Indiana State Rep. Vernon G. Smith honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in annual address
Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) delivered remarks honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Thursday, January 12, at the Indiana Statehouse. Smith explained the importance of reflecting on the life, legacy and work of Dr. King as Americans observe a national holiday in his honor on Monday, January 16. “The...
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
GOP House exemplifies how power corrupts
So, Kevin McCarthy was virtually willing to sacrifice his first born to become Speaker of the House. He endured a historic 14 failed election bids before finally selling his soul to MAGA and insurrection Republicans for a 15th round win. While the disarray was an international embarrassment for the GOP,...
PERSISTENCE IS POWER, BUT WHAT’S NEXT?
The United States is in a peculiar position. Recent elections were held for a new Speaker of the House of Representatives under the majority Republican control. Representative Nancy Pelosi formerly held the position when the Democrats were in the majority. Arguably, she has been said to be the best Speaker of the House of Representatives in a long while.
Atlanta Councilwoman Rene: “Republican Party is in shambles” Peoples business on hold
Calling the failed three votes for the next Speaker of the House “absolutely amazing,” Atlanta Councilwoman Karen Rene Tuesday, January 3, 2023, said it shows that the Republican Party is in “shambles.”. Reached in Washington, D.C., Rene, who is also an attorney, said the Republicans inability to...
RECLAIMING OUR FAITH IN HUMANITY
The idea of the separation of church and state is an important one because it keeps people from being subjected to the whims of others who don’t share our beliefs. It has been a popular meme for many years to say that the problem we have in society, especially with the youth, is that religion has been taken out of schools. This may sound like an easy fix, but it is the opposite of that.
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
