Pittsfield police seek help identifying two suspects believed to be involved in Ski Area incident
The Pittsfield Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying two suspects.
K9 Officer Helps Track Down Western Massachusetts Domestic Violence Suspect
Dogs are not only man's best friend, but also invaluable colleagues to Massachusetts law enforcement. According to information released by the Massachusetts State Police, a K9 officer played a vital role in tracking down a domestic assault suspect in Holyoke, Massachusetts earlier this week. Just after 6:15 Monday evening, Massachusetts...
Pittsfield Police searching for missing teenager
The Pittsfield Police department is currently searching for a missing 14-year-old and is asking the public for help. Sergio Ponce is approximately 5'8", and weighs roughly 130 pounds.
theberkshireedge.com
Pittsfield Police Department looking for individuals involved in Bousquet Ski Area incident
Pittsfield — The city’s Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who are believed to have been involved in an incident at the Bousquet Ski Area on Saturday, Jan. 14. Additionally, the department has provided two photos of the vehicle that the...
Missing Pittsfield teenager found safely
The Pittsfield Police Department has announced that 14-year-old Sergio Ponce has been found safe. Ponce was originally reported missing on Monday after Pittsfield Police asked the public for help.
WNYT
Police in East Greenbush solve decades old Violet Filkins murder case
A cold case murder in Rensselaer County going back 28 years has now been solved. Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins was found bludgeoned to death inside the living room of her East Greenbush apartment on Aug. 19, 1994. For 28 years, her murder went unsolved, but NewsChannel 13 has learned...
WNYT
Berkshire County armed robbery under investigation
An armed robbery in a Berkshire County store is under investigation. A masked person displayed a handgun at the East Lee Package Store and Deli Sunday night. The suspect is at large. Three employees were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be evaluated and were later released, the Lee Police...
Court again delays homicide trial of former Westfield Police Detective Brian Fanion
SPRINGFIELD — The start of the jury trial of former Westfield Police Detective Brian Fanion has again been delayed by one month after it had previously been scheduled to begin Jan. 23. The homicide trial is now scheduled to begin Feb. 21 at Hampden County Superior Court in Springfield,...
Person arrested after domestic incident, police chase
Troy police are investigating after a U-Haul crashed on the Northway after a traffic stop.
westernmassnews.com
Man pleads not guilty after shooting uncle at West Springfield gas station
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect involved in a deadly shooting in West Springfield was arraigned at Springfield District Court on Tuesday. 21-year-old Paul Roberts pleaded not guilty in connection to the shooting that happened at a gas station on Memorial Avenue just after 1 p.m. Monday. The victim...
Police: Truck pulled from Mohawk was stolen in 1983
Although it was not linked to the disappearance of Samantha Humphrey, the truck pulled from the Mohawk River last week has a history of its own, according to a spokesperson for Schenectady Police.
Driver arrested after drugs, gun found in vehicle on I-91 in Hatfield during traffic stop for expired registration
A Vermont man was arrested by State Police on I-91 in Hatfield last week following a traffic stop.
WNYT
CAUGHT ON CAM: Brazen thieves steal pricey paintings from Pittsfield bar
Two paintings at the Methuselah Bar and Lounge on North Street in Pittsfield were stolen. A reward is offered for information leading to their return.
SP: Local HS teacher sends inappropriate images to child
A teacher from Averill Park High School has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a child under 17 and sending them indecent images. Peter Bertram of Nassau, 43, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Angry Rider Pulls Gun On Uber Driver At Colonie Hotel, Police Say
A dispute between an Uber driver and a passenger ended with the customer pulling a gun on the driver at a hotel in the region, authorities said. The Albany County incident happened at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Tru by Hilton in Colonie, located on Albany-Shaker Road, according to Colonie Police.
Bizarre birdhouse vandalism captured on security cam
TROY, N.Y. (News10)-Troy Police say they are trying to identify the person captured on security camera video smashing a decorative birdhouse display outside a Troy home. The homeowner spoke with News10’s Anya Tucker who told her it was a cherished, handmade birdhouse and that she doesn’t understand why anyone would do such a thing. “It was […]
Police: Drugged Cohoes man drives with 3 kids
A Cohoes man was nabbed by Watervliet Police on Monday, January 9, after he allegedly drove three kids around the city while high on an unnamed drug.
westernmassnews.com
1 person hospitalized following Deerfield hazmat incident
DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a hazardous materials incident Wednesday morning in Deerfield. Deerfield fire officials said that they were called to Pinenook Road for a report of a chemical mixture that was off-gassing. Hazmat team members were requested from South Deerfield and...
Albany duo arrested following storage unit burglaries
Two Albany residents were arrested for allegedly breaking into 91 storage units in Duanesburg and stealing from multiple. Edward Cruz Jr., 29, and Trista Lohmeyer, 28, each face a slew of charges.
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI, possession of heroin in Ripton
RIPTON — A 39-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested following a crash in Ripton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle had driven off the road into the river on US Route 125 at around 7:25 a.m. Witnesses called dispatch and told...
