Gary, IN

WPXI Pittsburgh

Event to mark Todd’s rise as first female Pa. chief justice

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania state Supreme Court Justice Debra Todd will be formally installed as chief justice in a ceremony set for Friday afternoon in a downtown Pittsburgh hotel. The daughter of a steelworker who grew up in Ellwood City, Todd has been serving for months as the first...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Indiana American Water schedules water main lowering in Hobart

On January 3, 2023, Indiana American Water announced that approximately 3,200 customers will be without water service overnight on Thursday evening/Friday morning as crews work to lower a water main near the intersection of Lincoln Highway (U.S. Highway 30) and Grand Boulevard in Hobart. Affected customers will also be under a precautionary boil water advisory after service is restored on Friday morning. The work is being done in conjunction with a storm sewer project being completed in the area by the City of Hobart.
HOBART, IN
Chicago, IL
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

