a fan of the best Keurig coffee makers but for one reason and one reason only — they’re convenient. I’ve never been wowed by the taste, and after testing a number of Keurig coffee makers in my time, I’ve come to personally decide that the K-Supreme Plus SMART is the only unit worth buying due to its performance level. Anything else? Not necessarily for me. Nonetheless, I’ve stayed a brand loyalist to Keurig simply because I hadn’t found anything better. That’s...
SPY

Say Goodbye to Dryness and Hello to Smooth, Radiant Skin With The Best Exfoliating Gloves For 2023

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Body exfoliating is an important step in self-care, and what better way to smooth your skin than with the best pair of exfoliating gloves? Exfoliating removes dead cells from the outer layer of your skin. It helps unclog pores, brighten skin, and helps products like lotion and self tanner penetrate the skin. A great pair of exfoliating gloves makes it easy to buff off these dead skin cells, revealing a smoother and more radiant beneath. They are also beneficial for treating ingrown hairs...
yankodesign.com

Top 10 essential outdoor gear you need on your 2023 camping adventures

Getting back to the basics is always fun, especially if it involves heading outdoors, soaking up some sun, and enjoying the best of what nature has to offer. If you’re someone who loves camping and embarking on outdoor adventures, then you definitely need a few outdoor essentials by your side once you leave your house! You need products that help you get down and dirty, live life on the road, and tackle the moodiness of the elements. And, we’ve put together a collection of handy, reliable, and trustworthy outdoor gear that are the sidekicks you need next time you go camping. From an Edison bulb-inspired flashlight that emits a warm glow to a MagSafe-compatible power bank that is all set to go camping with you – these fun and functional camping designs are all you need for your next glamping trip in 2023!
TheDailyBeast

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

Toyota Engine Oil Switching Advice You Must Follow Warning

Is it okay to switch the type of engine oil you use in your Toyota? Here’s the latest on a Toyota engine oil question one owner asked a Toyota expert if in fact whether they were ruining their engine by doing this. Plus, find out what is the maximum number of miles you really should wait before changing your oil and why manufacturers mislead owners about this point; and, why Toyota is now switching to SAE 0W-16 oil!
Carscoops

Mahindra Major Shows A Hummer H2 That Size Doesn’t Always Matter

Most people would assume that a Hummer H2 is a better off-roader than a pint-sized Mahindra Major, based around the original Jeep CJ3B. In this case, however, it was the Mahindra that was better suited to a river crossing in India. This clip was shared to YouTube a few months...
SPY

Reviewed: The Amazon Fire TV (3rd Gen) is a Smart Upgrade, But Only For Some

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The sheer volume of smart home Amazon devices can be hard to parse, but there are plenty among them that are worth both your attention and money. One of the areas in which they have quite well-covered is the smart streaming devices like the Amazon Fire TV Cube, and we’ve had a lot of time with the 3rd Gen iteration of this device, and we’ve got thoughts on it. The Amazon Fire TV Cube has ranked among some of the best streaming...
SPY

Tired Of Expensive Cable TV? Secret Coupon Code Shaves 64% Off this HDTV Antenna For Free TV

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. In the age of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, many people have opted to forgo traditional cable TV altogether. There are still plenty of us, however, that either prefer old-school TV or like to have it in addition to our favorite streaming subscriptions. It’s nice to come home at the end of the day and flip on the local news or maybe an NFL game, but the cost of cable is often outrageous, let alone justifiable. That’s why we were so...
SPY

Nearly Half the Cost of the Newest Model, the 9th Gen Apple iPad Is a Steal at Under $250

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Tablets have been with us for quite a while, and now, they’re more useful than ever. You can use your tablet for gaming, watching movies on the go, helping your child get a head start on learning, and even working.  If you’ve been looking for a good tablet, you’re in luck! Best Buy is having a flash sale on a 64 GB iPad for $80.00 off its original price. This deal won’t last long, so act fast if you’re interested. There are plenty of...
SPY

Get In Here Plant Lovers — Indoor Plants Are Up To 49% Off Today

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Nothing makes your house feel more like a home than a beautiful indoor plant. Indoor plants are not only a great addition to your decor, but they also have been proven to purify the air in a room and improve your mood. Right now, interested shoppers can get select Costa Indoor Plants up to 49% off. This is a stellar deal and a great way to spruce your home up in the new year. This sale includes many popular types of indoor plants, many...
SPY

Aluminum-Free Deodorant for Men Fights Moisture and Body Odor Without Blocking Sweat

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you don’t like the idea of something physically stopping you from sweating, then you need an aluminum-free deodorant for men. Even though natural deodorants and aluminum-free deodorants aren’t as effective at stopping sweat as antiperspirants (which rely on aluminum compounds), thanks to innovative formulas in recent years, they’re a lot better than they used to be and just as good at covering up body odor. How does aluminum-free deodorant work? Aluminum-free deodorant can work many different ways, depending on the active ingredients. First,...
SPY

Constantly Losing Your Glasses? This EyeBuyDirect Deal Is For You

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. There’s never been a better time to be the kind of person who sits on their glasses. That’s because there are a ton of cheap places to buy glasses, including Zenni, GlassesUSA, and Warby Parker. One of our favorites is EyeBuyDirect, which has a wide range of styles and handy features like a virtual try-on tool. Right now, the already affordable brand is offering great discounts on all of its styles for its Buy More, Save More event. You’ll get 20% off...
SPY

The Best Products for Hyperpigmentation I Use to Fight My Annoying Patchiness

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents Different Ways to Fight Hyperpigmentation Related to Aging Prioritize Vitamin C in the Morning Prioritize Retinol in the Evening Do a Monthly Peel and Weekly Exfoliation Incorporate LED Therapy Try Spot Treatments Use SPF Every. Single. Day. Different Ways to Fight Hyperpigmentation Related to Aging Prioritize Vitamin C in the Morning Prioritize Retinol in the Evening Do a Monthly Peel and Weekly Exfoliation View More There are many joys that come with aging, like wisdom, perspective, and maybe even a padded savings account. But there is also a fair share of agony...
makeuseof.com

The Best Heated Gloves for the Winter

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Maybe you're someone who suffers from bad circulation during the colder months? Perhaps you work out in the cold for long stretches of time? Whoever you are, you're almost certainly going to reap the benefits of a pair of heated gloves during the colder months.
SPY

First Look: Ampere Dusk Sport Smart Sunglasses Merge Sporty Style With High Tech

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Although there has been some advancements in eyewear tech, like the Bose Smart Sunglasses and Ray-Ban Stories for instance, few have ventured into merging smart and performance tech in the eyewear arena. Ampere took on this feat and unveiled their Dusk Sport Smart Sunglasses at CES 2023.  Smart Sunglasses are gaining popularity, and we can’t wait to get our hands on the Dusk Sport Smart Sunglasses later this year. Before we are able to get into the nitty gritty of hands-on testing, we...
SPY

Blast Off Sale: Nerf Guns Are Marked Down Like Never Before

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. There are two things we love at SPY. One is a sale, and the other is a sale on some of our favorite pastimes, including NERF guns. And if you’re like us and enjoy a little nostalgia every once in a while, get in on this action: Amazon is running a remarkable sale on variations of the popular 90s Hasbro toy. And to your delight, we’ve never seen the price tags drop this low. Shoppers have an opportunity to receive more than 60%...
Outsider.com

Furious Owl Attacks Skiers, Forces Multiple Trail Closures

Cross-country skiers in the Overlander Ski Club have been receiving a little extra adrenaline than they bargained for as of late, and not from the rush of gliding through a winter wonderland. The club closed four ski trails last week thanks to continued attacks from a “very aggressive” great horned owl stalking the slopes.
SPY

Having a Beard Is Just Buccal Fat Removal for Men

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’m all over social media so much so that I have to talk to my therapist about it. It’s becoming slightly problematic. But, because I can’t keep my grubby little fingers off of my iPhone, I’m at least really in the know when it comes to pop culture and drama surrounding it. And right now, nobody will shut up about buccal fat removal. Just type “buccal fat removal” into the TikTok search bar and you’ll see what I mean. As explained by PlasticSurgery.org,...
SPY

SPY

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy