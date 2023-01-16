Read full article on original website
Gunna Makes First Post Since Jail Release, Shouts Out Young Thug
The Georgia rapper spent seven months behind bars last year before entering an Alford plea. Following his release from Georgia’s Fulton County Jail last month, Gunna has taken to his social media to break his silence. Sharing a photo of himself sitting on a couch, the “pushin P” rapper...
Rapper Young Thug’s Brother Avoids Prison with Plea Deal in Wide-Ranging Georgia RICO Case
The brother of a Grammy award-winning rapper has pleaded guilty to racketeering charge, but he won’t see any more time behind bars. Quantavious “Unfoonk” Grier, the brother of fellow rapper Jerry Lamar “Young Thug” Williams, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in a wide-ranging RICO case out of Fulton County, Georgia. As part of the deal, Grier avoids prison time: he was sentenced to 12 years, which was commuted to two years of time served and 10 years on probation, records show.
Young Thug's Brother Reacts To Snitching Allegations After Taking Plea Deal
Numerous people named in the RICO indictment along with Young Thug have taken plea deals in the days leading up to his trial, including his own brother. According to a report WSB-TV published on Tuesday, December 20, Quantavious Grier, who goes by Unfoonk, reportedly pleaded guilty to one count of violating RICO Act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property. Unfoonk was released from custody shortly after accepting a plea deal, but was instantly met with snitching accusations. He hit up his Instagram Story on Tuesday night to address those who think he threw Thugger under the bus.
Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations
Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested, Accused of Threatening Relative with Knife and Hammer
Orlando Brown's relative told police he'd been letting the former "That's So Raven" star stay at his home because he didn't want Brown to stay in a homeless shelter Former That's So Raven star Orlando Brown was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge Thursday after allegedly threatening a relative with a hammer and knife. An arrest report from police in Lima, Ohio, alleges that a person who said he was Brown's relative told police that Brown had been going "crazy" inside a residence and "came at him with a hammer and...
Kirk Franklin's Estranged Son Calls Out Gospel Singer For Leaving Him Out Of Family Christmas Card Months After Jail Release
Gospel singer Kirk Franklin was not exactly singing Hallelujah when his estranged son accused him on social media of intentionally leaving him off of the family Christmas card following his release from jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. In June, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Kerrion Franklin had been released from behind bars, where he had spent two months after being hit with a plethora of old legal woes. Since his stint in jail, the father and son have had a strained relationship that evidently made its way to the family holiday card. Kerrion called out his father on his Instagram story. The...
R. Kelly Sold Rights to His Albums to Aaliyah’s Family to Avoid Arrest Over Illegal Marriage
R. Kelly’s seedy past continues to come to light. The final installment of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly aired on January 2 and 3rd and revealed the agreement Kelly made with Aaliyah’s family to avoid having them press charges after he married the late singer when she was just 15.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Pardison ‘Pardi’ Fontaine Speaks Out In Support Of Women Ahead Of A Verdict In Tory Lanez Trial
Megan The Stallion's boyfriend Pardi speaks out ahead of the verdict in the Tory Lanez trial and gives encouragement to women who suffered injustices.
Cardi B Appears in N.Y.C. Court as She's Given Deadline Extension to Finish Community Service
The rapper was required to complete 15 days of community service as part of a plea deal, and now has until March 1 to do so Cardi B has been given an extra month and a half to complete the community service she was given as part of a plea deal stemming from a 2018 strip club brawl in Queens, New York. The "Wap" rapper, 30, was photographed on Tuesday in Queens County Criminal Court, where she was given until March 1 to complete her required 15 days of community service. "Personally and...
Lil Nas X Reveals That He Is The Father Of A Baby Boy
Ever since the release of his 20`19 smash hit “Old Town Road”, whose remix with Billy Ray Cyrus went 16x platinum, Lil Nas X has not only become an international superstar, but has become an integral representative of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the Georgia native has announced that he is a father of a baby boy and he will no longer “hide him.”
Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Believed To Be Drug Overdose: Report
RIP to another hip-hop icon, taken long before their time. Another industry veteran gone too soon. Though she made it to 2023, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo tragically lost her life on the first day of the year. Reports came out on Sunday (January 1) evening, revealing that the 43-year-old is no longer with us. Her cause of death was not known at the time.
Angela Simmons And Yo Gotti Display Sexy PDA And Their Chemistry Has Us Swooning: ‘You Are All I Need And More’
Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti are in love! The couple made their relationship ‘IG Official’ with stylish snapshots of themselves dressed to the nines. Keep scrolling to see how the lovebirds rang in the New Year with coordinated fashions and plenty of PDA!. “You are all I need...
Tay-K Pleads For 'Second Chance At Adulthood' Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence
Tay-K has asked for a “second chance at adulthood” while serving a 55-year prison bid for murder, claiming race was a factor behind his lengthy sentence. The “Race” rapper shared several tweets from behind bars on Thursday (January 5) speaking out against his decades-long imprisonment. The 22-year-old argued that he should have been tried as a juvenile instead of an adult and claimed if he was white his punishment wouldn’t have been as severe.
Kevin’s Kinks: Kevin Gates Reveals He Loves for His Women to Urinate in His Mouth
Kevin Gates never holds back about his sexual lifestyle. In his latest interview, Gates speaks on the Fancy Talk Show podcast and well, the talk wasn’t particularly fancy. The Louisiana rapper reveals he loves urination during sex, specifically in his mouth. Gates referred to the act as “beautiful.”
TLC Star Arrested on Robbery and Assault Charges
Former Unexpected star Matthew Blevins, infamous for getting two girls named Hailey pregnant during Season 3, was arrested last week in Kentucky and is currently being charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor assault. Blevins was booked on Dec. 28 by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections, according to Starcasm. He posted his bond on Dec. 30 and was released with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 6. He is facing a felony charge of second-degree robbery and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault, according to Blevins' booking information and court records, per Starcasm. While the specific allegations against Blevins are still pending, these are the Kentucky statutes describing the charges:
Big Scarr’s Sister Says Gucci Mane’s $20,000 for Scarr’s Funeral Only Helped With Flowers and Obituaries
The drama surrounding how much Gucci Mane contributed to the funeral arraignments for his late artist Big Scarr continues to play out online. Now, Scarr's sister is claiming the $20,000 Guwop paid to the funeral home for the Memphis rapper's funeral was not sufficient. On Monday (Jan. 9), Big Scarr's...
The State Wants Lil Wayne & Birdman To Testify Against Young Thug
The state’s witness list includes 372 names, such as Lil Wayne, Birdman, and Rich Homie Quan. The jury selection process in the YSL RICO case begins today. Per WSB-TV’s Michael Seidan, the State revealed a list of potential witnesses that could testify against Young Thug, including a few high-profile names.
Boosie Badazz Wants Pardon From Louisiana Governor Following Meek Mill News
Boosie Badazz has made it clear he wants a pardon from the state of Louisiana a day after congratulating Meek Mill for getting one himself. On Sunday (January 15), Boosie took to his Twitter to ask the state to pardon him for all his past legal issues. The Louisiana native kept his request fairly simple and asked for a pardon.
Janet Jackson Sued Over Alleged $200k Debt To Ex-Business Managers, Singer's Lawyer Fires Back
UPDATE (1/7) - Jackson's powerhouse lawyer, Ronald Richards, tells RadarOnline.com, "We have been working with a distant former manager who referred a bill to collections that was resolved years ago due some errors that were made with Mr. Jackson’s account. If the case was assigned for collections and they are suing as the assignee, they will be in for a big surprise as the claim is past the statute of limitations and was resolved years ago before the firm was bought out.He added, "We will vigorously defend the action and bring a cross-complaint against the actual management firm. ...
Tay-K Says He's Being Treated Like A 'Hamster' In Prison Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence
Tay-K is having a tough time in prison, likening his treatment behind bars to that of a “hamster” or “ferret.”. The 22-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday (January 17) to let fans know things aren’t going too well for him inside. According to Tay, he’s at “war within” and the correctional officers aren’t making it any better for him.
