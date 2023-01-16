Read full article on original website
Aroldis Chapman reportedly turned down more lucrative offer to sign with Royals
The Kansas City Royals made an intriguing free-agent splash on Thursday, agreeing to a contract with former New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman. Chapman reportedly signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal, but according to nj.com's Randy Miller, the desire to close led the 34-year-old to turn down more lucrative offers.
Yardbarker
Former Cubs Pitcher Announces Retirement
Veteran right-hander David Phelps announced his retirement after a 10-year career which began in 2012 with the New York Yankees. Phelps, a 14th round draft pick by the Yankees in ’08, finished his career with a 34-40 record, 3.80 ERA and seven saves. Phelps pitched for seven teams, including...
Yardbarker
Freddie Freeman: Dodgers Ownership Made Trevor Bauer Decision
After reportedly exploring a potential Trevor Bauer trade for more than two weeks, the Los Angeles Dodgers made the decision to provide the right-hander with his unconditional release on January 12. The Dodgers were put on the clock in late December when an independent arbitrator reduced Bauer’s suspension from 324...
Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
batterypower.com
This Day Braves History: Hall of Famer Don Sutton passes away
1943 - The Boston Braves release veteran outfielders Paul Waner and Johnny Cooney. 1978 - Eddie Mathews is elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA. The former third baseman is named on 301 of 379 ballots. 2021 - Hall of Famer Don Sutton, a 300-game winner, passes away...
dallasexpress.com
Rangers Sign Hall of Famer’s Son
The Rangers announced they signed the son of a former Ranger and Hall of Fame member on Saturday, one of 17 international players the team inked over the weekend. “A new professional baseball player in the family,” Vladimir Guerrero Sr. posted on social media. “Congrats to my son Pablo on signing with the Texas Rangers.”
NBC Sports
Ex-Giant Belt cracks cruel joke on almost signing with Dodgers
If there’s anything worse than the Giants parting ways with the only remaining player from their 2012 and 2014 World Series title teams, it’s having that player sign with their rival Los Angeles Dodgers. After a long, chaotic free agency process, Brandon Belt explained how close he was...
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yardbarker
Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star?
The Los Angeles Angels may be continuing their shopping spree. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that the Angels are showing a lot of interest in veteran catcher Gary Sanchez. The 30-year-old Sanchez remains an unsigned free agent after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez began his...
Mariners bringing in former rival All-Star
The Seattle Mariners have successfully recruited a player who used to give them headaches in divisional play. Seattle announced Thursday that they have signed veteran infielder Tommy La Stella to a one-year contract. La Stella is getting a Major League deal. The 33-year-old La Stella made an All-Star team with the AL West rival Los... The post Mariners bringing in former rival All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market
The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Rumors: Chris Woodward Returning To Organization In Front Office Role
The Los Angeles Dodgers coaching staff has enjoyed plenty of continuity under manager Dave Roberts, but Chris Woodward was part of change over a two-year period. After working as Dodgers third base coach from 2016-2018, Woodward was hired by the Texas Rangers to become their new manager. He credited the “forward-thinking” Dodgers organization for helping him prepare to become a Major League manager, and regularly spoke highly of his time in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have big plans for No. 1 prospect in Spring Training
The New York Yankees are preparing to sift through a number of infielders during spring training to determine the starting unit. Gleyber Torres projects to be the starting second baseman, and Anthony Rizzo at first base, but shortstop and third base are open for the taking. A position battle that...
Rangers Name Minor League Affiliates Staffs
The Texas Rangers have completed staffing for Round Rock, Frisco, Hickory and Down East for the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
Yankees Checked in on This Veteran Infielder in Free Agency
The Yankees have "checked in" on free agent infielder Josh Harrison this offseason, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Harrison, 35, slashed .256/.317/.370 over 119 games with the White Sox last season, his 12th MLB season. His 98 wRC+ was just two ticks below the league average and Harrison produced plus-6 defensive runs saved while spending the majority of his time on defense at second and third base.
JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job
J.J. Watt is stepping away from the NFL as a player, but that does not mean he still won’t have an influence on the game. Watt on Friday tweeted his support of one assistant coach to become a head coach. In response to a report that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans had interviewed... The post JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rangers Sign Jacob Barnes To Minor League Deal
The Rangers announced four minor league deals today, with three of them being the previously reported deals for catcher Sandy León as well as right-handers Kyle Funkhouser and Zack Littell. The fourth deal is with right-hander Jacob Barnes. All four players will receive invitations to major league Spring Training.
nfltraderumors.co
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves
The Dallas Cowboys announced four roster moves on Thursday for their playoff game against the 49ers. Cowboys signed DB Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad. Cowboys placed CB Mackensie Alexander on the practice squad injured reserve. Cowboys designated WR Simi Fehoko and LB Devin Harper to return. Alexander, 29, is...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Dallas Stars
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late but there remains interest. TSN: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late and coach Dean Evason made him a healthy scratch to hopefully get him playing the way he can. Dreger adds he’s not the first higher-paid player to be scratched and that there is still trade interest in him.
