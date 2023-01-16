Read full article on original website
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Rapper William Young in Negotiations to write Luis "Blue Boy" Rosado Biography While on Rikers Island.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Grenadians celebrate 49th Independence Anniversary in NYC
Nick Cox, the new chairman of the Brooklyn-based Grenada Independence Anniversary Committee of New York (GIACONY) says Grenadians and friends of Grenada in New York City are in for an “amazingly prideful series of events” that are planned to celebrate the nation’s 49th anniversary of independence.”. Cox...
Brooklyn power brokers exalt Dr. King on his 94th birthday
The often solicited question and its response from audiences was evident on the holiday named for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., when Brooklynites averted the cold by lining up early in the lobby of the Brooklyn Academy of Music to pay tribute to the Civil Rights martyr. Held in tribute...
‘Good Trouble!’featured at MLK celebration
A group of Brooklyn community organizations came together on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16, at Alliance Tabernacle, on 3304 Clarendon Rd. in Brooklyn to mark the 40th anniversary of the celebration, as a federal holiday in honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther. In marking this historic day...
Missing deaf, mute St. Lucian found
The Consulate General of St. Lucia in New York says it is “thrilled to report” that St. Lucian national Samantha Denise Primus, who had been missing for just over three weeks, was found safe on Saturday, Jan. 14. Primus, 46, a Brooklyn resident – who is deaf, mute...
Congressional App Challenge winners receive their award
Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke in collaboration with New York City Council Member Rita Joseph and Assemblymember Brian A. Cunningham awarded the winners of the Congressional App Challenge of 2022. The award ceremony took place at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. “Congratulations to each of the...
Tenants interrupt Hochul’s speech, call on governor to support Good Cause and withdraw LaSalle
Housing Justice for All, a statewide coalition of more than 80 organizations representing tenants and homeless New Yorkers, says that tenants and community members interrupted Gov. Kathy Hochul’s speech on Sunday while addressing a Latino church in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn. In interrupting the governor’s speech, Housing...
Adams pleads for emergency aid from New York State
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has submitted an emergency mutual aid request to New York State for immediate help to shelter what he describes as “massive influx” of arriving Caribbean and other asylum seekers. Many of the asylum seekers include Haitian, Cubans and Venezuelans. “Three months ago,...
Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen
The family of missing CUNY law student Jordan Taylor was asking for the public’s help in finding him, after his phone was discovered on a street in Hell’s Kitchen early on Jan. 7. Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen. The family of missing CUNY...
Bronx rapper Lil Tjay arrested in NYC with loaded gun in car: cops
Rapper Lil Tjay was busted in The Bronx on Monday after cops found loaded firearms inside the Cadillac Escalade he was riding in, according to police. The 21-year-old musician, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was in the SUV with four friends when cops pulled them over because of the vehicle’s tinted windows and a missing front license plate, cops and sources said. Four guns were confiscated by police during the traffic stop at 183rd Street and Ryer Avenue close to 4 p.m., the NYPD said. The Bronx-born rapper and the four others were taken into custody, cops said. He and...
Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed
Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
Teen hospitalized after being stabbed outside Brooklyn laundromat
It happened on 6th Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
NYC Migrants Complain About Shelter Meals, Eric Adams Says 'They Are Being Just Picky'
Raw, icy, and dead. That is how the city's food is described by the refugees who are residing at the Row Hotel in Manhattan. People staying in the Times Square hotel point to meatballs that are presented with frozen centers and pasta that is covered in spoonfuls of grease.
Weekend of gun violence, stabbings across the Bronx and Brooklyn
Police say a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the chest overnight in Highbridge and 23-year-old Yordani Urena has been charged with felony assault.
20-year-old man shot near Barclays Center in Brooklyn
A 20-year-old man was shot in the chest just two blocks away from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Monday, according to police. A person in a blue hoodie shot the man around 3:54 p.m. on Fourth Avenue near Dean Street in Boerum Hill.
New York City has no room for illegal immigrants says Mayor Adams
Jennie Taer on January 16, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – During a visit to El Paso, Texas, over the weekend, Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated that his city had “no room” for illegal immigrants. A news conference held in the border city Sunday by Adams stressed the misinformation spreading that illegal migrants can obtain housing and employment in New York City. In the past, the Mayor of New York City has expressed concern over the increase in illegal migrants arriving on transports sent by Republican Governor Greg Abbott, Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and Democratic Governor The post New York City has no room for illegal immigrants says Mayor Adams appeared first on Shore News Network.
Boy, 16, stabbed multiple times in back at Brooklyn laundromat
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times in the back at a Brooklyn laundromat on Tuesday, according to police. The teenager was attacked just after 3 p.m. at a laundromat near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park.
Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky
Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
Snow flurries possible for parts of the New York area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure to the east of the New York and New Jersey area will continue to slowly drift into the Atlantic as high pressure will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered flurry or snow shower over eastern Long Island and Connecticut. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
