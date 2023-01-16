Read full article on original website
KLTV
Shelby County constable arrests man accused of stealing over $10K of fuel at Timpson Quick Stop
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in jail, arrested over what authorities say is a diesel fuel theft ring. Shelby County Constable for precinct five, Josh Tipton Says his office had been investigating the thefts for months. Tipton says these thefts at the Quick Stop in Timpson total for over $10,000.
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Jan. 1-7
• Drake Alexander Ryan, of Lone Star, was arrested by Morris County deputies for assault causing bodily injury/family violence.• Joshua ...
1 injured, 1 arrested in Angelina County after shooting
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is being treated at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound Tuesday night, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said there was a disturbance between the man and two women around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Spring Lake Drive, and as a result […]
Crime & Courts
Crime & Courts Subhead Arrests News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 08:03 Image ...
Documents: 4 Smith County Jail inmates accused of attacking fellow inmate, stealing his property
TYLER, Texas — Four Smith County Jail inmates have been charged with robbery for accusations of working together to beat up another inmate and steal his items, commissary and phone privileges, judicial records and documents show. Christopher Hardy, 28, Jerome Rutherford, 24, Joshua Meekings, 26, and Miguel Angel Hernandez,...
easttexasradio.com
Woman Shot In Diana
A Longview man is in the Upshur County Jail after a shooting in Diana. Deputies responded to the disturbance on Hwy 154 and found a 28-year-old woman from Center, TX, who someone had shot during the incident. They also fired gunshots at four other people at the residence, but they were not injured. Authorities charged 43-year-old Reginald Perry with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
KLTV
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
Case of former Smith County constable deputy accused of theft postponed until after ex-coworker's trial
TYLER, Texas — A former Smith County constable deputy accused of stealing while serving an eviction notice, who testified in the trial of her former boss, is prepared to do the same in the trial of her ex-coworker. Former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks is charged with official...
scttx.com
Extensive Investigation into Fuel Theft Leads to Arrest in Timpson; Over $1 million in Bonds Set
January 17, 2023 - A several month investigation into the alleged theft of a large quantity of fuel from a service station in Shelby County has resulted in the arrest of one individual by Shelby County Constables. The investigation culminated on Friday, January 13, 2023, in the arrest of an...
KLTV
Smith County DA gets continuance in case against former deputy constable
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County judge has granted a continuance in the case against a former deputy constable who testified against her employer in December. LaQuenda Rena Banks, 43, of Tyler, appeared in Judge Debby Gunter’s court on Tuesday. Banks is charged with theft and official oppression in connection with a theft case which occurred during an eviction in October of 2021.
KLTV
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 31 gallons of prescription Promethazine following a high-speed chase that began in their county, went through Rusk County, and ended in Panola County on Jan. 12. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22,...
3 people in custody after standoff situation in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested after a search warrant turned into a standoff situation in Cherokee County. Sheriff Brent Dickson with Cherokee County said a search warrant issued and executed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department on CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. The search warrant was issued for stolen property in the area.
KLTV
Longview man accused of shooting woman during family disturbance in Diana
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is in jail after officials say he shot a woman on Monday during a family disturbance. On Jan. 16 at 3:18 p.m., Upshur County deputies were called to a shooting in the 13000 block of SH 154E in Diana. When they got there they found that a 28-year-old woman from Center had been shot during a family disturbance. She is in a Longview hospital and is stable, the sheriff’s office says.
1 in custody following East Texas multi-county, high-speed chase
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person was detained after a high-speed chase that spanned four East Texas counties Wednesday night. According to Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, around 9:30 p.m., the chase started in Jacksonville when a vehicle headed west toward Palestine at speeds reaching 115 MPH. Constable...
2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
KLTV
Tyler man accused of burning child in tub wants trial
KTRE’s Avery Gorman reports on the remodeling project underway by The City of Chireno to create a senior center. The facility will be located in the back portion of the city’s current community center. 'Blue Blood Drive' held in honor of Panola County deputy killed in action. Updated:...
ktalnews.com
Missing Harrison County teen found in Carthage
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Harrison County Marshall Texas Sheriff’s Office located a missing teenager after releasing a request for public assistance. Officials say the 17-year-old girl was last seen walking away from her residence in south-central Harrison County. At the time, they believed she might be in the Marshall area.
inforney.com
K9's & Heroes founder arrested on animal cruelty charges following seizure of 20 animals in August
A Smith County nonprofit founder has been arrested on animal cruelty charges following a welfare check and investigation that began in August. Kym McRee, 64, of Arp, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Twenty...
Barricaded man taken into custody by SWAT team in Cherokee County
UPDATE- Law enforcement and a SWAT team took a man into custody around 9:20 p.m. after he barricaded himself on Tuesday, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said. The man was identified as 34-year-old Lionel Charles. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Regional SWAT team is on the scene of a barricaded […]
KLTV
Suspect leads police on high-speed chase for more than an hour through Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An attempted traffic stop turned into pursuit Wednesday night after the driver refused to stop for a speeding violation. According to police, the incident started in New Summerfield when officers tried to conduct a routine traffic stop for speeding. Police say the driver did not stop and attempted to evade police.
