Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)

By Crusader Staff
The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
 3 days ago
Comments / 9

New Amerika ACAB
2d ago

Nothing can be done to lower them, in fact they need to go higher. Illinois has a legal property tax thief in this State. We hope SOCTUS doesn’t rule against us. What that means, if you don’t pay all your property tax , let’s say by $100, we can auction your house and pay you nothing on the profits. Hahaha we even make sure we send out the notification to the wrong address, so you can’t correct our mistakes!

Joseph Popovich
3d ago

Because Illinois politicians are thieves and criminals. Corruption should be our state slogan

nom de plume
3d ago

Property taxes are so high in Illinois because of years and years of irresponsible democratic leadership.

Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS

CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas sending more than $47 million in automatic refunds to homeowners

More than 53,000 property owners who overpaid their First Installment taxes last year will automatically get back more than $47 million in refunds starting this week. “If you have a refund coming, we’ll find you and return your money,” Pappas said. “By putting refunds on automatic pilot, we’re eliminating a lot of unnecessary paperwork and applications.”
COOK COUNTY, IL
R.A. Heim

New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment

The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500. This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Cook County homeowners to get $47 million in property tax refunds

CHICAGO -- Cook County homeowners who overpaid their property tax bill last year can expect to receive automatic refunds over the next three months. Over $47 million in overpaid property taxes will be refunded to more than 53,000 county homeowners starting this week, the Cook County Treasurer's Office announced Wednesday.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

$47M in Cook County property tax refunds to be issued automatically

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - More than $47 million in property tax refunds will be sent over the next few months to more than 53,000 Cook County homeowners who overpaid last year. The refunds will be sent automatically to 53,007 homeowners who made overpayments on their First Installment taxes last year, according to a statement from the Cook County treasurer’s office.
COOK COUNTY, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents

Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents (Cook County, IL) — On Wednesday, January 18th, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the Housing Authority of Cook County (HACC) and the Cook County Justice Advisory Council (JAC) announced an American Rescue Plan Act- funded reentry initiative that will provide rental assistance and wraparound support services to residents returning to Cook County from periods of incarceration.
COOK COUNTY, IL
ABC7 Chicago

IL lawmakers approve sending $20M to city for Chicago migrant care; Mayor Lightfoot hoped for more

CHICAGO -- Chicago is set to receive $20 million from the state to care for migrants arriving in the city. On Jan. 10, state lawmakers passed an appropriations bill containing the millions for costs associated with "shelter, transportation, basic health and first aid, food" and other needs for asylum seekers. The bill is awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.
CHICAGO, IL
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area Residents

Chi Block Builder, Chicago'snew program to boost the buying and redevelopment of vacant land owned by the city, has Aldermen asking questions about communication. Last week during the Chicago City Council Committee on Housing and Real Estate meeting, discussion turned to Chi Block Builder, a new program that is allowing residents to submit applications to buy vacant land owned by the city. Kathy Dickhut, DPD, stated that there were 2000 city owned properties for sale, mostly on the South and West Sides. Applications began being accepted in November. According to Dickhut there has been a lot of interest and traffic to the website.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Lightfoot fights for political survival in Chicago mayor’s race

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) is bracing for a challenging reelection bid as she vies to remain the city’s top executive against eight other candidates in next month’s election. Lightfoot, who made history in 2019 as the city’s first Black female and openly gay mayor, has faced a slew of challenges in recent years, including […]
CHICAGO, IL
