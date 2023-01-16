Read full article on original website
Marshall County Sheriff warns of mail scam
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a mail scam. In a post to Facebook Wednesday, they said the scam involves residents receiving a check in the mail in which the sender requests that the recipient cash the check and forward part of the proceeds to them. The...
Former Trigg County teacher sentenced for inappropriate relationship; no jail time
A former Trigg County High School teacher alleged to have had an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year old Christian County student in 2016 appeared in court for formal sentencing on Wednesday. Ashley Wells was indicted by a Christian County grand jury last April on one count of first-degree sexual abuse...
Suspicious person complaints end with burglary arrest in Benton
Calls about a suspicious person ended with a burglary charge for a Benton man. The Benton Police Department said they received calls Tuesday afternoon about a suspicious male walking through yards on East 20th Street. The callers sent in pictures of the man, but officers were unable to locate him.
Murray woman gets theft, drug charges after screaming incident in Benton
A Murray woman was arrested in Benton after a disturbance at Walmart on Monday evening. Benton Police were called just before 7 pm about a screaming woman in Walmart off 5th Street. Officers were told the woman was possibly under the influence. They located 19-year-old Autumn Bland of Murray and...
Two men arrested after teens injured in Paducah shooting incident
Two Paducah men were arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two teens. Paducah Police said they responded to a local hospital on Wednesday for a report of a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female being treated for gunshot wounds. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Center...
Shooting investigation reportedly underway in Paducah
A reported shooting in Paducah allegedly sent two people to a local hospital Tuesday. Indications were that a shooting investigation took place near Center and Miller Streets, after a report of shots fired. Sources indicate the area was at least partially blocked off for investigators. Two people were reportedly taken...
Single-vehicle crash in Caldwell County results in DUI, drug arrest
A single-vehicle crash on Cadiz Road in Caldwell County turned into a DUI and drug arrest for a Georgia man. Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash and located a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Derrick Headrick of Tunnel Hill, Georgia. While investigating the crash, deputies arrested and charged Headrick with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and possession of marijuana.
One dead in Muhlenberg County oil well explosion
A man was killed in an explosion at a crude oil well Monday morning in Muhlenberg County. Fire crews found two oil tanks had blown and heavy fire on KY 853 between the Kirkmansville and Weir communities. The Greenville Fire Department said on social media that one adult male was...
Bray issues statement on filling commission vacancy
Paducah Mayor George Bray issued a statement on Wednesday about what's next following the removal of city commissioner David Guess. The Paducah Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to remove Guess from office on Tuesday, which leaves a vacancy on the commission. Bray said that the commission has the authority to...
Department of Energy selects new deputy manager for Portsmouth/Paducah
The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management has selected a new deputy manager for the Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office. Reinhard Knerr will take over the deputy manager role beginning on January 29th, and will be based out of Lexington. Knerr comes back to Kentucky from the Carlsbad Field Office in New Mexico.
Paducah City Commission votes to remove David Guess
The Paducah City Commission voted to remove commissioner David Guess during a public hearing on his racially-charged text messages from election day. The vote was unanimous and was taken in a public portion of the meeting after deliberations in executive session. The decision removes Guess from office effective immediately. Guess...
