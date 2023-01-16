Read full article on original website
alternativeswatch.com
Performance gap widens as HFs look to stem further capital withdrawals
The gap between the best and worst performing hedge funds is now at its biggest since the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis, according to the latest PivotalPath Composite Index . . . Continue Reading. Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and benefits including daily/weekly/monthly newsletters.
alternativeswatch.com
PE, VC funds raise over $46 billion despite valuation woes
Private market fundraising was led once again by private equity and venture capital firms that saw inflows of over $46 billion in December 2022, according to the Alternatives Watch Research Manager Scorecard . . . Continue Reading. Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and...
alternativeswatch.com
San Francisco pension adds to private markets
There's been no letup in alternative investment activity at the San Francisco City and County Employees’ Retirement System (SFERS), as the $33 billion has added six funds in recent months . . . Continue Reading. Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and benefits...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Expert advice on budgeting, stretching tax refund, paying down debt
In the month of January, many of us are looking at our finances for the rest of the year. And with tax season upon us, it's important to know how to best use your refund. Robert Persichitte, an associate finance professor of accounting at Metropolitan State University Denver, gave CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White a breakdown on First at 4."What gets me out of bed in the morning, I'm one of those people, where I care about the issue of people getting ripped off," Persichitte he said. "Or someone who's unscrupulous trying to take advantage of somebody," he explained. Persichitte says...
alternativeswatch.com
B Capital raises over $2bn for latest fund
B Capital closed its third venture growth fund at $2.1 billion with a focus on the enterprise, fintech and healthcare technology sectors. The $6.3 billion New York venture firm plans to leverage its growth investment capabilities across the globe in the close of Growth Fund III, with an emphasis on the U.S. and Asia. This latest fund close comes on the heels of the $250 million fund raise for its early-stage venture fund in July.
alternativeswatch.com
Audax attracts $4.5bn for direct lending
Audax Private Debt closed its second direct lending fund with $3 billion of committed capital, building up its platform in the space to $4.5 billion, officials said. Audax Direct Lending Solutions Fund II (DLS Fund II) is focused on providing debt capital to middle market companies providing senior secured unitranche and stretch senior financings. The offering, officials said, is complementary to other financing solutions under the $20 billion firm’s umbrella. Actively investing through its second fund, the firm has issued $1.6 billion of loan commitments to date.
