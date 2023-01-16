On January 3, 2023, Indiana American Water announced that approximately 3,200 customers will be without water service overnight on Thursday evening/Friday morning as crews work to lower a water main near the intersection of Lincoln Highway (U.S. Highway 30) and Grand Boulevard in Hobart. Affected customers will also be under a precautionary boil water advisory after service is restored on Friday morning. The work is being done in conjunction with a storm sewer project being completed in the area by the City of Hobart.

HOBART, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO