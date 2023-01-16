Read full article on original website
Related
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Actor Leslie Jordan’s cause of death revealed
Actor-comedian Leslie Jordan suffered “sudden cardiac dysfunction” before his vehicle crashed into the side of a building in October, medical officials said Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, hardening of the arteries also contributed to the Oct. 24 death of Jordan, 67, who was pronounced dead at the scene in Hollywood, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Comments / 0