Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
a-z-animals.com
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the California Couple That Found $10M Worth of Buried Gold Coins
Discover the California Couple That Found $10M Worth of Buried Gold Coins. As kids, many of us dreamed of finding large bags of treasure. We read them in books and even played treasure hunts to simulate these fantasies. What we thought could only happen in our wildest imaginations was the reality of a California couple who found $10 million worth of rare gold coins buried underneath their property. This incredible story completely checks out our childhood fantasies. The couple, who have chosen to remain anonymous, was walking on their property and saw something that made them start digging until they found several buckets of gold coins. According to the California couple, they’d walked past that spot for years, not realizing there was $10M worth of gold coins underground. The eight cans of coins they dug out contained 1,427 gold coins. Experts believe it to be the most valuable coin discovery in US history.
a-z-animals.com
California Clash: Who Emerges Victorious in a Black Bear vs. Mountain Lion Battle?
California Clash: Who Emerges Victorious in a Black Bear vs. Mountain Lion Battle?. Black bears and mountain lions are among the top predators in the animal kingdom. Each one is a “king” in its own right. Fighting in the animal kingdom is as common as you have among humans. Animals can fight for territory, food, or a thousand other reasons. If you’ve ever wondered which animal is likely to emerge victorious in a black bear vs. mountain lion battle, here’s a breakdown of how the showdown might go.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Camouflaged Great White Shark Stalk an Unsuspecting Diver
Watch a Camouflaged Great White Shark Stalk an Unsuspecting Diver. Cameras like the GoPro have opened up the underwater world for all of us. Now, there are numerous videos shot by amateur and professional divers from oceans around the world. In these recordings, we get to see the most beautiful underwater sights but some, like this particular clip, have some scary scenes as well!
a-z-animals.com
Meet Barivel: The World’s Biggest House Cat
When it comes to house cats, Barivel the cat is a pretty big deal! This massive man set the 2018 Guinness World Record for being the longest cat out there, which brought him thousands of adoring fans and global recognition. We want to introduce you to the details of the...
a-z-animals.com
Tiger Swallowtail Caterpillar
Immature tiger swallowtail caterpillars resemble bird droppings. This is to throw would-be predators off. Continue Reading after the facts...
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Fearless House Cat Go Nose-to-Nose With a Mountain Lion
Watch This Fearless House Cat Go Nose-to-Nose With a Mountain Lion. Some households keep dogs to scare away intruders – be they animal or human. But do you want to see a house cat being braver than a guard dog? And pretty effective too! That’s what you get in this memorable video shot in a house in the mountains outside Julian, California.
a-z-animals.com
9 Types Of Moody Black Roses
The color black has long been linked with mystery, decay, and death. Examples include being the “black sheep” of the family, the black plague, and the underworld. Roses in general are a representation of love and warmth, as well as beauty, health, and romance. The mysterious and the beautiful are combined in the black rose, a mixture of two opposites.
a-z-animals.com
7 Dinosaurs that Lived in Alaska (And Where to See Fossils Today)
7 Dinosaurs that Lived in Alaska (And Where to See Fossils Today) Alaska is a very large state with a rich history in terms of human settlements and prehistoric creatures. This state was home to woolly mammoths and giant marine reptiles like Megalneusaurus, but dinosaurs also roamed this vast area. Today, we will explore seven different dinosaurs that lived in Alaska. We’ll talk about what types of creatures they were, what fossil evidence exists, and where you can see those fossils in the state.
a-z-animals.com
The 7 Best American Journey Foods on Chewy Today
This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Every pet deserves the best chance at life. But, like humans, they need a wholesome, well-balanced diet to live long,...
Some Pitcher Plants Evolved to Consume Animal Waste
I can remember the moment when, as a child, I learned that some plants had evolved to eat animals. Needless to say, I thought that this was amazing, and promptly purchased a Venus flytrap — which, not long thereafter, went hungry and died. Still, the concept of carnivorous plants threw a lot of things in my brain into disarray while also upending any concept of a food chain I might have had at the time.
a-z-animals.com
Epic Battles: The Largest Nile Crocodile Ever vs. a Saltwater Crocodile
Epic Battles: The Largest Nile Crocodile Ever vs. a Saltwater Crocodile. Saltwater crocodiles are the largest crocodile species in the world. They also have a very fearsome reputation stemming from their aggression. The Nile crocodile is smaller on average, but it kills hundreds if not thousands of people every year. That makes us wonder, what would happen if we evened up the fight? Let’s see what happens in a fight between the largest Nile crocodile ever vs. a saltwater crocodile.
a-z-animals.com
See a Lion Casually Sneak Into a Safari Lodge and Relax by the Pool
See a Lion Casually Sneak Into a Safari Lodge and Relax by the Pool. You probably thought that going on safari is all about joining animals in their habitats. But according to this lion, it also means that they can join you in yours! In fact, as far as this lion is concerned, the safari lodge pool is actually part of their territory and they can do what they like in it!
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Curious Alligator Launch Itself In the Air and Catch a Flying Drone
Watch a Curious Alligator Launch Itself In the Air and Catch a Flying Drone. Drones are increasingly used to capture nature but here we have a unique example of nature capturing a drone! Over one million people have already viewed this little alligator launch itself out of the water and snap at a small drone that has been hovering above the water. The drone is dragged under the water but what happens after that is unknown!
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Elephant Protect Its Family By Hurling a Tree Limb at a Charging Rhino
Watch This Elephant Protect Its Family By Hurling a Tree Limb at a Charging Rhino. Who needs to pay for a boxing match when we have footage like what you’re about to see? Being immersed in nature is one of the greatest joys of being alive. A group of tourists had the opportunity to witness a once-in-a-lifetime moment when two animals weren’t getting along.
a-z-animals.com
When Did Woolly Mammoths Go Extinct?
There are few mega-fauna (huge animals) that are as interesting or famous as the woolly mammoth. These gargantuan creatures were alive for humans to see, but not recently enough for anyone living in the past few hundred years to remember. Still, these cold-roaming giants did exist and have an extremely unique history and relationship with humanity, especially when it comes to their extinction. Today, we will be exploring some of that history to answer the question: When did woolly mammoths go extinct? The answer might surprise you! Let’s get started.
a-z-animals.com
Are Pothos Plants Toxic To Cats Or Dogs?
Pothos plants are a popular favorite for houseplant enthusiasts due to their resilient nature and lovely trailing vines. However, if you share your home with dogs or cats, you may be wondering if pothos plants are toxic to your furry companions. The short answer is yes, although the pothos toxicity level is generally not severe.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Lucky Boaters Spot a Rare Pink Dolphin
You read that right. A pink dolphin! Already, dolphins are wondrous creatures to witness when out on the water but imagine spotting not just one but two incredibly rare pink dolphins while out boating. This is the Amazon River dolphin and you can find it in different places like Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador, and Brazil, where the boaters were when they encountered the ones in the video.
Comments / 0