CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first told you last week about a home remodeling company that apparently duped many customers in our area for big bucks.Since then, we have been inundated by emails from more victims.And as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Monday night, there might be a glimmer of hope for at least a couple of the customers.Over the weekend, we had even more people reach out to share their stories of dealing with Window Depot USA of Chicago. Some of the victims estimate at least $200,000 has been taken in deposits for work that either never started or...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO