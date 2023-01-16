ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

WSBS

K9 Officer Helps Track Down Western Massachusetts Domestic Violence Suspect

Dogs are not only man's best friend, but also invaluable colleagues to Massachusetts law enforcement. According to information released by the Massachusetts State Police, a K9 officer played a vital role in tracking down a domestic assault suspect in Holyoke, Massachusetts earlier this week. Just after 6:15 Monday evening, Massachusetts...
HOLYOKE, MA
WNYT

Berkshire County armed robbery under investigation

An armed robbery in a Berkshire County store is under investigation. A masked person displayed a handgun at the East Lee Package Store and Deli Sunday night. The suspect is at large. Three employees were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be evaluated and were later released, the Lee Police...
NEWS10 ABC

Bizarre birdhouse vandalism captured on security cam

TROY, N.Y. (News10)-Troy Police say they are trying to identify the person captured on security camera video smashing a decorative birdhouse display outside a Troy home. The homeowner spoke with News10’s Anya Tucker who told her it was a cherished, handmade birdhouse and that she doesn’t understand why anyone would do such a thing. “It was […]
TROY, NY
westernmassnews.com

1 person hospitalized following Deerfield hazmat incident

DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a hazardous materials incident Wednesday morning in Deerfield. Deerfield fire officials said that they were called to Pinenook Road for a report of a chemical mixture that was off-gassing. Hazmat team members were requested from South Deerfield and...
DEERFIELD, MA
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested for DUI, possession of heroin in Ripton

RIPTON — A 39-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested following a crash in Ripton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle had driven off the road into the river on US Route 125 at around 7:25 a.m. Witnesses called dispatch and told...
RIPTON, VT
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

