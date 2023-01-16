Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah teens charged in connection to Wednesday shooting that left two minors injured
PADUCAH — Two Paducah teens have been charged in connection to a Center Street shooting that left two minors injured, police say. According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, Carl Penn and Cameron Belt — both 18-years-old — were determined to have been involved in a drug deal with the minors.
westkentuckystar.com
Former Trigg County teacher sentenced for inappropriate relationship; no jail time
A former Trigg County High School teacher alleged to have had an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year old Christian County student in 2016 appeared in court for formal sentencing on Wednesday. Ashley Wells was indicted by a Christian County grand jury last April on one count of first-degree sexual abuse...
westkentuckystar.com
Two men after teens injured in Paducah shooting incident
Two Paducah men were arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two teens. Paducah Police said they responded to a local hospital on Wednesday for a report of a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female being treated for gunshot wounds. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Center...
westkentuckystar.com
Murray woman gets theft, drug charges after screaming incident in Benton
A Murray woman was arrested in Benton after a disturbance at Walmart on Monday evening. Benton Police were called just before 7 pm about a screaming woman in Walmart off 5th Street. Officers were told the woman was possibly under the influence. They located 19-year-old Autumn Bland of Murray and...
westkentuckystar.com
Suspicious person complaints end with burglary arrest in Benton
Calls about a suspicious person ended with a burglary charge for a Benton man. The Benton Police Department said they received calls Tuesday afternoon about a suspicious male walking through yards on East 20th Street. The callers sent in pictures of the man, but officers were unable to locate him.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two Lyon County teens face felony charges, accused of harassing and intimidating witness
LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County Sheriff Brent White says two teens were charged with Class D felonies by a school resource officer on Friday. The teens — aged 14 and 15-years-old — are accused of harassing and making threats to a witness in an earlier criminal complaint investigated by the same SRO.
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County Sheriff warns of mail scam
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a mail scam. In a post to Facebook Wednesday, they said the scam involves residents receiving a check in the mail in which the sender requests that the recipient cash the check and forward part of the proceeds to them. The...
14news.com
Woman arrested following drug bust in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - One woman was arrested on drug possession charges after a home was searched in Muhlenberg County on Tuesday. The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force along with the Greenville Police Department executed a warrant on Oak Street in Greenville and ended up arresting 39-year-old Jessica Horn. Officials say...
westkentuckystar.com
Shooting investigation reportedly underway in Paducah
A reported shooting in Paducah allegedly sent two people to a local hospital Tuesday. Indications were that a shooting investigation took place near Center and Miller Streets, after a report of shots fired. Sources indicate the area was at least partially blocked off for investigators. Two people were reportedly taken...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged With Drug Possession After Traffic Stop
A woman was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 40-year-old Lauvenia Webb after she made a left turn on a red light and during the stop, she was unable to show proof of insurance, and the registration on the vehicle was canceled.
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County High School student removed after gun found in truck
A Calloway County High School student was removed from campus Friday after authorities said they found a shotgun and ammunition in the student's truck. According to a post from the school district, Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle said a parent dropping a student off at the high school reported seeing a possible weapon in a student's vehicle.
wpsdlocal6.com
Collision with deer sends 28-year-old Graves County man to hospital with serious leg injuries
MAYFIELD — A 28-year-old Graves County man had to be air-lifted to a Nashville hospital following a collision with a deer on Tuesday, deputies say. According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff's Department, Casey Dunaway was driving northbound on KY 303 Tuesday evening when a deer crossed his path and he was unable to avoid hitting it.
whopam.com
Two Crofton residents arrested on drug charges
Two Crofton residents were arrested Saturday on drug charges, following a traffic stop on Madisonville Road. According to the news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to an area of Madisonville Road for reports that a vehicle had run off the road around 10 p.m. Saturday. Deputy Sam Suiter passed a vehicle on the way there that matched the description of the run that reportedly ran off the road, so he initiated a traffic stop to check on the occupants.
wevv.com
Three charged in drug trafficking investigation between Evansville and Henderson
Three people are facing charges after police said a large amount of fentanyl pills and cash was seized in a drug investigation. Investigators in Evansville, Indiana said they had been watching a home on East Michigan Street after receiving information about Christopher Barnes and Bradley Brewer selling synthetic marijuana and fentanyl.
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield woman jailed on possession charges
A traffic stop in McCracken County late Sunday night landed a Mayfield woman in jail. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Old Mayfield Road for an alleged traffic violation. The sheriff's office said a search uncovered crystal meth, suboxone, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The driver, 34-year-old Richardann L. Davis, was charged...
westkentuckystar.com
Theft investigation leads to Metropolis man's arrest on drug charges
A theft investigation in Metropolis last week led to an arrest and drug charges. Metropolis Police were called to a home on 7th Street about a theft that occurred. Evidence pointed to 41-year-old Michael P. Shappard as a suspect. Further investigation established probable cause, so officers arrested Shappard. During the...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah pair facing meth charges
A McCracken County traffic stop landed two Paducah residents behind bars early Monday morning. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Brown Street and performed a search. The sheriff's office said the driver, 37-year-old Ronald L. Hoyle, and passenger, 45-year-old Elizabeth L. Thomason, were both found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other items related to drug paraphernalia.
kbsi23.com
Metropolis Police chief investigating thefts from vehicles
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – The Metropolis Police Department is investigating after a person accused of stealing items out of vehicles was arrested. Some items have been recovered. Police Chief Masse asks anyone who was the victim of an auto burglary and had item take to make a report with...
Henderson drug bust uncovers hoard of fentanyl pills
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say a traffic stop led to a massive drug bust and two behind bars. On Tuesday, officers pulled over Bradley Brewer as he drove on I-69 near Henderson. According to a police report, around 1,000 fentanyl pills and lots of cash were found inside the car. Bradley Brewer and […]
westkentuckystar.com
Explosion at Todd County anodizing facility injures four
An explosion at a business in Todd County Wednesday sent four people to the hospital. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel told WKDZ that four people were severely injured in the explosion. It occurred at Quick Turn Anodizing as someone was unloading cooking oil. Blumel said it appeared the explosion was triggered by some lye.
