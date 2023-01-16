Two Crofton residents were arrested Saturday on drug charges, following a traffic stop on Madisonville Road. According to the news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to an area of Madisonville Road for reports that a vehicle had run off the road around 10 p.m. Saturday. Deputy Sam Suiter passed a vehicle on the way there that matched the description of the run that reportedly ran off the road, so he initiated a traffic stop to check on the occupants.

CROFTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO